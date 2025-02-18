New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Poster Released As Rotten Tomatoes Score Drops Below 50%

Marvel Studios has released some new poster art for Captain America: Brave New World, and Rotten Tomatoes has announced that The MCU's latest Multiverse Saga instalment is the review aggregator's post popular movie of the week.

This basically means that users have been checking Brave New World's score more than any other film since the review embargo lifted last week, which is understandable after Sam Wilson's big-screen debut as the Sentinel of Liberty became just the third Marvel Studios movie to fail to reach "Fresh" status on the site after Eternals (47%) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (46%).

We thought Brave New World's score might fluctuate a little as more reviews were added, and it has now dropped to 49% based on 275 verdicts.

The critics consensus reads: Anthony Mackie capably takes up Cap's mantle and shield, but Brave New World is too routine and overstuffed with uninteresting easter eggs to feel like a worthy standalone adventure for this new Avengers leader.

Despite negative reviews and a franchise-low B- CinemaScore, audiences do seem to be enjoying the movie a lot more than critics. Captain America 4 took in $100 million in the US over the four-day holiday weekend, and has easily cleared $200 million worldwide at this stage.

Analysts believe the film will need to reach at least $425M to break even (it could be a lot more), which shouldn't be a problem - provided we don't see a dramatic second-week drop.

We want to know what you thought of Brave New World. Be sure to vote in the poll below, and elaborate in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.