CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Comic Book Cover Offers Detailed Look At Sam Wilson And The Falcon's Suits

Excitement for Captain America: Brave New World has risen significantly in recent days, in large part due to the release of a new "Special Look" and extended UK trailer.

Today, we have a new comic book cover featuring a closer look at the costume designs for both Sam Wilson/Captain America and Joaquin Torres/The Falcon. These two are expected to see a lot of aerial action in the movie but can Marvel Studios recapture the dynamic Steve Rogers had with Sam in their previous team-ups?

That remains to be seen but Captain America: Brave New World looks set to be one of Phase 5's most important releases as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars draw near.

"Brave New World is a great title for this film," the main man himself, Anthony Mackie, teased earlier this year. "It’s a new beginning, and it’s a foundation on which Marvel will build the universe on now. Not only this character but all the characters that surround him are new building blocks for us to utilize to move on through the universe and into to the future."

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore shared a similar sentiment recently when he suggested the movie sets the stage for Sam to lead the next iteration of The Avengers.

"There is certainly more story to be told for Captain America," he explained. "Sam might find that, moving forward, he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the proverbial fire."

"I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America," Moore added. "And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, 'Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?'"

Check out this Captain America: Brave New World comic book cover below.

New Marvel Studios variant cover for ‘THE AVENGERS’ #23 featuring The Falcon and Captain America from ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’



The comic book is written by Jed MacKay.



Releasing on February 5, 2025. pic.twitter.com/eQ5V1UZZQY — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 14, 2024

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.