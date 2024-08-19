WORLD OF WAKANDA Live-Action BLACK PANTHER Spin-Off Series Rumored To Be In Development

In addition to the animated Eyes of Wakanda Disney+ series currently in the works, a new rumor is claiming that a live-action Black Panther spin-off titled World of Wakanda is also in development...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 19, 2024 06:08 PM EST

We know that an animated Black Panther spin-off titled Eyes of Wakanda is on its way, but Marvel Studios may also be planning to continue the saga of the late King T'Challa's people in a live-action format.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, a live-action Disney+ series titled World of Wakanda is in development at Marvel Studios. Ryan Coogler, who helmed both Black Panther movies, is involved in the animated show, but we're not sure if he will also have any input in this project.

Plot details are also a mystery, but there's a good chance this series will incorporate some of the ideas from the now defunct Okoye and the Midnight Angels show that was in the early planning stages last year.

Wakanda Forever served as a fitting tribute to T'Challa and the late Chadwick Boseman while establishing Shuri (Letitia Wright) as the new Panther and introducing an entire aquatic civilization. The mid-credits scene also featured the debut of T'Challa's son, who will almost certainly take over as Wakanda's King and protector someday.

So, it's fair to say the movie set-up quite a few things that could potentially be explored in future sequels and/or spin-off shows.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."

Coogler is currently shooting his untitled vampire movie starring Michael B. Jordan, and is also producing a number of Disney+ MCU projects, as well as the X-Files reboot.

What do you think? Would you like to see a live-action Black Panther spin-off show with or without Ryan Coogler's involvement Drop us a comment down below.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/19/2024, 6:07 PM
They buried this IP by not recasting. Feige choked this one.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 8/19/2024, 6:10 PM
Soo until T'Challa kid grows up all the Black Panther projects will be called Wakanda "Something"?

Just make a movie with M'Baku training little T'Challa II and taking him on missions around the world, that would be nice. Maybe they can cross paths with a little Ororo Munroe?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/19/2024, 6:21 PM
@ImNotaBot - that's the most interesting plot pitch I've read.

...If done right, it could bridge the gap between old and young viewers! I wanna see it now...
seventhbrother
seventhbrother - 8/19/2024, 6:10 PM
Garbage. All this dancing around Black Panther himself. I don't want to see a World of Wakanda if it's not featuring Black Panther (and I don't mean Shuri).
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/19/2024, 6:17 PM
@seventhbrother - Shuri you can't be serious?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/19/2024, 6:24 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - check your vector Victor
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/19/2024, 6:11 PM
User Comment Image
Wakanda is one of the best corners of the MCU so I'm down for it being further explored. Also hyped for Eyes of Wakanda.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/19/2024, 6:11 PM
Lol
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 8/19/2024, 6:15 PM
Just bring back T'Challa
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/19/2024, 6:17 PM
we need a spin off for the WAKANDA rhinos
User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/19/2024, 6:18 PM
Lets file this under

"No Chance"


How the hell are they going to keep going back to Wakanda without T'challa. Not happening. Feige is done (after cap4, TB) pouring money into these weird spin off projects.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 6:21 PM
Interesting..

I’ll wait & see for now but Wakanda is one of , if not the most interesting “world” in the MCU so I would be down to explore it more aswell as the various characters that inhabit it.

However even though i like Shuri in the BP role , I still feel Chadwick & T’Challa’s lack of presence which is a pall cast over this franchise imo sadly but oh well…

We miss you Chadwick and your version of T’Challa , RIP.

User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/19/2024, 6:23 PM
Imo I dont mind spin offs, but they should have recasted. I dont want to speak for the dead, but I dont think bosemen would want T challa shelved. And thats whats happened. He is shelved. He has no projects whatsoever now. Its ridiculous.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/19/2024, 6:23 PM
This reminds me of something... 🤔😐

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image



User Comment Image

View Recorder