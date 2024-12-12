CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Empire Covers Pit Sam Wilson Against Harrison Ford's Red Hulk

Kraven the Hunter will be the final superhero movie released in theaters this year and Captain America: Brave New World is set to be the first we get in 2025.

Empire Magazine has today unveiled two new covers featuring Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America and Harrison Ford as the rageful Red Hulk (who, in his human alter-ego, is better known as President Thaddeus Ross).

Stills and comments from the movie's cast and crew will likely follow. Those will be welcomed, especially as there's an awful lot we don't know about what to expect from this first solo adventure for the MCU's new Captain America.

With Chris Evans set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, we're not sure what the future holds in store for Sam. However, we'll have two Captain Americas wielding the shield in the Multiversal epic.

"What did it take? It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before," Ford said of playing Red Hulk in an interview at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. "I don’t mean to disparage it. I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do - or your acting coach, if you had one."

"But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it," he added on a more serious note. "I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer."

At the time, Mackie chimed in to day, "He’s Harrison f***ing Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, 'Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.'"

You can check out this new look at Captain America: Brave New World in the X posts below.

🚨 RED ALERT! #CaptainAmerica and Red Hulk hit the cover of Empire’s world-exclusive #BraveNewWorld issue, featuring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and more on a new era of the MCU.



On sale Thursday 19 December.



READ MORE: https://t.co/gvi3Co5knE pic.twitter.com/jIOtPDsEv6 — Empire (@empiremagazine) December 12, 2024 The subscriber cover for our #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld issue is an energetic depiction of Sam Wilson and Red Hulk facing off, against a patriotic backdrop of red, white and blue. Illustrated exclusively for Empire by @KingsleyNebechi.



READ MORE: https://t.co/gvi3Co5knE pic.twitter.com/IHLkUwKYLG — Empire (@empiremagazine) December 12, 2024

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.