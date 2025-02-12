SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Talks Marvel's BLADE Struggles And Why He'd Work With Jonathan Majors Again

SINNERS Star Michael B. Jordan Talks Marvel's BLADE Struggles And Why He'd Work With Jonathan Majors Again

Talking about his new vampire movie Sinners, Michael B. Jordan has shared his thoughts on Marvel Studios' Blade struggles and why former Kang actor Jonathan Majors has his full support. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade
Source: GQ

Marvel Studios tapped an Oscar-winning A-Lister, Mahershala Ali, to play the MCU's Blade in 2019. However, nearly six years after the actor hit the stage at Comic-Con, the Daywalker's movie has yet to materialise. 

In the meantime, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has enlisted Michael B. Jordan to star in Sinners, a vampire movie that will see the Erik Killmonger actor play twin brothers. If Blade ever becomes a reality, it will be impossible for it to avoid comparisons to Coogler's horror debut which, in many respects, has beaten Marvel Studios to the punch. 

Talking to GQ, Jordan showed empathy for the studio's repeated attempts to get Blade off the ground. "Launching any franchise, it’s tough," he acknowledged. "I hope it gets together. I want to see a Blade movie, you know what I’m saying? The Blade franchise was everything."

Asked whether he's concerned by Marvel Studios' recent struggles to please fans and critics, Jordan responded, "[Marvel’s] doing great. They’ll get it back."

Outside of the MCU, where he racked up credits in Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and What If...?, Jordan was the face of the Creed franchise. In the third instalment, he worked closely with Jonathan Majors, the actor fired from his Marvel role as Kang following an incident with his then-girlfriend.

The actor was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, prompting Marvel Studios to cut ties with him. Now, as he mounts a comeback, Majors has Jordan's support. 

Admitting it was a "tough situation" to watch unfold, Jordan said, "But he’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy." 

Would he work with him again? "Yes. Yes," he confirmed. 

Majors is attempting to mount a comeback and that could include a return as Kang if recent rumours are to be believed. As for Jordan, it's unclear whether we'll see more of him in the MCU, though either of the upcoming Avengers movies would be the most likely place to make that happen. 

Let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place.

We Finally Have A Positive BLADE Update As New Listing Points To THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Title Change
Related:

We Finally Have A Positive BLADE Update As New Listing Points To THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Title Change
BLADE Reboot Reportedly On Track To Film Next Year; New Script Currently Being Written
Recommended For You:

BLADE Reboot Reportedly On Track To Film Next Year; New Script Currently Being Written

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 10:39 AM
Sorry, I'm stuck on why MBJ is being asked about the Blade Movie.

Is he directing, producing, or starring in it?

Or is it because he is black?

For [frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 10:41 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Exactly.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/12/2025, 10:44 AM
@THEKENDOMAN

It's because Ryan Coogler and MBJ seemingly came up with their Vampire/monster franchise over night and Blade was announced 6 years ago and still can't get off the ground.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 10:51 AM
@regularmovieguy - So why didn't they ask Nosefaratu’s Robert Eggers then??
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 10:54 AM
@regularmovieguy -

Because Feige and a bunch of people didn't want a Blade movie.

They wanted a girl boss movie.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/12/2025, 10:59 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea

Why would they? Robert Eggers has no connection to Marvel and his movies aren't franchise-fare like Sinners and Blade.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 2/12/2025, 11:01 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -

For [frick]s sake

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:07 AM
@Goldboink - 😂. Mate, where the [frick] do you get these [frick]ing pictures? They never show.

For [frick]s Sake 👊
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/12/2025, 11:11 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Read the fricking article and find out.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:14 AM
@regularmovieguy - My man, come on. How do you know Sinners is a franchise-fare?

I was just telling @Apophis71

Looking at trailers, this ain't no franchise.

One of the twins even dies for [frick]s sake.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:22 AM
@RegularPoochie - Its bollocks mate.

My question still stands.

What🤷‍♂️
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 2/12/2025, 11:23 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - and @makeamericagrea

Lazy douchebags..read the GQ article. It’s lengthy, and this is just a small blurb from the article. Makes complete sense in context. Go be Nazis on 4chan or wherever gross people like you like to spend time
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/12/2025, 11:23 AM
@THEKENDOMAN

If Sinners is a hit it will absolutely get sequels. Coogler will retain the rights to the IP after 20+ years and wanted this to be something he could pass down to his family. Coogler and WB are banking on it being a franchise.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:33 AM
@satanicbatman - Hold that thought.

