Marvel Shrugs Off CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD B- CinemaScore: "[It] Isn't The Best Measure Of Reception"

Marvel Shrugs Off CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD B- CinemaScore: &quot;[It] Isn't The Best Measure Of Reception&quot;

Despite mixed reviews for Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel Studios isn’t sweating that headline-grabbing CinemaScore as all signs point to the movie holding up well during its second weekend.

By JoshWilding - Feb 17, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Source: Variety

As we first told you yesterday, Captain America: Brave New World opened to an estimated $100 million over the four-day Presidents' Day weekend. With $92.4 million overseas, the movie's global debut sits at a solid $192.4 million. 

However, as we've already mentioned a couple of times, the blockbuster's second weekend will be key. Reviews have been mixed (Captain America: Brave New World sits at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes) and, on Saturday morning, we learned that it's received the MCU's lowest CinemaScore to date with a B-. 

Variety has run a piece on what this weekend could hold in store for Marvel Studios' latest movie. In that, it's said "sources close to the superhero adaptation believe that CinemaScore isn’t the best measure of moviegoer reception. They feel that way because those grades are bestowed after polling patrons in just a few theaters."

"On Rotten Tomatoes, a more expansive metric, 'Captain America: Brave New World' has a stronger 80% 'verified audience score," the trade adds. "PostTrak, another metric to poll moviegoers, reported that parents and kids gave the film four out of five stars. However, general audiences handed out three of five stars."

In other words, Captain America: Brave New World may not be the disaster some would have you believe. While some will say Marvel Studios is in damage control, that CinemaScore was generated after only Friday, not the whole weekend. It's also said in this report that the movie cost upwards of $180 million to produce with a $100 million marketing spend on top of that. 

Despite mixed reviews, there are indications the movie has a broad appeal with ticket buyers in the U.S. made of 35% Caucasian, 26% Latino/Hispanic, 23% Black, and 10% Asian. 

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania plummeted by 70% in its second weekend, while The Marvels plummeted with a 78% drop. Provided Captain America: Brave New World can avoid a similar fate, profitability is in sight for Sam Wilson.

"This has a chance to have long playability," Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock tells the site. '"Ant-Man' didn’t have that. The industry needs Marvel. No other film is opening to over $100 million in February. Having three of them on the calendar is a bright spot."

Did you watch Captain America: Brave New World in theatres this weekend?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Has Already Passed $200M Worldwide - But Can It Avoid A Major 2nd Week Drop?
Related:
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Has Already Passed $200M Worldwide - But Can It Avoid A Major 2nd Week Drop?
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Pre-Reshoots Details Reveal Red Hulk's Original Fate And More - SPOILERS
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Pre-Reshoots Details Reveal Red Hulk's Original Fate And More - SPOILERS

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/17/2025, 12:35 PM
I will gladly read 200 DD articles a day if march would just get here already
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/17/2025, 12:35 PM
So Marvel says we dont know what we like and they Just make cool movies ..,the kids are wrong
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/17/2025, 12:37 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Quantumania - released during President's Day four day weekend in 2023

Brave New World - released during President's Day four day weekend in 2025

Similar budgets.
Similar opening weekend grosses.
Similar failures to make a profit.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/17/2025, 12:41 PM
@Malatrova15 -

"Variety has run a piece on what this weekend could hold in store for Marvel Studios' latest movie. In that, it's said "sources close to the superhero adaptation believe that CinemaScore isn’t the best measure of moviegoer reception. They feel that way because those grades are bestowed after polling patrons in just a few theaters.""

But if CinemaScore gave this movie an A, Variety, Disney's ventriloquist dummy, wouldn't have a problem with CinemaScore.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/17/2025, 12:38 PM
Movie was decent but boy was the Samuel Stern scene blatantly reshot, as well as the final good guy speech with Rulk
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/17/2025, 12:40 PM
I’ve always heard that the CinemaScore is one of the best ways to gauge audience reception and predict a movie’s box office run , but I’ve never known why since most scores like the article mentioned are generated after only a day or few days and not at many theaters.

So it’s not really a general consensus isn’t it? Or is it? I mean do they mention how many people they polled and if it’s nationwide?


Genuine question lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/17/2025, 12:42 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

Few polls ask enough people.

Disney would be very okay with polls answered by 50 people, where 42 of them said they like this movie.
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 2/17/2025, 12:44 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Best way to look at Cinemascore is that it is a true assessment of what a person who actually saw the movie felt. It can't be review bombed or manipulated, and people who haven't seen the movie can't impact the score. Nothing more, nothing less
rychlec
rychlec - 2/17/2025, 12:43 PM
The Leader gets an F CinemaScore from me. And I agree with Grace...take the damn serum, Sam! It should be a job requirement in your line of work.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/17/2025, 12:43 PM
Audience scores are not at all reliable. The Snyder fanbase has proven this. In a way it's more reliable to poll a few random people from diverse areas than to leave it open for anyone to use.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/17/2025, 12:47 PM
@ObserverIO - They should use comicbookmovie.com's polls.

Our poll on Cap 4 currently has 43% say it's 3/5 and exactly 28% on either side of it.

There's your result: Your movie is mid.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 1:01 PM
@ObserverIO - audience scores aren't reliable, critics scores aren't reliable.. who can we trust?! Just Observer I guess lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/17/2025, 1:36 PM
@bobevanz - Yes that's exactly what I'm saying, obviously.
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 2/17/2025, 12:46 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 1:00 PM
@BisonScarBlood - hurr durr someone just found this lol
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/17/2025, 12:49 PM
Lol. So when one metric doesn't go the way you want, it's illegitimate?
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/17/2025, 12:53 PM
I didnt see this movie and probably never will. I just have never been that invested in the MCU. If people want to suppport it and like it then thats there business. Why people are so invested in if it loses money or it makes money is beyond me. I think people really think they are winning some culture war if it goes one way or another. Baffles me.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 12:59 PM
We're now in the damage control cycle lmao
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 1:07 PM
I guess we'll see won't we
Opening weekend Worldwide totals: Eternals 160m, Quantumania 225m, Thor 4 303m, Wakanda Forever 331m, and 449m for Multiverse of Madness
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 1:04 PM
Headline seems a bit misleading since it’s not necessarily Marvel saying this but I digress…

However these sources are right in that Cinemascore comes from limiting research then something like PostTrak or even RT since the former is posted after just the premeire night or so.

Anyway , I’m glad the audience is responding to it more positively then the critics so far since I did like the film atleast.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/17/2025, 1:28 PM
Damage control.

