CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Sees Sam Wilson Head Into Action Alongside The New Falcon

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Sees Sam Wilson Head Into Action Alongside The New Falcon

A newly released Captain America: Brave New World still puts the spotlight on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Joquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) as the MCU's new Captain America and Falcon, albeit sans suits.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2024 02:12 PM EST

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier established Sam Wilson as the MCU's new Captain America and the hope now is that Captain America: Brave New World will make it so that he'll lead the Avengers heading into Doomsday and Secret Wars.

After working alongside Bucky Barnes on Disney+, Sam will be joined by Joaquin Torres, a.k.a. the new Falcon, for his next big screen appearance. In a newly released still from Captain America: Brave New World, we see them heading into action together in their civilian gear.

It can't be a coincidence that the room they're in is bathed in red, though the trailers have suggested only Cap will do battle with Red Hulk. 

"There is certainly more story to be told for Captain America," Captain America: Brave New World executive producer Nate Moore recently said. "Sam might find that, moving forward, he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the proverbial fire."

Moore adds, "I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America. And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, 'Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?'"

This new look at the movie comes after we recently learned about Marvel Studios' scrapped plans for a post-credits scene revolving around Red Hulk. Now, it's believed it will do something to set the stage for the next Avengers movies instead. 

Check out this new look at Captain America: Brave New World in the X post below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Leaked Trailer Sees Sam Wilson Preparing To Suit Up To Battle Red Hulk
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Leaked Trailer Sees Sam Wilson Preparing To Suit Up To Battle Red Hulk
RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RaddRider
RaddRider - 12/23/2024, 2:47 PM
Not my Falcon!!!
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 12/23/2024, 2:48 PM
I don't know if I'd call that heading into action, but they're certainly on alert.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 2:55 PM
They look good imo!!.

It seems like this is them in that abandoned nuclear base that we have seen in the trailers where The Leader is residing…

Honestly from the footage , it has felt reminiscent of TWS in which Steve & Nat go to Camp Lehigh or in CW where Bucky & Steve go to that Siberian Hydra Base which means this is likely where the film will go up a notch.
Reginator
Reginator - 12/23/2024, 2:55 PM
if this movie bombs will marvel get the hint or make a captain falcon 5?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/23/2024, 2:56 PM
Captain America: Brave New World the Count Down has started 54 Days Away. Two more trailers coming soon and tons pf promotions. The Party has Started.

User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 12/23/2024, 3:11 PM
All i see is 2 Falcons and no Cap.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/23/2024, 3:14 PM
Disney learned nothing from DP3, I look forward to this being below expectations and they barely break even. Prove me wrong
Odekahn
Odekahn - 12/23/2024, 3:27 PM
Two wannabes

😴😴😴😴😴😴😴

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder