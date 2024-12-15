CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Comic Book Cover Offers Detailed Look At Sam Wilson And The Falcon's Suits

An upcoming comic book variant cover has offered a detailed look at the designs for the costumes Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres will don as Captain America: Brave New World's Captain America and The Falcon.

By JoshWilding - Dec 15, 2024 05:12 AM EST

Excitement for Captain America: Brave New World has risen significantly in recent days, in large part due to the release of a new "Special Look" and extended UK trailer

Today, we have a new comic book cover featuring a closer look at the costume designs for both Sam Wilson/Captain America and Joaquin Torres/The Falcon. These two are expected to see a lot of aerial action in the movie but can Marvel Studios recapture the dynamic Steve Rogers had with Sam in their previous team-ups?

That remains to be seen but Captain America: Brave New World looks set to be one of Phase 5's most important releases as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars draw near. 

"Brave New World is a great title for this film," the main man himself, Anthony Mackie, teased earlier this year. "It’s a new beginning, and it’s a foundation on which Marvel will build the universe on now. Not only this character but all the characters that surround him are new building blocks for us to utilize to move on through the universe and into to the future."

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore shared a similar sentiment recently when he suggested the movie sets the stage for Sam to lead the next iteration of The Avengers.

"There is certainly more story to be told for Captain America," he explained. "Sam might find that, moving forward, he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the proverbial fire."

"I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America," Moore added. "And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, 'Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?'"

Check out this Captain America: Brave New World comic book cover below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Suggests Sam Wilson Will Lead THE AVENGERS; New UK Trailer Released
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/15/2024, 6:02 AM
Not feeling it.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/15/2024, 6:06 AM
@TheVandalore - if Steve Rogers was wearing that suit and glasses I think he would look corny too. It's got these kinda vibes...
User Comment Image
It just... Isn't iconic. It isn't good.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/15/2024, 6:08 AM
Just look how over designed there belts look. They don't even look functional. I mean I guess the new Falcon at least has some pouches.... They just look ridiculous.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/15/2024, 6:21 AM
"Excitement for Captain America: Brave New World has risen significantly in recent days, in large part due to the release of a new "Special Look" and extended UK trailer."

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/15/2024, 6:24 AM
@marvel72 - Josh definitely trying to get the invite to this Press Junket.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/15/2024, 6:28 AM
@marvel72 - Fandango Reveals 2025 Most Anticipated Movies and You Won't Believe Which Superhero Movie Was Voted #1

According to Fandango's 2025 Most Anticipated Movies Survey, the movies they're most excited to see include Captain America: Brave New World number 1.
https://comicbookmovie.com/marvel-studios/fandango-reveals-2025-most-anticipated-movies-and-you-wont-believe-which-superhero-movie-was-voted-1-a215001
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/15/2024, 6:29 AM
@TheVandalore - It's a joke,they pretty much showed exactly what we've seen already.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/15/2024, 6:32 AM
@AllsGood - Oh yeah that must be true, if you look at the one from last year, might be the year before.

It didn't even have Barbie or Oppenheimer in the top ten and they were two of the highest grossing movies of the year.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/15/2024, 6:39 AM
@marvel72 - Now show your proof it's not true.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/15/2024, 6:56 AM
@AllsGood -

Use your link, go to page 3 of the comments and scroll down.

This is my point,if a Christopher Nolan movie isn't anticipated then it can't be trusted.

Going on the strength of the first two movies Avatar 3 could be the biggest movie of 2025,grossing billions.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/15/2024, 7:08 AM
@marvel72 -
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/15/2024, 6:35 AM
So to Disney, the minority hierarchy goes white>black>hispanic


Got it
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/15/2024, 7:15 AM
@Matchesz - white>black>hispanic>east asian>south asian by the looks of it.

View Recorder