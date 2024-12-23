CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Leaked Trailer Sees Sam Wilson Preparing To Suit Up To Battle Red Hulk

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Leaked Trailer Sees Sam Wilson Preparing To Suit Up To Battle Red Hulk

A new Captain America: Brave New World trailer is currently playing in theaters and it includes a few additional never-before-seen shots from the highly anticipated action/espionage thriller. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2024 12:12 PM EST

A shortened version of the Captain America: Brave New World trailer is playing in theaters and it includes a few snippets of new footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up. 

There's not a huge amount to get excited about, though a particularly cool moment sees Sam Wilson retrieving his suit from what looks like a hidden compartment of sorts in his home. That feels very Ed Brubaker/Steve Epting-inspired to us.

There are also some additional action and flying shots and that helmet Sam wears while zipping around the remains of the Celestial Tiamut just keeps looking more and more badass.

Marvel Studios has already released a few sneak peeks and we'd imagine one final trailer will drop early next year. 

While there's not much in the way of new Red Hulk footage in this trailer, excitement to see the legendary Harrison Ford transforming into the rage-fuelled monster continues to grow. 

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Captain America: Brave New World VFX Supervisor Dan Cox revealed that Weta scanned Ford's face to better assist in bringing the villain to life. "Those are Harrison's actual eyes in there; you'd be surprised how important that actually is," he explains. "The nose is Harrison's. The mouth is predominantly Harrison's. It's just scaled proportions."

Believe it or not, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon even donned a motion-capture suit. "Lemme tell you, he was all in that morning," Cox recalls. "The last thing you want is to be the person that hurts Harrison Ford. At one point, I needed him landing and thought we can have the stunt guy do it. He's like, 'No, no, no! I'll do it.' I put up an apple box that's about two feet off the ground."

"I'm like, 'I need you to jump down onto the ground and land as a Hulk.' He did it about a dozen times, and every single time, I held my breath, but he went all in."

Check out this new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World below and stay tuned for more on the movie as we have it.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS
Related:

RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Intel On Red Hulk's 'Tache And Sam Wilson's Suit As More Stills Released
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Intel On Red Hulk's 'Tache And Sam Wilson's Suit As More Stills Released

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/23/2024, 12:14 PM
Red Hulk looks great and so do those High Altitude flight masks. I hope the movie is good despite the reshoots and rumors surrounding it.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/23/2024, 12:26 PM
@SonOfAGif - Movie looks fun, but I'd rather watch the behind the scenes footage of Harrison Ford in a mocap suit running around like the hulk
thebamf
thebamf - 12/23/2024, 12:16 PM
LOL at the people walking around.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/23/2024, 12:18 PM
Man i hope this is good…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 12:22 PM
Harrison Ford seems like he’s excited for everything but Star Wars lol.

Anyway , movie seems good and I’m looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/23/2024, 12:22 PM
RULKS roar looked more like an old man yawn with lower back issues than a menacing war cry. 🪙 🪙
ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 12/23/2024, 12:26 PM
Hardly a leak when it’s literally filmed in a cinema
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/23/2024, 12:32 PM
The Red Hulk looks great, forget the rest of it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/23/2024, 12:33 PM
Love how badass Sam's suit looks.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/23/2024, 12:38 PM
It's crazy how many reshoots they went through, on top of changing the Title and editing this trailer like a totally different movie. This movie us cooked
NakedAvenger
NakedAvenger - 12/23/2024, 12:43 PM
Yo! What's up dawwwg!
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 12/23/2024, 12:48 PM
I don't get why the MCU insists in doing over and over the same cheap nenotech helmets, they [frick]ing suck. I miss the old days of pratical Iron Man helmet, Black Panther and the first Ant Man suit.
https://wallpapercrafter.com/904123-black-panther-chadwick-boseman-4k-man-wearing-black.html

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder