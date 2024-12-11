Fandango Reveals 2025 Most Anticipated Movies And You Won't Believe Which Superhero Movie Was Voted #1

Fandango Reveals 2025 Most Anticipated Movies And You Won't Believe Which Superhero Movie Was Voted #1

Ahead of the New Year, Fandango has revealed the results of its annual survey to see which upcoming movies ticket buyers are most excited about. For superhero fans, this makes for very interesting reading.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2024 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Fandango is the U.S.'s leading online movie ticketing service, and the company has surveyed more than 9,000 ticket-buyers to find out which movies and performances film fans are most excited to see on the big screen next year.

According to Fandango's 2025 Most Anticipated Movies Survey, the movies they're most excited to see include Captain America: Brave New World, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Jurassic World Rebirth, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and more. 

Superhero movies make up nearly a third of the list - Thunderbolts* is the only notable absentee - and where each of them ranks is bound to be a major talking point among fans. 

Captain America: Brave New World sits at #1, The Fantastic Four: First Steps at #5, and Superman all the way back at #9. In fairness, we still haven't had a trailer for the latter and moviegoers are likely to be wary of anything DC-related after the DCEU's conclusion. 

However, the next Captain America movie topping the list suggests general moviegoers aren't paying any attention to the negative online buzz about reshoots and test screenings. 

"2024 was a strong year for moviegoers and theaters alike, with sequels, prequels, and new franchise originals uniting audiences of all ages to experience brilliant stories on the big screen," said Shawn Robbins, Director of Analytics at Fandango. "2025 is shaping up to be an impressive year with many original and proven franchise films heading to theaters."

Here are the rest of Fandango's findings:

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen

Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Ana de Armas in From The World of John Wick: Ballerina
Brad Pitt in F1
Nicholas Hoult in Superman

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure Movies

Captain America: Brave New World 
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 
Jurassic World Rebirth 
From The World of John Wick: Ballerina
The Fantastic Four: First Steps 

Most Anticipated Family Movies

Wicked Part Two
Zootopia 2 
How to Train Your Dragon 
Snow White 
Lilo & Stitch 

Most Anticipated Horror/Thriller/Suspense Movies

28 Years Later 
Wolf Man 
The Untitled Conjuring Finale 
M3GAN 2.0 
The Black Phone 2 

FAN-Most-Anticipated-2025-Movies-1080x1080

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.  

James Gunn Discusses DC Studios' New Intro; Says SUPERMAN Will Be DCU's MGM Lion
Related:

James Gunn Discusses DC Studios' New Intro; Says SUPERMAN Will Be DCU's "MGM Lion"
8 Alternate Endings For Marvel And DC Movies Which Would Have Been Better (Or Worse) Than The Final Cut
Recommended For You:

8 Alternate Endings For Marvel And DC Movies Which Would Have Been Better (Or Worse) Than The Final Cut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AnEye
AnEye - 12/11/2024, 9:04 AM
Won't be surprised if it turns out to be on the list for "Most Disappointing Movies of 2025".
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 12/11/2024, 9:08 AM
Where's Superman in the list?
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 12/11/2024, 9:10 AM
@ZiggyStarman - number 9.
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 12/11/2024, 9:09 AM
I feel really bad for superman. I'm sure when the trailer comes people's minds will hopefully change. I'm sick of all the negativity about it on Twitter
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 9:14 AM
@Mrcool210 - I’m just sick of the negativity in general about everything honestly

As fans , I feel
Like we should always hope for the best but it feels like we are now the first ones to talk shit about it before anything has even come out
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 12/11/2024, 9:09 AM
Oh boy, nobody cares about Superman.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 12/11/2024, 9:11 AM
I think Superman suffers from the same problem that Ghostbusters have: it's a highly recognizable IP, but general audiences are not interested in new content.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/11/2024, 9:12 AM
The accountant 2 and 28 years later looks promising but
1.fantastic four first steps
2.superman
3.mission impossible final reckoning
4.jurassic world rebirth.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 12/11/2024, 9:13 AM
I mean, the Accountant is more anticipated than Supes.
AnEye
AnEye - 12/11/2024, 10:00 AM
@TheRedLeader - The Great Gatsby was more anticipated than Superman in 2013 by Fandango. It didn't even break top five either. It's not a big deal.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 12/11/2024, 9:14 AM
"The next Captain America movie topping the list suggests general moviegoers aren't paying any attention to the negative online buzz about reshoots and test screenings"

