Rob Liefeld Says It's Time For Kevin Feige To Go As CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Underperforms

As many expected, Captain America: Brave New World is starting to lose momentum at the box office as it heads into its second week in theaters.

The latest Marvel Studios movie opened strong over the extended Presidents Day holiday, but dropped by 68% in its second weekend with $28.3 million from 4,105 North American theaters. This is not quite a bad as analysts predicted, and certainly not the worst drop we've seen from recent MCU fare.

Brave New World did manage to hold on to the No. 1 spot and has very little in the way of competition until Disney's Snow White arrives next month. The movie has taken in $289.4M worldwide so far on a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and some believe the actual budget would be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots.

Even if this is not accurate, the movie may still struggle to make much of a profit by the end of its run, and this has to be viewed as a disappointing result after the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine.

One man who believes it's time for Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige to step away and give someone else a chance to steer the ship is Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld.

Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent. https://t.co/5EimiviiBt — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 22, 2025

Liefeld recently announced that he had cut ties with Marvel because he wasn't invited to the Deadpool and Wolverine after party or given a credit at the start of the movie. He has plenty of other grievances, but suffice to say that his opinion probably isn't going to be the most unbiased. That said, plenty of other people feel that Feige should resign.

What do you think? Is it time for new blood to take over at Marvel Studios? Drop us a comment down below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.