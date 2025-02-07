CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Hot Toys Figure Offers Detailed Look At Sam Wilson's New Suit And Helmet

Sam Wilson became Captain America in Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. While he will wear that show's suit for at least part of Captain America: Brave New World, we'll primarily see the hero swoop into action with a new Steve Rogers-inspired costume.

Today, we have a much closer look at it thanks to an upcoming 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure. It's interesting that Marvel Studios has moved away from what Sam wears in the comics to a get-up more in line with the traditional Captain America red, white, and blue.

Also worth noting is how Cap's Vibranium wings have evolved since The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As for his flight helmet, we have to imagine it was built for Sam by his old friend, Scott Lang, given the Ant-Man similarity.

"By the time you get to Doomsday, you'll have Sam at his finest point and his finest hour coming off of his battle of basically saving the world from Red Hulk," Anthony Mackie recently said while teasing his MCU future. "We will see by the end of the movie that Sam has definitely become Captain America."

"Like, there's no question," he added. "After seeing this movie, his ability, his compassion, and just everything about his leadership...everything about him screams Captain America."

Will this suit follow Sam into Avengers: Doomsday? That remains to be seen, though another update is likely inevitable for him and every other character set to appear.

You can take a closer look at this new Hot Toys figure for Captain America: Brave New World below.

Ahead of Captain’s theatrical debut, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce Captain America in 1/6th scale, bringing the movie to life for fans. Faithfully crafted based on Anthony Mackie’s portrayal of Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World, the new 1/6th scale Captain America Collectible Figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a pair of aviation goggles, a helmeted head, a finely tailored red, blue, white tactical Cap’s suit, a flight backpack, a newly painted Captain America shield with silver star emblem, his signature set of newly painted mechanical wings with articulation function, a Redwing drone and a specially designed dynamic figure stand with character nameplate.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.