That's because most people aren't even aware of that sort of stuff nor they really care, they just see the poster or the standee and go "hey, that movie's coming out, Imma go see it"
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 12/11/2024, 9:15 AM
@Spidey91 - wich is the right thing to do, and not to keep bitching about it on the Internet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 9:17 AM
@Spidey91 - yeah or they see the trailers and they like it.

They aren’t chronically online like the rest of us lol
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/11/2024, 9:52 AM
@TheRedLeader - i mean, youre not wrong, but thats GA. for those that actually care about the movie/source material etc... this movie is a sh*tshow and looks like a dumpster fire
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/11/2024, 9:16 AM
"Superheroes make up a third of the list" can you count? Unless if you mean the top 10. So many normies lmao
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/11/2024, 9:19 AM
Thunderbolts will bomb, they'll show everything in trailers and clips
Baf
Baf - 12/11/2024, 9:18 AM
You're right. I don't believe it.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/11/2024, 9:21 AM

TheBlueMorpho
TheBlueMorpho - 12/11/2024, 9:22 AM
Thunderbolts is mine.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 9:25 AM
@TheBlueMorpho - I’m looking forward to that aswell…

Seeing it not on here gives me some concern but hope it turns out well.

Honestly looking forward to all 4 CBMS next year as of now!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 9:24 AM
I don’t know how much this will directly correlate to the box office for these films but still cool to see nonetheless , especially for the top 2 most anticipated movies…

I know Dead Reckoning was somewhat divisive but I liked it quite a bit (though it was the weakest of the McQuarrie films so far) hence I’m still quite excited for Final Reckoning.

Also to see Brave New World top the list does give me a bit of smug satisfaction after all the negativity on here and online about it , I just hope it’s good now…

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/11/2024, 9:29 AM
Peopel have different likes don’t expect much from captain America
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/11/2024, 9:41 AM
@dragon316 - You're saying that people that aren't interested in Captain America aren't interested in Captain America?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/11/2024, 9:38 AM
"general moviegoers aren't paying any attention to the negative online buzz about reshoots and test screenings."

No shit. The internet isn't the real world. When a movie fails, it's because it doesn't look good, or the reviews are shit. Doesn't have anything to do with the race or gender of the cast.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/11/2024, 9:43 AM
"Captain America: Brave New World sits at #1, The Fantastic Four: First Steps at #5, and Superman all the way back at #9."

Anyone who thinks Superman will be this grand return for DC on film will be very disappointed. WB has done nothing to market the movie, despite it being roughly half a year away from release, and the general audience have turned their backs on the brand as a result of the DCEU. This movie will be lucky to cross half a billion.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 12/11/2024, 10:01 AM
@TheJok3r - how many movies coming out this summer have trailers already?
AnEye
AnEye - 12/11/2024, 10:06 AM
@TheJok3r - This list isn't indicative to what will come out on top, its about anticipation for what audiences already know about said movie in the new year. Captain America being the most anticipated given that it kicks off the 2025 blockbuster season is a given. In 2013, MOS got beat by The Great Gatsby as most anticipated film by Fandango.

And obviously, MOS made more money than Great Gatsby.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/11/2024, 9:55 AM
for me personally:

1.mission impossible final reckoning
2.superman
3.ballerina
4.fantastic four first steps
5.thunderbolts
6.accountant 2 (didnt even know about it but loved the first one)
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 12/11/2024, 9:56 AM
Hmmm....When was this poll taken?
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 12/11/2024, 9:59 AM
Mainly because

Say it with me guys

KEVIN 👏 FEIGE 👏 HIMSELF 👏 SAID 👏 BACK IN 👏 2014 👏 THAT MARVEL STUDIOS 👏 DOES NOT 👏 DO TEST SCREENINGS
Evansly
Evansly - 12/11/2024, 10:05 AM
I'm interested in 10, 8 and 5. 1 I'll watch but am still on the fence

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder