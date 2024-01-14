BLADE Reboot Star Mia Goth Sued For Allegedly Kicking An Actor In The Head While Filming MAXXXINE

Actress Mia Goth, who is reportedly set to play Lilith in Marvel Studios' Blade reboot, is being sued by a background actor she worked with on A24's upcoming horror sequel, MaXXXine.

Goth has been accused of deliberately kicking James Hunter in the head while filming a scene... and then taunting him about it afterwards!

In the lawsuit, Hunter states that he was hired for three days of work to play the role of “Dead Parishioner” in the movie, which takes place years after the events of Ti West's X.

On the first night of shooting, Hunter says he was asked to lay on the ground for several hours covered in fake blood, “enduring ants and mosquitoes." In the scene in question, Goth was supposed to run past him without making contact, but after she "almost stepped on him" during the fourth take, Hunter is said to have complained to the second assistant director.

On the next take, the suit alleges that Goth deliberately kicked him in the head with her boot, then followed him into the bathroom and “taunted, mocked and belittled” him, daring him to do anything about it.

Hunter also alleges that the fake blood and robe required for the scene were "painful to peel off," and due to the then-undiagnosed concussion, he “nearly passed out twice” prior to leaving the set. He later sought private medical attention.

The actor claims to have suffered a concussion after initially feeling light-headed on his drive home and had to pull over twice. The next day, the casting agency informed him that the production no longer required his services for the remaining two days he was originally hired for.

The suit accuses Goth of battery and also includes a wrongful termination claim against A24, Goth and West.

Goth's representatives have not responded, but we'll be sure to keep you updates as more details on this situation come to light.

"MaXXXine is an upcoming American slasher film written and directed by Ti West. It is the final installment of the X trilogy, following X and Pearl. The film stars Mia Goth, who reprises her role as Maxine (and also serves as producer), alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon. In the film, as the only survivor of a massacre, Maxine sets out for fame and success in 1980s Los Angeles."

The movie does not have an official release date.