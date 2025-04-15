CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Sees Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Trash The White House

Captain America: Brave New World didn't get too political, though it's hard to deny that there were some real-life parallels in the MCU movie. Ultimately, those were overshadowed by the fact that Harrison Ford transformed into Red Hulk and laid waste to the White House.

Thanks to artist Sam Balzer, an Art Director at Weta FX, we now have concept art showing the fateful moment this rageful Commander in Chief destroyed arguably America's greatest landmark.

"Keyframe Concepts done for Captain America: Brave New World," Balzer said on ArtStation. "Worked closely with Animation Supervisor Sidney Kombo-Kintombo here at Weta FX and had a blast bringing these moments to life."

Captain America: Brave New World ended by revealing that the White House was being rebuilt, though it remains to be seen who will be next to call it home.

With Bucky Barnes revealing his intention to become a Congressman in the movie, many fans wondered whether he might eventually become U.S. President. However, everything we've seen and heard about Thunderbolts* suggests the former Winter Soldier gives up his political aspirations to lead a new team of heroes.

Secret Invasion ended with President Thaddeus Ross' predecessor, President Ritson, vowing to deal with Earth's aliens. That's not a plot point Marvel Studios has revisited, and it now appears to have been abandoned.

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World concept art below, along with a reminder of the Digital release's special features and an exclusive clip from one of the movie's featurettes.

In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Deleted Scenes:

A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.

Special Features:

Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on Digital on April 15 before hitting Blu-ray on May 13.