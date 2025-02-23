Rob Liefeld Says It's Time For Kevin Feige To Go As CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Underperforms

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World was hit with a pretty steep drop during its second weekend in theaters, and Rob Liefeld believes it's time for Kevin Feige to get "off the mound."

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 23, 2025 03:02 PM EST

As many expected, Captain America: Brave New World is starting to lose momentum at the box office as it heads into its second week in theaters.

The latest Marvel Studios movie opened strong over the extended Presidents Day holiday, but dropped by 68% in its second weekend with $28.3 million from 4,105 North American theaters. This is not quite a bad as analysts predicted, and certainly not the worst drop we've seen from recent MCU fare.

Brave New World did manage to hold on to the No. 1 spot and has very little in the way of competition until Disney's Snow White arrives next month. The movie has taken in $289.4M worldwide so far on a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and some believe the actual budget would be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots.

Even if this is not accurate, the movie may still struggle to make much of a profit by the end of its run, and this has to be viewed as a disappointing result after the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine.

One man who believes it's time for Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to step away and give someone else a chance to steer the ship is Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.

Liefeld recently announced that he had cut ties with Marvel because he wasn't invited to the Deadpool and Wolverine after party or given a credit at the start of the movie. He has plenty of other grievances, but suffice to say that his opinion probably isn't going to be the most unbiased. That said, plenty of other people feel that Feige should resign.

What do you think? Is it time for new blood to take over at Marvel Studios? Drop us a comment down below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Holds Up (Slightly) Better Than Expected With A -68% Second Weekend Drop
TopBoy
TopBoy - 2/23/2025, 3:07 PM
Finally someone is saying what needs to be said 🫡.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/23/2025, 3:16 PM
@TopBoy - Kick out the guy that grossed Disney 31.06 billion U.S. dollars as of January 2025? 😂
kazuma
kazuma - 2/23/2025, 3:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - OKay but how much has he earned since Avengers Endgame?
TopBoy
TopBoy - 2/23/2025, 3:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - How well you performed in the past is irrelevant if you can’t produce results now. No one stays employed because “you used to be a good worker”.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 2/23/2025, 3:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - He's just still mad he wasn't invited to the afterparty for Deadpool 3
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:23 PM
@NonPlayerC -

That's not the only reason.
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 2/23/2025, 3:30 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - youre like a young Liefield ...getting butt hurt because you're not invited to parties. Get dead loser. Noone cares what you think . Bitch made mofo
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:39 PM
@OptimusRhyme -

What are some of your most embarrassing moments?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:40 PM
@OptimusRhyme -

You have delusions of adequacy.

You were 100% abused.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:41 PM
@OptimusRhyme -

Everyone liking this comment, I dare you to say who you are.

You little coward commie cretins.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 2/23/2025, 3:42 PM
@TopBoy - Not happening for two reasons..

1.Fiegie is seen as a god by anyone in the industry that matters.

2.Most understand that Victoria Alonzo's mis-stewardship of the brand is the main reason why marvel has had the problems its had since the end of the infinity saga,

Fiegie is just being a good solder in the eyes of the top brass at Disney, by allowing himself to take the blaim for the bad decisions of others. Kev knows what makes money..his hands were just being tied by the "agenda".
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:43 PM
@OptimusRhyme -

A lot more people care what I think than what you think.

You wish as many people cared about what you think.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 2/23/2025, 3:51 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - aka "I think I'm important and matter more than you"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:52 PM
@Antitrollpatrol -

Yep, Optimus said he's more important than me and matters more than me.
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 2/23/2025, 3:56 PM
@TopBoy - Someone also needed to say this to Rob when he first started drawing for Marvel.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 2/23/2025, 3:58 PM
@kazuma - hundreds of Millions
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:59 PM
@OptimusRhyme -

"youre like a young Liefield ...getting butt hurt because you're not invited to parties. Get dead loser. Noone cares what you think . Bitch made mofo"

Did you graduate?

