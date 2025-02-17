Marvel Shrugs Off CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD B- CinemaScore: "[It] Isn't The Best Measure Of Reception"

As we first told you yesterday, Captain America: Brave New World opened to an estimated $100 million over the four-day Presidents' Day weekend. With $92.4 million overseas, the movie's global debut sits at a solid $192.4 million.

However, as we've already mentioned a couple of times, the blockbuster's second weekend will be key. Reviews have been mixed (Captain America: Brave New World sits at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes) and, on Saturday morning, we learned that it's received the MCU's lowest CinemaScore to date with a B-.

Variety has run a piece on what this weekend could hold in store for Marvel Studios' latest movie. In that, it's said "sources close to the superhero adaptation believe that CinemaScore isn’t the best measure of moviegoer reception. They feel that way because those grades are bestowed after polling patrons in just a few theaters."

"On Rotten Tomatoes, a more expansive metric, 'Captain America: Brave New World' has a stronger 80% 'verified audience score," the trade adds. "PostTrak, another metric to poll moviegoers, reported that parents and kids gave the film four out of five stars. However, general audiences handed out three of five stars."

In other words, Captain America: Brave New World may not be the disaster some would have you believe. While some will say Marvel Studios is in damage control, that CinemaScore was generated after only Friday, not the whole weekend. It's also said in this report that the movie cost upwards of $180 million to produce with a $100 million marketing spend on top of that.

Despite mixed reviews, there are indications the movie has a broad appeal with ticket buyers in the U.S. made of 35% Caucasian, 26% Latino/Hispanic, 23% Black, and 10% Asian.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania plummeted by 70% in its second weekend, while The Marvels plummeted with a 78% drop. Provided Captain America: Brave New World can avoid a similar fate, profitability is in sight for Sam Wilson.

"This has a chance to have long playability," Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock tells the site. '"Ant-Man' didn’t have that. The industry needs Marvel. No other film is opening to over $100 million in February. Having three of them on the calendar is a bright spot."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.