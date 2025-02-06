CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Sam Wilson Pays The "OG" A Visit In Latest Clip

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - Sam Wilson Pays The &quot;OG&quot; A Visit In Latest Clip

In this latest clip from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres pay the "OG" a visit to get some training done...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2025 02:02 PM EST

"They were worried my story might get out. So, they erased me. My history. But they've been doing that for five hundred years. Pledge allegiance to that, my brother. They will never let a Black man be Captain America. And even if they did, no self-respecting Black man would ever wanna be."

Following some sneak peeks that drew a bit of a mixed response, Marvel Studios has released yet another clip from Captain America: Brave New World (via GMA), and it finds Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) bringing Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) to see an old friend.

When Torres - who calls himself "the new Falcon" much to Wilson's chagrin - disrespects Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the "OG" Black Captain America shows the young upstart that he still packs quite a wallop by sending a punching bag flying across the room.

Lumbly made his MCU debut as Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with the character introduced as a Korean War veteran who was unwillingly subjected to human testings of the Super Soldier Serum that was previously used to transform Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

We know from the first trailer that Bradley will ultimately make an attempt on President Ross' (Harrison Ford) life, but as he's not in control of his actions, it remains to be seen what fate befalls the proud veteran (if you read some of the leaks that did the rounds last year, you might have some idea).

Check out the new clip at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. Will you be checking this one out on the big screen?

Anthony Mackie Explains How CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Prepares Sam Wilson For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

Anthony Mackie Explains How CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Prepares Sam Wilson For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Confirms Liv Tyler's Return As THE INCREDIBLE HULK's Betty Ross
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Confirms Liv Tyler's Return As THE INCREDIBLE HULK's Betty Ross

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/6/2025, 2:07 PM
So who do you guys think will be the New Avengers roster who will face Doom and fall to him? I'm going with Captain America, Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Ant Man, The Wasp, and Black Panther (Shuri). I think Strange and Clea will be focused on trying to stop the incursion of 838 and 616 and I believe that either the TVA or America will be traveling the Multiverse to recruit and save Anchor beings from the impending merger of the Multiverse with Battleworld.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/6/2025, 2:10 PM
@SonOfAGif - i see all of that happening. It's clear you're all caught up on all things mcu from the past 2 phases

Although I see the initial avengers team failing, champions do something to turn it around, and then a new team emerges aided by fantastic 4
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/6/2025, 2:14 PM
@Vigor - I think the Champions will sort of be the ones trying their hardest to figure things out and the TVA will be destroyed and perhaps Iron Lad (Kang variant) gets aided with Intel from a surviving council of Kang variant in seeking out the anchor beings on Battleworld
Vigor
Vigor - 2/6/2025, 2:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - adding on to say. We really have no idea

I forgot deadpool and Wolverine were in this. And who k own what other cameos. With the Russos involved and how they magically made infinity war and endgame happen and make sense with all those characters, we will all be surprised how things play out
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/6/2025, 2:07 PM
Don't [frick] with old people. They might not know where the APP store is in the mall but they'll slap you until their hand hurts and then use the other.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 2:39 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO -

Also people who don't act like animals don't assault them or Rob them.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/6/2025, 2:07 PM
Oh sheeeeit
And I see falcon will be annoying and cock-sure
Which is fine. Not everybody can be likable. Maybe he's cocky but unnaturally skilled like how HAWKEYE SHOULD HAVE BEEN.
But I digress
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 2:18 PM
@Vigor - FaTWS already established he was a bit of a fanboy and would also rib on Sam.

