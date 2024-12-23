CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Sees Sam Wilson Head Into Action Alongside The New Falcon

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier established Sam Wilson as the MCU's new Captain America and the hope now is that Captain America: Brave New World will make it so that he'll lead the Avengers heading into Doomsday and Secret Wars.

After working alongside Bucky Barnes on Disney+, Sam will be joined by Joaquin Torres, a.k.a. the new Falcon, for his next big screen appearance. In a newly released still from Captain America: Brave New World, we see them heading into action together in their civilian gear.

It can't be a coincidence that the room they're in is bathed in red, though the trailers have suggested only Cap will do battle with Red Hulk.

"There is certainly more story to be told for Captain America," Captain America: Brave New World executive producer Nate Moore recently said. "Sam might find that, moving forward, he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the proverbial fire."

Moore adds, "I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America. And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, 'Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?'"

This new look at the movie comes after we recently learned about Marvel Studios' scrapped plans for a post-credits scene revolving around Red Hulk. Now, it's believed it will do something to set the stage for the next Avengers movies instead.

Check out this new look at Captain America: Brave New World in the X post below.

EXCLUSIVE! 🔴



From ScreenRant's 2025 movie preview, here's a new look at CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, directed by Julius Onah and starring Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez! #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld pic.twitter.com/vZQadISoSm — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 23, 2024

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.