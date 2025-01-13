CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD New Trailers Revisit Sam Wilson's MCU Journey And Tease Epic Action

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD New Trailers Revisit Sam Wilson's MCU Journey And Tease Epic Action

Three new trailers for Captain America: Brave New World have been released today, showcasing high-octane aerial action sequences, Red Hulk, and key moments in Sam Wilson's past. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 13, 2025 06:01 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is a little over a month away from arriving in theaters and, with tickets expected to go on sale imminently, we have not one, not two, but three new trailers for the movie. 

The first is an IMAX trailer with key scenes presented in the expanded ratio those screens are famous for; there are some awe-inspiring action sequences and, in case it wasn't already obvious, Tiamut's remains will be the location of what could be one of the MCU's best setpieces to date.

Next up is a Japanese sneak peek recycling much of the footage from the IMAX preview. Both open with a look back at Sam Wilson's journey to becoming the new Captain America, revisiting that pivotal scene in Avengers: Endgame when Steve Rogers presented the now-former Falcon with his shield. 

Finally, we have a leaked 4DX trailer. The quality isn't great but you'll find some exciting new action shots if you pay attention. 

When tickets finally go on sale for Captain America: Brave New World, chances are we'll get an extended preview of some sort. However, Marvel Studios could choose to save the final trailer for next month's Super Bowl.

"It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody," Anthony Mackie recently said of how his Captain America differs from Steve Rogers. "When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

"It’s a high-tech suit," he continued. "I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

Watch these newly released Captain America: Brave New World trailers in the players below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Plays Coy When Asked If Bucky Appears In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan Plays Coy When Asked If Bucky Appears In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Projected To Open North Of $100 Million Over President's Day Weekend
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Projected To Open North Of $100 Million Over President's Day Weekend

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/13/2025, 6:29 AM
Looks solid
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/13/2025, 6:30 AM
Captain America: Brave New World EPIC

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/13/2025, 6:55 AM
It's your time Anthony.

No more screwing around like you were doing at the Golden Globes.

You better deliver here to back that shit up.

For [frick]s sake.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/13/2025, 7:15 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Considering he'll probably be also leading the Avengers in Doomsday I really hope for the sake of Marvel that he does
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/13/2025, 7:32 AM
@Urubrodi - *co-leading
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 6:59 AM
Cool!!.

I didn’t realize until now how action packed this movie looks and it seems well done also which is good.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 1/13/2025, 7:15 AM
It's going to be a perfect time for a movie, where the bad guy is the president of the United States, with a weird skin color.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/13/2025, 7:33 AM
Sorry folks but Captain America: Brave New World

User Comment Image