He hasn’t come across as annoying to me yet but definitely cocky but playfully so rather then truly arrogant or rude I feel.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/6/2025, 2:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - if I brought my sidekick to meet an elderly man that he's never met before. And he makes that comment right off the bat. I'm immediately putting him in time out chair to think about their rudeness
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 2:26 PM
@Vigor - lol fair enough

It was Isiah who started it by calling him “pretty boy” though

The hip comment might be a bit rude but it seems like he gets put in his place after that with the punching bag.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/6/2025, 2:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh my volume was muted when the clip first started playing so I missed Isaiah's comment!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 2:35 PM
@Vigor - that’s ok

Also I’m happy that Sam is still hanging out with Isiah…

Hopefully Sam’s optimism rubs off on Isiah who is justifiably bitter
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 2:08 PM
Enough with the damn call backs and irritating fanboy characters, Falcon's rentboy is itching to be the next Katy
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/6/2025, 2:12 PM
@HashTagSwagg - 🤷🏾‍♂️

I think they should have just released this clip and left it at that. Introduces the sidekick. Introduces another super soldier (for the many who missed FaTWS). Shows some super power in action

The other clips are booty
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 2:12 PM
Aside from that one action clip , have all the others really had bit of a mixed response to them?.

Personally besides that which I wasn’t that overly keen on , I have enjoyed the others especially the more dialogue & character interaction scenes which includes this…

It was a nice clip with some fun banter , I am liking the chemistry and dynamic between Sam & Torres.

It seems a bit different from him & Bucky where they are more on an even field and bicker more while this feels more big brother-little brother.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/6/2025, 2:17 PM
yo yo, he said it! he said "OG"! damn that is some hip hop sh1t right there for reals. captain falcon truly gets me, he's from the streets yo
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/6/2025, 2:19 PM
Torres had that "I need an adult" face. Lol.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/6/2025, 2:21 PM
Reaction Joaquin Torres in TF&TWS:

User Comment Image


Reaction to Joaquin Torres in Captain America:

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/6/2025, 2:22 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 😭
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/6/2025, 2:27 PM
New Falcon alone is reason enough not to watch this.

Every clip is more embarrassing than the last and most of you dolts will still pay to see it.
User Comment Image
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/6/2025, 2:32 PM
@Waifuslayer2

Bro your name is “waifu slayer.”
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 2/6/2025, 2:40 PM
@regularmovieguy - lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 2:41 PM
@regularmovieguy -

Bro, don't start insults, because we can start insults.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 2/6/2025, 2:49 PM
@regularmovieguy - Apparently he's a father, too💀
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/6/2025, 2:56 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea

User Comment Image

Lol. I've seen your "insults" and honestly I've felt more threatened by toddlers.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/6/2025, 3:36 PM
@regularmovieguy - yeah, and?
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/6/2025, 3:38 PM
@ANewPope - yeah, 3 wonderful kids. More than you've accomplished in your pathetic life. Go clean your catbox, loser. I could smell it all the way from your mom's room.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 4:16 PM
@regularmovieguy -

Threatened?

Insults are supposed to be threatening?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 4:17 PM
@regularmovieguy -

Just settle down and quit acting out because of what your dad did.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/6/2025, 4:46 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea

My dad’s the [frick]ing man. Saw him two weeks ago in Venice, FL and he’s killing it. We golfed with Warren Sapp and Chuck Atkins.

What’s your dad up to?
Gambito
Gambito - 2/6/2025, 2:30 PM
I don’t like the new Falcon at all but it would be badass if all of his bs is a setup for a surprise death at the end (at least a maiming)
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 2/6/2025, 2:40 PM
Just waiting for Falcon to say, "Booyah"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 2:43 PM
The Korean War of the '50s happened after World War II.

Steve is the OG and only true Captain America.

All others and fake wannabe DEI hires.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/6/2025, 2:45 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 2:46 PM
Wait El Falcõn is supposed to be a hero?

He's a smartmouth punk who to an almost unreal embarrassing level disrespects elders.

I say almost unreal because there are too many of these shits in real life.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/6/2025, 2:48 PM
This Torres guy just sounds dry.

And the OG isn't feeling him either.

For [frick]s sake
Matador
Matador - 2/6/2025, 2:51 PM
Too bad they didn't go with mutant Falcon would have been much more interesting.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 3:00 PM
@Matador -
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/6/2025, 2:56 PM
User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 2/6/2025, 3:30 PM
@Nomis929 - Grat concept. Horrible art. Is that Liefeld?
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder