CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Smashes Its Way To #1 In The U.S. But Was Technically #2 Worldwide

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Smashes Its Way To #1 In The U.S. But Was Technically #2 Worldwide

The final box office numbers are in for Captain America: Brave New World's four-day opening weekend, but despite scoring an easy #1 at the North American box office, it debuted #2 globally behind Ne Zha 2.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 18, 2025 02:02 PM EST

The final numbers are in for Captain America: Brave New World's opening weekend over the four-day Presidents' Day holiday and, as expected, the latest Marvel Studios movie debuted with a mighty $100 million in North America. 

While current estimates point to a four-day $192.4 million global bow, its three-day total was $180.9 million. That's right where the majority of analysts predicted it would land, meaning the movie neither exceeded nor fell below expectations. 

Captain America: Brave New World has been named the #1 movie in the world (the MPA views it as such because it had a wide release) but didn't actually make the most money. In China, Ne Zha 2 earned a massive $279.6 million to bring its worldwide total to over $1.6 billion. So, technically, it opened at #2.

The highest-grossing Chinese and non-English film of all time has been a runaway success in the Middle Kingdom, with the result being that Captain America: Brave New World made less there than expected. Also not helping matters was the runaway success of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in the UK ($15.5 million vs. $8 million).

With a successful opening now in Captain America: Brave New World's rearview mirror, all eyes are on its second weekend. We're still a couple of days away from estimates dropping, but the movie needs to avoid an Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania-style drop if it hopes to be a hit and make back a combined production/marketing budget that may have ballooned to upwards of $300 million. 

Fans appear to have enjoyed Captain America: Brave New World far more than critics, though the movie serves as a sequel not just to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier but to Eternals and The Incredible Hulk as well. 

Liv Tyler, who starred in the latter movie, returns to the MCU for Captain America: Brave New World following a five-year break from acting. Talking at the world premiere, The Lord of the Rings star revealed, "I got a phone call saying, '[Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige wants to speak to you.'"

"I said, 'Well, doesn't he want to see me? It's been a long time!' So they asked me to come back. Just the whole thing," Tyler continued. "I've taken a break from acting for the past few years, and I've been home with my children. And it was just such a lovely way, after COVID and everything, to come back to something so special."

"The family, and the character — it was sort of a perfect way to lure me back into remembering how much I love acting," she concluded. 

What are your predictions for Captain America: Brave New World's second weekend box office haul?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: 10 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Need To See - SPOILERS
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: 10 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Need To See - SPOILERS
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Serpent Society Changes & Why Seth Rollins Didn't Make The Cut
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Serpent Society Changes & Why Seth Rollins Didn't Make The Cut

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 2/18/2025, 2:13 PM
I'm old enough to remember when "smashes box office" meant 200 Million dollar openiing at the box office
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/18/2025, 2:22 PM
@WakandaTech - Their last movie grossed $233m opening weekend. This is spin. Panicked spin.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/18/2025, 2:13 PM
Here come the haters moving the goalpost to this weekend now. cause goshdarnit this movie better fail!!
Diend
Diend - 2/18/2025, 2:26 PM
@supermanrex - Why are you always so negative?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/18/2025, 2:37 PM
@supermanrex - stop being negative please
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/18/2025, 2:19 PM
I seent it.

I can confirm that it was indeed number 2.
Big fat steaming puddle of it.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/18/2025, 2:20 PM
M-O-O-N...that spells flop.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/18/2025, 2:47 PM
@JacobsLadder - Can’t believe CBS fumbled that adaptation.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/18/2025, 2:55 PM
@soberchimera - They didn't fumble it, they mutilated it beyond all recognition. There are few things I hate more in this world.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/18/2025, 3:24 PM
@soberchimera - It wasn't terrible imo
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/18/2025, 2:20 PM
Always reminds me of that scene in bad Santa where he says "I beat the shit out of some kids today....I think I've turned a corner"
Diend
Diend - 2/18/2025, 2:28 PM
@AllsNotGood - "Yeah? You [frick]ing petites now?"
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/18/2025, 2:35 PM
@Diend - she ain't going to shit right for a week
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/18/2025, 2:22 PM
ITS a flop call It what It is...night as well Call It Quantumania 2 : Watermelon Boogaloo
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/18/2025, 2:24 PM
I expect this movie to do pretty well as long as it doesn't have any serious competition.
newhire13
newhire13 - 2/18/2025, 2:26 PM
Lol been desperate to yell “flop” since the movie was announced
Diend
Diend - 2/18/2025, 2:31 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/18/2025, 2:32 PM
Good for Mackie getting more spotlight, the dude is pretty charismatic.
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/18/2025, 2:37 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - he is it sucks for him people may compare him to Steve in this movie be let down
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/18/2025, 2:39 PM
Captain America brave new world against the competition right now

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/18/2025, 2:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 - my thoughts exactly on Ne Zha 2. I hadn't even heard of it until it was doing record numbers. Guess both western and eastern markets are pretty isolated from each other
Forthas
Forthas - 2/18/2025, 2:54 PM
"Fans appear to have enjoyed Captain America: Brave New World far more than critics..."

EXACTLY!!! They always get the last and most relevant word!

User Comment Image

Say YES to Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI)
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 2/18/2025, 2:55 PM
Let me get this straight you guys want the movie to fail?
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/18/2025, 3:30 PM
@Inktown03 - Only the racist people want it to fail. The ones that claim they're not racist but they're on every single article about this movie whining about its success. Those [frick]-face cowards are the only ones wishing it to fail
nhoj3
nhoj3 - 2/18/2025, 3:01 PM
Pretty good metaphor for America right now.... #1 in their own eyes, the rest of the world disagrees.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2025, 3:29 PM
It’s crazy that China is that big that this animated movie has made a billion just by being released there only…

It’s honestly why American blockbusters haven’t done as strongly there then before since their own film industry is burgeoning.

Anyway , glad to see BNW still having done well as it has had since it shows that not only was there interest in the film due to its well done marketing but people want to see Sam Wilson as Captain America…

I just hope the movie can remain steady for its second weekend & perhaps beyond to break even atleast which will depend on rewatchability since there’s no strong competition as of now.

Also if it does that , it will hopefully give Marvel the chance to better craft future Cap films that are stronger overall (and hopefully not as divisive even though I liked the film personally)!!.

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/18/2025, 3:30 PM

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder