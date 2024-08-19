WORLD OF WAKANDA Live-Action BLACK PANTHER Spin-Off Series Rumored To Be In Development

We know that an animated Black Panther spin-off titled Eyes of Wakanda is on its way, but Marvel Studios may also be planning to continue the saga of the late King T'Challa's people in a live-action format.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, a live-action Disney+ series titled World of Wakanda is in development at Marvel Studios. Ryan Coogler, who helmed both Black Panther movies, is involved in the animated show, but we're not sure if he will also have any input in this project.

Plot details are also a mystery, but there's a good chance this series will incorporate some of the ideas from the now defunct Okoye and the Midnight Angels show that was in the early planning stages last year.

Wakanda Forever served as a fitting tribute to T'Challa and the late Chadwick Boseman while establishing Shuri (Letitia Wright) as the new Panther and introducing an entire aquatic civilization. The mid-credits scene also featured the debut of T'Challa's son, who will almost certainly take over as Wakanda's King and protector someday.

So, it's fair to say the movie set-up quite a few things that could potentially be explored in future sequels and/or spin-off shows.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."

Coogler is currently shooting his untitled vampire movie starring Michael B. Jordan, and is also producing a number of Disney+ MCU projects, as well as the X-Files reboot.

What do you think? Would you like to see a live-action Black Panther spin-off show with or without Ryan Coogler's involvement Drop us a comment down below.