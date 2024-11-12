GLADIATOR II Star Denzel Washington Confirms He'll Star In BLACK PANTHER 3 After Ryan Coogler Wrote Him A Role

We've long wondered whether Denzel Washington might finally agree to appear in a superhero project; unfortunately, it's never seemed overly likely given how selective the two-time Oscar winner is with the movies he stars in.

Doing the rounds to promote Gladiator II, Washington looked ahead to what's next and confirmed he'll star in Black Panther 3...a movie which has yet to be officially announced by Marvel Studios!

"For me, it's about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career," the screen icon says in the video below. "I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make; probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done...Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther."

Washington didn't divulge any details beyond that so we don't know who he's playing. Social media is already abuzz with ideas, though, including the threequel's lead villain (whoever that might end up being) and Blue Marvel.

The actor's accolades and previous roles are too numerous to mention, though some of his most famous credits include Training Day, Malcolm X, Man on Fire, Inside Man, and The Equalizer trilogy.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was frequently referred to as "the next Denzel Washington," and shortly after the actor's death following a four-year battle with colon cancer in 2020, Washington paid tribute to him.

"He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career," he said. "God bless Chadwick Boseman."

What you might not know is that the two men had a history; when Phylicia Rashad was mentoring Boseman while teaching at Howard University, he was accepted into the British American Drama Academy's Midsummer program but couldn't afford to take part. She made a call to Washington and he agreed to foot the bill.

"As fate would have it, I was one of the students that he paid for," Boseman said in 2019. "Imagine receiving the letter that your tuition for that summer was paid for and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet."

"There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington," he added. "And not just because of me, but my whole cast – that generation – stands on your shoulders."

Who do you think Washington will end up playing in the MCU? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section and stay tuned for updates as we have them.