@MakeAmericaGrea Why is it that once in a while on this opinion-sharing site, someone comes out of their tiny dark shell just to be insultive because someone has a different opinion?? I will never understand it.

Back to @satanicbatman

Anyway, since @MakeAmericaGrea and I are Lazy douchebags, can I can't speak for him but I love being a lazy douchebag, I get to do [frick] all and watch movies all day.

So il say it again?

Why the [frick] is MBJ being asked this question.

For [frick]s sake
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:35 AM
@regularmovieguy - Not going knock another guys hustle so lets see.

But i very much doubt it
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 2/12/2025, 10:41 AM
MBJ is a good guy.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 10:42 AM
@theFUZZ008 -

Not necessarily.
CoHost
CoHost - 2/12/2025, 10:48 AM
Majors is getting support when he's yet to earn it. Even Will Smith is standing up for him.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/12/2025, 10:54 AM
@CoHost - Because Hollywood people are just good at preaching virtue and moral highground to everyone else. They don't actually need to be accountable or good people even.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 10:56 AM
@CoHost - At this point, Will needs to give as much love and support as he can.

Even if his new singles are terrible.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/12/2025, 11:05 AM
@CoHost - you'll see that lot of that on twitter bad people getting support my communities
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 2/12/2025, 10:54 AM
theyre saying franchise for Sinners and I never thought of it as such. Figured it would be a 1 off. But I do hope that it is good. My assumption is this movie was written for MBJ and Majors but with Majors issues, it allowed MBJ to play both roles. I hope this film does well and can either be a part 1 of 2 or a set up for triology and we can get Majors in it.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 10:58 AM
@QuietStorm - why in bloody hell will one want to make a franchise of that??

Nah, mate, I'm good with one and I'm sure Ryan deep inside knows it as well.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 10:58 AM
@QuietStorm - Tends to suggest even if the film will resolve the story like a lot, maybe most original fictional stories it sets up the chance of more so if it does well so we'll see.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 11:03 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - This sort of film should ALWAYS be made as a one and done with a satisfying ending, however tend to feel as long as it doesn't negatively impact that leaving characters in a place where a sequel would logicaly make sense isn't an issue. Reason being if it is a smash hit you KNOW the studio will push for a second ASAP thus best to have an idea of what may come next in the writer/directors head ready to run with so that the sequel is worth existing rather than rushed trash or waiting WAY too long to occur.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:09 AM
@Apophis71 - Matey, looking at the trailers ain't no way I'm seeing the sequel talk less about a trilogy.

Shit, one of the twins gets killed. That's probably the best part of the story. Twins killing vampires.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/12/2025, 11:22 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - I don't expect a second, and not interest enough from all I've seen to buy a ticket to the first, just may well watch at home.

However if there is a seed of an idea with one brother surviving they COULD make a second IF it turns out to be good and does well at the BO.

No more, no less, and fairly normal in the industry.

I repeat however I am of the opinion EVERY film should be made as if it is a one and done UNLESS it is part of a book adaption that requires more than one film like LotR. Nobody should however be averse to the idea there MAY be a second until after they watched and/or seen the audience reception of the first cos cinema's need hits to stay alive, way higher risk of flops with standalones (even when they are good).
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 11:24 AM
@Apophis71 - well said 👊
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/12/2025, 10:59 AM
Magazine dreams does look good, but jeez is Majors overrated af
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/12/2025, 11:05 AM
@JFerguson

I do think he's a super talented actor but his court case, his GMA interview, the Rolling Stone article, etc. have pretty much soured me on any future enjoyment I might've had watching him.
Matador
Matador - 2/12/2025, 11:00 AM
Michael B. Jordan - Reveals His Master Plan - The SCI-FI Future Of Sperm

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 11:01 AM
That GQ magazine cover is wrong.

I don't like this guy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 11:02 AM
That cover is crazy lol!!.

I know people simplify it and say “what’s so damn tough about getting Blade off the ground , just have be a dude being cool and slicing up vampires with a sword” without realizing that’s exactly the issue since that’s been done already in a trilogy & tv show…

As we should be familiar by now ,Feige & Co like to approach characters that have already been done on screen in a fresh way as much as possible such as Spider Man & FF aswell as X-Men & Blade in the future.

It’s likely been tough not just because of the pandemic & strikes but they likely can’t nail down a fresh vision for the character that to them feels like Blade but also provides a new experience with the character for audiences , atleast that’s my theory that is.

Anyway , hope they are able to nail it sooner then later with Mahershala Ali still on board so we can get a Blade movie post SW!!.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 11:03 AM
One Sinners movie is one too many.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder