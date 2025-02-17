CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Has Already Passed $200M Worldwide - But Can It Avoid A Major 2nd Week Drop?

The latest box office updates for Captain America: Brave New World are in, and while Disney's official numbers are down slightly ($87.8M 3-day; 4-day estimate remains at $100M for now) from initial predictions, Marvel Studios' next Multiverse Saga movie has already managed to pass the $200 million mark worldwide.

This is obviously a strong start - especially when you factor in mostly negative reviews (the movie has dropped to 50% on Rotten Tomatoes) and a franchise-low B- CinemaScore - but can Brave New World hold strong over the next week and beyond?

Opening weekends are rarely an issue for any MCU film, but, as we saw with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, significant second-week drop-offs are becoming more common.

For what it's worth, analysts believe that Anthony Mackie's big-screen debut as Cap will likely avoid the same fate.

“When you look at the release calendar, I don’t see anything that can cut into Captain America,” says Jeff Bock, a box office analyst with Exhibitor Relations. “If audiences want to be entertained at a blockbuster level, it’s their only option. This has a chance to have long playability. Ant-Man didn’t have that.”

Captain America 4 has already made its (reported) $180 million production budget back, but this does not factor in marketing costs, and some believe the price tag could be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots.

Director Julius Onah recently downplayed the reshoots reports.

"We did one period of additional photography," he told the Phase Zero poscast. "Which is the same on all of these movies. There are so many variables, and [additional photography] becomes essential to fine-tuning and coming up with a thing that we know audiences will love."

The filmmaker also addressed the negative reviews: "You make the best movie you can, you put it out there, and you let audiences react to it."

We want to know what you thought of Brave New World. Be sure to vote in the poll below, and elaborate in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.