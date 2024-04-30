CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Reveals Full Look At Sam Wilson's Suit As Toys Highlight Red Hulk

Thanks to last year's strikes, Captain America: Brave New World is one of many 2024 movies now not heading our way until next year.

A few pieces of merchandise have started showing up here and there, though most of it will have been pushed back to coincide with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sequel's new release date.

Still, it seems nothing will mess up McDonald's Happy Meal schedule as Captain America: Brave New World toys are starting to show up in restaurants across the U.S. As well as a closer look at Red Hulk, we see Diamondback sporting a comic-accurate costume and using the same diamond tips as the version seen on the page.

With rumours swirling that the Serpent Society has been cut from the movie, this may be all we see of her.

The bigger reveal below is new promo art of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson suited up as Captain America. While fans gave the thumbs up to the suit he wore in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's finale, it seems Marvel Studios has decided to bring his costume more in line with Steve Rogers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie recently said of Brave New World. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"One of the biggest conversations we had from the beginning was for this not to be Falcon and the Winter Soldier — Part 2, for this to be its own movie with its own story, with its own characters," he concluded.

Assuming they all make the cut after this summer's reshoots, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography mentioned above.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.