Fandango Reveals 2025 Most Anticipated Movies And You Won't Believe Which Superhero Movie Was Voted #1

Fandango is the U.S.'s leading online movie ticketing service, and the company has surveyed more than 9,000 ticket-buyers to find out which movies and performances film fans are most excited to see on the big screen next year.

According to Fandango's 2025 Most Anticipated Movies Survey, the movies they're most excited to see include Captain America: Brave New World, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Jurassic World Rebirth, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and more.

Superhero movies make up nearly a third of the list - Thunderbolts* is the only notable absentee - and where each of them ranks is bound to be a major talking point among fans.

Captain America: Brave New World sits at #1, The Fantastic Four: First Steps at #5, and Superman all the way back at #9. In fairness, we still haven't had a trailer for the latter and moviegoers are likely to be wary of anything DC-related after the DCEU's conclusion.

However, the next Captain America movie topping the list suggests general moviegoers aren't paying any attention to the negative online buzz about reshoots and test screenings.

"2024 was a strong year for moviegoers and theaters alike, with sequels, prequels, and new franchise originals uniting audiences of all ages to experience brilliant stories on the big screen," said Shawn Robbins, Director of Analytics at Fandango. "2025 is shaping up to be an impressive year with many original and proven franchise films heading to theaters."

Here are the rest of Fandango's findings:

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen

Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth

Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Ana de Armas in From The World of John Wick: Ballerina

Brad Pitt in F1

Nicholas Hoult in Superman

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure Movies

Captain America: Brave New World

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Jurassic World Rebirth

From The World of John Wick: Ballerina

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Most Anticipated Family Movies

Wicked Part Two

Zootopia 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Snow White

Lilo & Stitch

Most Anticipated Horror/Thriller/Suspense Movies

28 Years Later

Wolf Man

The Untitled Conjuring Finale

M3GAN 2.0

The Black Phone 2