Red Hulk Smashes CAPTAIN AMERICA In New BRAVE NEW WORLD Footage

Though it's only a few seconds long, a brief clip from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World has found its way online, and Sam Wilson does not seem to be faring so well against Red Hulk...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 06, 2025 05:01 PM EST

Marvel Studios' decision to release just one movie last year was met with some disappointment, but it certainly paid off for the studio, as Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be the most profitable MCU film in quite a while.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters this Valentine's Day, and while the most recent trailer seemed to go over a lot better than the first teaser, anticipation for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty has been somewhat muted.

Mixed/negative test-screening reports haven't helped, and it remains to be seen if this fourth Cap movie - and first without Steve Rogers - can keep the momentum going.

One aspect of the film that does have a lot of fans excited is the introduction of Red Hulk, who will be played via mocap by the legendary Harrison Ford. In these (very) brief new clips from the movie, the raging Red Goliath charge towards Wilson and send him bouncing between two cars like a pinball.

Check out the footage at the links below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

newhire13
newhire13 - 1/6/2025, 5:51 PM
Sheesh, he’s getting lit up 😆
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/6/2025, 5:52 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/6/2025, 5:54 PM
@harryba11zack - ........More or less.... yea
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/6/2025, 5:53 PM
Welp there you go for those complaining 🤣😭
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 1/6/2025, 5:53 PM
This movie looks AWESOME!!
RedFury
RedFury - 1/6/2025, 5:55 PM
Looks like the wings light up purple when he's bouncing off those cars, which means they're still Vibranium. Explains how he's going to have at least a bit of a chance at surviving his fight with Ross.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 6:08 PM
@RedFury - they confirmed the whole suit is Vibranium

It apparently somewhat levels the field for Sam though it’s still a Hulk so it can only do so much.
RedFury
RedFury - 1/6/2025, 6:29 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh okay I guess I missed that before. Glad that's the case! Wouldn't make much sense otherwise.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 1/6/2025, 5:58 PM
OT:

We are now LESS than 2 months away from Daredevil: Born Again.

Where is the trailer, Marvel?!
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/6/2025, 6:02 PM
@kylo0607 - they gotta get their next big release out of the way!

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man!
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/6/2025, 5:58 PM
Bucky is coming to help! Followed by the Dora Milaje.

That's Sam's superpower- uniting and uplifting others.
selena66
selena66 - 1/6/2025, 6:00 PM
o cool
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/6/2025, 6:00 PM
Assume that Sam Wilson is a total badass like Jason Bourne

has a Vibranium winged battle suit with a Vibranium Shield

he should last a few seconds against Red Hulk

So I don't know how the pull that off

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/6/2025, 6:06 PM
Damn , my dude got ping ponged in those cars.

Also even as someone who’s not a big Rulk fan , he looks real good!!.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/6/2025, 6:13 PM
Lmfaoooo bomb
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/6/2025, 6:13 PM
This honestly looks ridicuous.

This is their big third act and they can't stop showing it to us.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 1/6/2025, 6:21 PM
Someone put the gif here so I can take it.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/6/2025, 6:27 PM
"New Captain America Brave New World clip of Red Hulk punching Captain America and him bouncing like a pinball lol thoughts?"

$375 million for this shit?

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/6/2025, 6:31 PM
At the very least this fight should be cool to watch.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/6/2025, 6:32 PM
What the Red Hulk is gonna do to Sam
User Comment Image

