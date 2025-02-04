CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford Talks Red Hulk's Future And A Battle With The Hulk

After spending decades dodging questions about his roles in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, Harrison Ford has joined the MCU...which likely means he'll now spend the remainder of his career being pestered about returning as Red Hulk.

The global press conference for Captain America: Brave New World took place this weekend, and ComicBookMovie.com was on hand for the event (we'll share some comments we got from lead star Anthony Mackie soon).

During that, Ford was asked about his future as "Thunderbolt" Ross and confirmed he's eager to reprise the role...which presumably means Red Hulk survives the events of Captain America: Brave New World!

"I hope he can come back," the legendary actor teased. "I hope [there's] a story in which he can develop into something other than the Red Hulk. I think we have the capacity to shift shape between Hulkness and humanity, but that's really not my department."

"I was very happy with the opportunity to play in this playground," Ford added. "What an amazing group of people to work with, and what an imaginative reality. So I was looking forward to having a piece of the action."

Something we've seen Ford do in several interviews now is credit the late William Hurt with laying the foundations for him to take over the role of an antagonist first introduced in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

"I'd like to think the character was a great fit for me. I was honored to be able to do my work on top of a foundation that a wonderful actor, Bill Hurt, provided for the character," Ford shared. "And the story is a wonderful extension of the stories that Thunderbolt Ross has been part of."

"I've watched Marvel movies and seen actors I really liked, really admired, have a great time. And I thought, 'Hey, I want me some of that.'"

As for his approach to transforming into Red Hulk, he revealed, "I just went for it. And nobody stopped me."

In a separate interview with Jake's Takes, Ford was asked who he believes would win in a fight between Red Hulk and Mark Ruffalo's Jade Giant. You just know he loves questions like that and responded with a hilarious, "It falls into the 'Who Shot First?' category, so the answer is Greedo!"

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.