CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Suggests Sam Wilson Will Lead THE AVENGERS; New UK Trailer Released

It's been over half a decade since we last saw the Avengers assemble. With a seemingly endless list of new characters introduced during Phases 4 and 5, multiple teams appearing in Avengers: Doomsday seems likely.

Who will lead those remains to be seen but based on comments from Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore, Sam Wilson is a top contender to reassemble Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

"There is certainly more story to be told for Captain America," he tells Empire Online. "Sam might find that, moving forward, he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the proverbial fire."

Moore adds, "I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America. And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, 'Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?'"

With reshoots taking place as recently as last month, we'd be shocked if Captain America: Brave New World doesn't feature a scene with the MCU's new Captain America gathering heroes for his new team (there have long been rumblings about The Hulk and She-Hulk making an appearance, remember).

As for how Anthony Mackie feels about the prospect of taking on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, the actor says, "I’m really looking forward to getting back on set with the Russos. They understand this Marvel world in a very unique way. And just having him [Downey Jr] back adds so much. To see what he brings to the table is just a huge opportunity."

A new still from the movie has also been released along with an extended 2-minute version of yesterday's "Special Look." In that, we get some additional action shots of Cap and The Falcon flying into action together above Tiamut Island.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.