Getting invited to the parties with the crimes committed there isn't the boast you think it is.

Butt hurt? How trashy.

Get **** loser. Do you know who says things like that? Lovers.

It's not too late for you. You can remove yourself from the generational ignorance of your parents, your grandparents, and your great grandparents.

Pull yourself up and become wiser and more educated.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 4:00 PM
@OptimusRhyme -

"Bitch made mofo"

That's also trashy as hell.

What kind of trashy people do you hang out with?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/23/2025, 4:04 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I have to jump on here.

But Damn, who had the balls to say this.

I actually like the idea of changing Feige but the truth is, I dont know who can actually do a better job.

Maybe someone younger, like an actual geek.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 2/23/2025, 3:08 PM
Thunderbolts* will flop too.

Even John Malkovich from First Steps said “we’ll see how it goes” when talking about Fantastic Four.

Both will be very disappointing for Marvel.


I agree with Liefeld.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:25 PM
@RockReigns -

Definitely.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 2/23/2025, 3:09 PM
The time for him to go would've been after Eternals
Kurban
Kurban - 2/23/2025, 3:30 PM
@MasterMix - I wish people saw the writing was on the wall starting with Captain Marvel. That entire wing of Marvel has done lasting damage to the brand, culminating in Secret Invasion.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 2/23/2025, 3:10 PM
Somebody tell this dude to go outside and touch some f*cking grass already, maybe sit down and study some feet anatomy while he's at it.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 2/23/2025, 3:21 PM
@Spidey91 - LOL! "feet anatomy"
RolandD
RolandD - 2/23/2025, 3:51 PM
@Spidey91 - 😂🤣😂🤣
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/23/2025, 3:10 PM
Everyone stumbles.

And yes, Kevin is stumbling like he drinks Hennessy by the gallon as of late. But [frick] that. The man took characters no one really knew all that well, brought them all together, made billion after billion after billion, and delivered truly stand up and cheer moments.

I feel the frustration but I'm not on that train. Not yet.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:27 PM
@DarthOmega -

He's ruining the franchise with too much trash.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/23/2025, 3:46 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - If Secret Wars, F4 and Doomsday bricks, then not only am I on that train, I'll be conducting the mother[frick]er
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 4:02 PM
@DarthOmega -

Nice.

I wish he was doing better.

But he has squandered too many opportunities.

We should have had several better movies.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 2/23/2025, 4:05 PM
@DarthOmega - He really hindered the quality of standalone sequels like Iron Man 2, The Dark World, and MoM by hyperfixating on the shared universe shenanigans though.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/23/2025, 3:10 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 4:03 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

Ha.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/23/2025, 3:11 PM
Man this would be really concerning if anyone gave a wet shit what Rob Liefeld thought about anything
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:12 PM
@ShellHead -

No one is concerned.

It's funny.

And he's right.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/23/2025, 3:19 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - What he (and a lot of twitter) doesn't seem to grasp is that Feige wasn't the one who made the call to dilute with brand with a bunch of shows greenlit just to fill up the Disney+ catalog. It also wasn't his job to negotiate the industry out of two strikes that paused all development for six months.

He also can't control things like COVID and Chadwick Boseman's death. Two things that totally disrupted their plan.

By the way, Marvel has had two billion dollar hits (and two close billy's) since COVID, when many IPs can't get even close to that. The only thing I feel was a genuine misstep was betting on Multiverse.

Feige is working with what he's got. They will pull out of this and get back to what they know.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:22 PM
@ShellHead -

Has Feige ever signed off on things that would make people on the left happy because those things would upset people on the right?
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/23/2025, 3:24 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I think that's twitter brain rot. The left thinks Marvel is military propaganda because it plays the middle road on anything remotely political
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/23/2025, 3:29 PM
@ShellHead -

Five instances of appealing to lefties and purposefully annoying conservatives is five too many.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/23/2025, 3:12 PM
A tad extreme but I would do the same after getting a third shot on the big screen and making over a billion dollars. Bite the hand that feeds!
