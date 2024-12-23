CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Leaked Trailer Sees Sam Wilson Preparing To Suit Up To Battle Red Hulk

A shortened version of the Captain America: Brave New World trailer is playing in theaters and it includes a few snippets of new footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up.

There's not a huge amount to get excited about, though a particularly cool moment sees Sam Wilson retrieving his suit from what looks like a hidden compartment of sorts in his home. That feels very Ed Brubaker/Steve Epting-inspired to us.

There are also some additional action and flying shots and that helmet Sam wears while zipping around the remains of the Celestial Tiamut just keeps looking more and more badass.

Marvel Studios has already released a few sneak peeks and we'd imagine one final trailer will drop early next year.

While there's not much in the way of new Red Hulk footage in this trailer, excitement to see the legendary Harrison Ford transforming into the rage-fuelled monster continues to grow.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Captain America: Brave New World VFX Supervisor Dan Cox revealed that Weta scanned Ford's face to better assist in bringing the villain to life. "Those are Harrison's actual eyes in there; you'd be surprised how important that actually is," he explains. "The nose is Harrison's. The mouth is predominantly Harrison's. It's just scaled proportions."

Believe it or not, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon even donned a motion-capture suit. "Lemme tell you, he was all in that morning," Cox recalls. "The last thing you want is to be the person that hurts Harrison Ford. At one point, I needed him landing and thought we can have the stunt guy do it. He's like, 'No, no, no! I'll do it.' I put up an apple box that's about two feet off the ground."

"I'm like, 'I need you to jump down onto the ground and land as a Hulk.' He did it about a dozen times, and every single time, I held my breath, but he went all in."

Check out this new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World below and stay tuned for more on the movie as we have it.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.