CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Star Anthony Mackie On Extensive Reshoots & Trump Comparisons: "Let's Chill The F*ck Out"

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has addressed reports of extensive reshoots, as well as the inevitable comparisons that will be drawn between Red Hulk and President Trump...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 31, 2025 07:01 AM EST

During an extensive interview with Esquire, Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie was asked about reprising the role of Sam Wilson for his first big-screen outing wielding the iconic shield.

Mackie - who has seen the movie in full - addressed some of the negativity surrounding the fourth Captain America adventure that arose from reports of extensive reshoots and lukewarm/negative test-screenings.

“It’s literally the best movie it can be. It stays in the lines of Marvel. It stays in the lines of Captain America, and it’s fun and it’s big.”

“Every movie that Marvel has made, every movie that DC has made—Star Wars, Star Trek, Disney—has done reshoots,” he added."

The actor was also asked about the "inevitable" comparisons that will be drawn between President Ross/Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) and President Donald Trump.

“I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting,” Mackie said. “Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f*ck out. We could’ve made this motherf*cker yellow and it would’ve been a problem.”

We haven't actually noticed anyone comparing Rulk to Trump, but perhaps Esquire knowns something about the character we don't!

Finally, Mackie shared his thoughts on the next big MCU event, Avengers: Doomsday.

“What you don’t want is Infinity War and Endgame 2.0,” he says. “The Russos, they’re so smart, and they have such a hold on this universe and the history and the comic books that I know they have an idea. I mean, they better have an idea. I don’t know how you put all those people onscreen together and make it work.”

Esquire also spoke to Doomsday co-director Anthony Russo about Sam Wilson's role in the next Avengers films and his MCU future in general.

“He represents a unique space in the Avengers spectrum. And that’s the greatest thing, because sooner or later the collective storytelling is going to be in that space he occupies.”

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Anthony Mackie Says Cap Is My Oscar And Talks AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors
Thing94
Thing94 - 1/31/2025, 7:02 AM
Alright alright alright
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/31/2025, 7:13 AM
As a Brit I'm literally going to watch to enjoy the progression of the MCU storyline. We had Steve Rogers and then john walker, now it's Sam's time to wield the shield until they eventually bring steve back or hand it to bucky!

Let's go Cap 🫡🇺🇸
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/31/2025, 8:21 AM
@BraveNewClunge - what progression are you eluding to exactly
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/31/2025, 9:25 AM
@AllsNotGood - "We had Steve Rogers and then john walker, now it's Sam's time to wield the shield until they eventually bring steve back or hand it to bucky!"



Stupid
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/31/2025, 9:26 AM
@AllsNotGood - is your reading comprehension that bad or are you that sensitive? 🤣😅

My comment is written in simple English.

PROGRESSION OF THE MCU STORYLINE 😮‍💨
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/31/2025, 9:31 AM
@UncleHarm1 - thank you sir!🫡

God i swear these guys are so damn thick 😅😭
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/31/2025, 9:57 AM
@UncleHarm1 - your still not telling me how it's progressed. Do you need me to tell you what progression means.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/31/2025, 7:13 AM
"I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting,” Mackie said. “Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f*ck out."

Amen
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/31/2025, 8:28 AM
@DarthOmega - he may have said some really stupid shit in the past few days... but this was not one of them.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/31/2025, 8:32 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - User Comment Image
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 1/31/2025, 8:57 AM
@DarthOmega - yeah, let's ignore the problems we're facing on all fronts and just go consume entertainment.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/31/2025, 9:06 AM
@Usernametaken - Maybe you're in the wrong place man. We're here because we love comics and comic book movies.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/31/2025, 9:06 AM
@Usernametaken - It's healthy to have outlets from the messy world consuming content is an outlet
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/31/2025, 9:13 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -
@DarthOmega -

User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 1/31/2025, 9:55 AM
@Usernametaken - kinda hard to do when the so called “entertainment” is preaching at you to “do better”.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 7:16 AM
I don’t really get the Trump and Ross comparisons in this considering we haven’t seen much of the latter’s characterization in this (aside from the jokes about him being “differently colored” lol).

Also I wish I knew what questions these interviewers were asking because the issue is not the reshoots themselves since as he said ,every big franchise movie usually has them now but moreso the rumored length of them which was said to be extensive.

Anyway , I do hope he’s right though & the movie turns out well since I think it seems good and I’m rooting for it!!.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/31/2025, 7:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - My take on reshoots, if they feel they are needed and willing to stiff the costs I'd rather they were done to make the product better than not and release a substandard product and/or one hacked to pieces and mashed together with CGI without reshoots.

Willingness to scrap multiple episodes already filmed of a show and start again if not working for instance I tend to side with being a good sign not a bad one to take another MCU example.

If it results in the company not making money, or not as much that is their problem not ours as long as we enjoy the end results. ONLY reason we may care (unless we own shares in the company) is if profit margins may impact odds of future sequels to things we like (and to a lesser extent affirmation a thing we like is liked by many others).
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/31/2025, 7:19 AM
My man. My mantra.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/31/2025, 7:24 AM
NOOO!!
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 7:28 AM
CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Star Anthony Mackie on Extensive Reshoots & Trump Comparissons: "Let's Chill The F*ck Out"

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/31/2025, 7:28 AM
Re-shoots are normal. The level of re-shoots on this movie was highly abnormal. Justify that one, Mackie…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 7:33 AM
@IAmAHoot - reportedly so that is

Again , not confirmed since they were conflicting reports from everything to the length of those to rumored budgets

Who da fuq knows?.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 1/31/2025, 7:37 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Reported? There's photographic proof of them continuing to film many (see: MANY) times more after production wrapped...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/31/2025, 7:56 AM
@IAmAHoot - is there?

I only remember the ones they had with Giancarlo…

what were the others?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 8:47 AM
@IAmAHoot - All numbers were based on Rumored Articles and YouTube experts.
TK420
TK420 - 1/31/2025, 7:31 AM
Trump won and NOW he's tired of it...
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/31/2025, 7:38 AM
He's not wrong tho.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/31/2025, 7:41 AM
@RegularPoochie - sorry, forgot

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 8:03 AM
@RegularPoochie - Yes, you're 100% wrong. The movie was filmed over 2.5 years ago.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/31/2025, 8:28 AM
@AllsGood - “Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f*ck out. We could’ve made this motherf*cker yellow and it would’ve been a problem.” this is what I was referring to, so I'm not wrong you silly goose
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 7:40 AM
Captain America: Brave New World Facebook has 14M likes • 14M followers

VS

James Gun, Superman Facebook has 6.7M likes • 7.4M followers

Click Here

https://www.facebook.com/CaptainAmerica

https://www.facebook.com/superman

User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/31/2025, 7:43 AM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/31/2025, 7:45 AM
@AllsGood - I wish I had as much screw off time as you do, Kevin Fiege.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 7:51 AM
@RegularPoochie - It matters because the Haters and that's NOT Steve Rogers says NO One wants to see a Falcon Cap movie.
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 1/31/2025, 8:11 AM
@AllsGood - One thing worth looking into before anyone puts stock into these numbers: Was the CA:BNW account on FB repurposed from CA: CW? And maybe repurposed from CA: TWS before that? And CA: TFA before that?

It's common to recycle the social media pages for the next movie, because the old one is irrelevant and you already have millions of people subscribed to the news and promotional material for your new project from day 1.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 8:16 AM
@BlackBolt84 - Well. that's why post BOTH Facebook pages you decide for yourself.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 1/31/2025, 8:19 AM
@AllsGood -
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/31/2025, 8:38 AM
@AllsGood - it doesn't, it happens with every superhero movie there is, always some people crying about stupid things. I just watch movies and enjoy them, but if they are shite, then they are. Also I wouldn't post numbers from facebook, those are irrelevant as they come.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/31/2025, 8:43 AM
@RegularPoochie - WELL they should ALL ignore my Positive posts than. Instead attacking and insulting me.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/31/2025, 7:43 AM
Yes reshoots ARE NORMAL. Of course they are.

BUT

When you shoot from March 2023 - June 2023 for a release of May 2024 (or July 2024), and spend the better half of 2024 reshooting entire action sequences, deleting and adding new characters in 2024, for a release date of February 2025...it's very suspect of the reshoots. I know movies take time but no one from Disney is going to admit the truth about it.

I still think the movie is not going to be good based on all the reshoots, and the constant random writers being brought in to fix pacing or story issues.
1 2 3

