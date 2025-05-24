Prime Video Has Forsaken THE WHEEL OF TIME; Cancels The High Fantasy Drama After Three Seasons

Prime Video Has Forsaken THE WHEEL OF TIME; Cancels The High Fantasy Drama After Three Seasons

Unfortunately, Prime Video has officially pulled the plug on The Wheel of Time after three seasons, meaning the epic saga will go unfinished with its current cast and creative team.

News
By MarkJulian - May 24, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: SFFGazette.com

After weeks of nail-biting anticipation, the news fans dreaded has arrived: Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, the ambitious adaptation of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's sprawling fantasy saga, will conclude after its third season.

This crushing announcement, first reported by Deadline Hollywood, has left the show's dedicated fanbase reeling.

With 14 main novels in the source material, the Prime Video series only managed to cover roughly the first four installments before the plug was pulled.

This is a bitter pill for showrunner Rafe Judkins, who previously expressed his hopes to THR: "I am hopeful that we will get to finish this story. I think it’s a story that in many ways is important because of its length, and because it gets better as it goes." He stressed the unique strength of long-form television, allowing viewers to deeply connect with characters over dozens of hours – a strength he believed The Wheel of Time embodied.

Surprisingly, the cancellation isn't due to dwindling viewership (although views were down in comparison to season 1 and 2). According to Deadline, financial considerations were the deciding factor. In fact, the series was reportedly a personal favorite among several Prime Video executives. This makes the decision particularly frustrating, especially since Season 3 was widely praised for aligning much more closely with the source material, a welcome shift after some notable departures in its earlier seasons.

Readers of the 14-volume Wheel of Time series are well aware of the fact that the fantasy saga begins slowly, truly hitting its stride and reaching breathtaking highs in its later installments. Sadly, it appears Judkins' adaptation will never have the chance to explore those highly anticipated narrative peaks on screen.

As is common with ambitious, high-concept series facing early cancellation, The Wheel of Time's passionate fanbase is already mobilizing. Supporters are rapidly launching campaigns to secure a new platform, hoping to keep the intricate story alive.

Stay tuned for more updates, as we anticipate statements from Rafe Judkins and the show's cast in the coming days.

About The Wheel of Time season 3
Based on the international best-selling book series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time is a visionary fantasy that tells the story of a man destined to face the Dark One and save the world - or destroy it. In Season 3, as threats against the Light are multiplying, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) embark on a perilous journey to the Aiel Waste to uncover the true fate of the Dragon Reborn. With the Forsaken in hot pursuit and Rand’s corrupted power growing stronger, Moraine must prevent the Dragon from turning Dark… no matter the cost.

WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Shows The Cracks Beginning To Form In Emerald City
Related:

WICKED: FOR GOOD Teaser Shows The Cracks Beginning To Form In Emerald City
Christopher Nolan Plans To Make History As THE ODYSSEY Will Be The First Film Shot 100% In IMAX
Recommended For You:

Christopher Nolan Plans To Make History As THE ODYSSEY Will Be The First Film Shot 100% In IMAX

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/24/2025, 12:32 PM
User Comment Image
Deckacards
Deckacards - 5/24/2025, 12:42 PM
Mercy Killing.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/24/2025, 12:44 PM
They were just burning money with writing that uneven, even with a pretty decent cast.
Kadara
Kadara - 5/24/2025, 12:48 PM
And nothing of value was lost.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/24/2025, 12:52 PM
Tried to get into it. The first season was just ok but seemed like a LotR knockoff with less interesting characters. At some point during season two I just skipped to the finale because it just wasn't holding my attention anymore. 🫤
TheLight
TheLight - 5/24/2025, 12:54 PM
User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/24/2025, 1:03 PM
I’ve seen quite a few people who’ve seemed rather upset about this cancelation. Which I found surprising because I was under the belief that show was straight trash - Judging from the one episode I watched.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 5/24/2025, 1:18 PM
@TheNewYorker - It looks like a case of it getting better the longer it went. The early episodes weren't liked much, but it seemed to be getting on track & good right as it was cancelled.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/24/2025, 1:05 PM
should have been shit canned the second it was first announced

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder