SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Talks Marvel's BLADE Struggles And Why He'd Work With Jonathan Majors Again

Marvel Studios tapped an Oscar-winning A-Lister, Mahershala Ali, to play the MCU's Blade in 2019. However, nearly six years after the actor hit the stage at Comic-Con, the Daywalker's movie has yet to materialise.

In the meantime, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has enlisted Michael B. Jordan to star in Sinners, a vampire movie that will see the Erik Killmonger actor play twin brothers. If Blade ever becomes a reality, it will be impossible for it to avoid comparisons to Coogler's horror debut which, in many respects, has beaten Marvel Studios to the punch.

Talking to GQ, Jordan showed empathy for the studio's repeated attempts to get Blade off the ground. "Launching any franchise, it’s tough," he acknowledged. "I hope it gets together. I want to see a Blade movie, you know what I’m saying? The Blade franchise was everything."

Asked whether he's concerned by Marvel Studios' recent struggles to please fans and critics, Jordan responded, "[Marvel’s] doing great. They’ll get it back."

Outside of the MCU, where he racked up credits in Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and What If...?, Jordan was the face of the Creed franchise. In the third instalment, he worked closely with Jonathan Majors, the actor fired from his Marvel role as Kang following an incident with his then-girlfriend.

The actor was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, prompting Marvel Studios to cut ties with him. Now, as he mounts a comeback, Majors has Jordan's support.

Admitting it was a "tough situation" to watch unfold, Jordan said, "But he’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy."

Would he work with him again? "Yes. Yes," he confirmed.

Majors is attempting to mount a comeback and that could include a return as Kang if recent rumours are to be believed. As for Jordan, it's unclear whether we'll see more of him in the MCU, though either of the upcoming Avengers movies would be the most likely place to make that happen.

