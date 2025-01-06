Red Hulk Smashes CAPTAIN AMERICA In New BRAVE NEW WORLD Footage

Marvel Studios' decision to release just one movie last year was met with some disappointment, but it certainly paid off for the studio, as Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be the most profitable MCU film in quite a while.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters this Valentine's Day, and while the most recent trailer seemed to go over a lot better than the first teaser, anticipation for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty has been somewhat muted.

Mixed/negative test-screening reports haven't helped, and it remains to be seen if this fourth Cap movie - and first without Steve Rogers - can keep the momentum going.

One aspect of the film that does have a lot of fans excited is the introduction of Red Hulk, who will be played via mocap by the legendary Harrison Ford. In these (very) brief new clips from the movie, the raging Red Goliath charge towards Wilson and send him bouncing between two cars like a pinball.

Check out the footage at the links below.

Captain America vs Red Hulk in the streets of Washington, D.C. #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld pic.twitter.com/PprUncyxDX — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) January 6, 2025 New Captain America Brave New World clip of Red Hulk punching Captain America and him bouncing like a pinball lol thoughts? #captainamericabravenewworld #marvel pic.twitter.com/e8rvpKuflj — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) January 6, 2025

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.