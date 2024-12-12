CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Empire Covers Pit Sam Wilson Against Harrison Ford's Red Hulk

Empire Magazine has revealed two new Captain America: Brave New World covers and they feature Sam Wilson and Red Hulk squaring off in what looks set to be one of the MCU's most epic battles to date...

By JoshWilding - Dec 12, 2024 11:12 AM EST

Kraven the Hunter will be the final superhero movie released in theaters this year and Captain America: Brave New World is set to be the first we get in 2025.

Empire Magazine has today unveiled two new covers featuring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America and Harrison Ford as the rageful Red Hulk (who, in his human alter-ego, is better known as President Thaddeus Ross). 

Stills and comments from the movie's cast and crew will likely follow. Those will be welcomed, especially as there's an awful lot we don't know about what to expect from this first solo adventure for the MCU's new Captain America. 

With Chris Evans set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, we're not sure what the future holds in store for Sam. However, we'll have two Captain Americas wielding the shield in the Multiversal epic. 

"What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before," Ford said of playing Red Hulk in an interview at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. "I don’t mean to disparage it. I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do - or your acting coach, if you had one."

"But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it," he added on a more serious note. "I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer."

At the time, Mackie chimed in to day, "He’s Harrison f***ing Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, 'Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.'"

You can check out this new look at Captain America: Brave New World in the X posts below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/12/2024, 11:52 AM
That is one badass cover. 👍🏼
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/12/2024, 11:53 AM
Hopefully it lives up to what it can be and is not a letdown especially after the list that came out yesterday.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 11:55 AM
@MCUKnight11 - hope so

I also hope in general that the 4 CBMS next year make up for this year because besides Deadpool & Wolverine , this year was not good for comic book movies
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/12/2024, 12:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - User Comment Image
I think if it weren't for that, the genre would be dead at the theater.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 12/12/2024, 11:56 AM
Wakanda Suit or no Wakanda Suit and Shield or no shield, Captain African American will be a puddle of goo dealing with Red Hulk.

Tony struggled mightily with his Hulk Buster Armor. Yeah it wasn't made with Vibranium, but nothing was stopping Hulk.
Even Thor (a Demi God) could only go toe-to-toe with Hulk.

And Sam hasn't taken the Super Soldier Serum.

They need to have him take the punch on the shield, get knocked into oblivion and about the be squashed when either Bucky comes in, grabs the shield and fends off Red Hulk as best he can...until Green Hulk shows up to save the day and give the fans what we would love to see (Red Hulk vs Green Hulk).

Oh...that's right....The Russo's made Green Hulk into smart Hulk so now he is no longer a deadly, raging force.


Nevermind.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 12/12/2024, 11:56 AM
"You guys want Hulk vs Wolverine? Well, here's red Hulk vs sam wilson Captain america. [frick] you guys. Lol."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/12/2024, 12:00 PM
I think this might be the first time I like their regular cover then the subscriber one , that artworks not doing it for me.

Anyway , I think the movie looks good from the trailers but we know those can be misleading so fingers crossed!!.

User Comment Image
grif
grif - 12/12/2024, 12:01 PM
reboot the mcu completely. not watching anymore of this mcu disney
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/12/2024, 12:03 PM
I really, really hope this movie is good
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/12/2024, 12:06 PM
The illustrated one is kinda ass. The other one is fire though

