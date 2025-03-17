As CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Limps To $400 Million Final Haul, Can The Box Office Rebound This Summer?

Captain America: Brave New World is set to end its run at the worldwide box office with a little over $400 million, but with movies like Mickey 17 and Novocaine also underwhelming, what will save theaters?

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 17, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Source: Variety

2025 has not been the strongest of starts for the box office either domestically, in North America, or overseas. The most noteworthy example is Captain America: Brave New World, an MCU movie that's currently limping its way to $400 million worldwide. 

This weekend, it added $5.5 million in the U.S. ($185.4 million total) and $6 million internationally ($203.2 million total) for a global cume of $388.6 million.

At this rate, it will just about manage to cross $400 million worldwide by the end of its run. While it's good that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up has topped disasters like The Marvels ($207 million) and The Incredible Hulk ($264 million), it's still set to land in "disappointment" territory alongside Eternals ($402 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($476 million).

There are those quick to blame "superhero fatigue" but it's not just Marvel Studios struggling to convince moviegoers to buy a theater ticket.

This weekend, the Jack Quaid-led Novocaine made only $10.5 million worldwide. On the plus side, it cost only $18 million to produce, but Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag was another let-down with a $11.7 million global debut (it stars Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, and racked up a $50 million budget). 

Mickey 17 remains at #1 with a current worldwide total of $90.5 million. Despite that, it's still considered a failure and will likely never make a profit, even with a surprisingly modest $118 million budget. Not helping matters is the fact Warner Bros. plans to release the movie on Digital platforms as soon as next week. 

Proving that studios are struggling to release anything that strikes a chord with moviegoers, even Paddington in Peru has underperformed with $183.7 million worldwide compared to Paddington's $326 million and Paddington 2's $290 million. 

Now, all eyes are on summer titles like Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Jurassic World RebirthLilo & Stitch, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps to turn things around. 

The majority of studios have inadvertently trained people to just wait for movies to hit streaming or Digital so they can watch from the comfort of home.

Theater ticket prices also aren't cheap at a time when everything is more expensive than it used to be and while $40 popcorn buckets are a draw for hardcore fans, neither studios nor exhibitors seem to be doing enough to get people through the door. 

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

Related:

BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/17/2025, 7:08 AM
Make movies worth paying to go and see in the cinema.

I have high hopes for Mission Impossible, F4 and Supes but we'll see
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 3/17/2025, 7:13 AM
@BrainySleep - Mission Impossible will likely flop. Budget is reported to be $400 Million.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/17/2025, 7:17 AM
@jackbauer884 - That would be a shame, I really like them
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/17/2025, 8:06 AM
@jackbauer884 - It won’t flop but it will definitely surpass Brave new world numbers.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/17/2025, 7:10 AM
This is bad for marvel. They were once king of cinemas. Most of the fans and general audience are just not vibing these latest entries. And i don't blame em. But shills do.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 3/17/2025, 7:33 AM
@Gabimaru - Sucks because BNW is actually a decent movie. Better than the last few releases for sure. Ok, Deadpool and Wolverine was fun but once you get past the fact Hugh Jackman came back in the classic suit it’s just an average movie.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/17/2025, 8:04 AM
@fanboy03191 - another fool who didn’t get Deadpool & wolverine sigh 😞 🤦🏿‍♂️
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/17/2025, 7:11 AM
The days of movies crossing the half billion mark with little effort are long behind us; if a movie isn't worth people's time, they won't go see it.
gambgel
gambgel - 3/17/2025, 7:16 AM
taking into account most Marvel Studios boxoffice from the latest years... (except Spiderman and Deadpool sequels)...

how do you think Fantastic Four reboot will do this year? lets say the movie has great critics (both proffesional and audience score)

500m? 700m? more maybe?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/17/2025, 7:19 AM
@gambgel - Jurassic Park and Lilo & Stitch will carry the summer box office. those two are the only slam dunks I see coming. All the others have some degree of uncertainty.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/17/2025, 7:17 AM
For small movie theaters like the one I go to, I hope so.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/17/2025, 7:28 AM
@doubled @allsgood right now

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/17/2025, 7:55 AM
@AllsNotGood - remember when all of the hulks showed up to stop President Ross? That was awesome
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/17/2025, 7:34 AM
Lmao
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2025, 7:41 AM
Not only is it because of the shortened streaming release window , I also think you really need to make your movie feel like an event to the GA in order for them to come out & see it now due to how expensive everything is aswell…

Like let’s not forget , BNW opened up well but then it’s up to the quality or rewatchability of the film to have sustained legs or not which that did not , atleast much that is.

Anyway , that’s not possible for every film to much there are a lot of movies that will underperform now in theatres but could do better in streaming..

The world has changed post pandemic and idk if it’ll ever go back entirely to how it was.

