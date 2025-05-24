Prime Video Has Forsaken THE WHEEL OF TIME; Cancels The High Fantasy Drama After Three Seasons

After weeks of nail-biting anticipation, the news fans dreaded has arrived: Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, the ambitious adaptation of Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's sprawling fantasy saga, will conclude after its third season.

This crushing announcement, first reported by Deadline Hollywood, has left the show's dedicated fanbase reeling.

With 14 main novels in the source material, the Prime Video series only managed to cover roughly the first four installments before the plug was pulled.

This is a bitter pill for showrunner Rafe Judkins, who previously expressed his hopes to THR: "I am hopeful that we will get to finish this story. I think it’s a story that in many ways is important because of its length, and because it gets better as it goes." He stressed the unique strength of long-form television, allowing viewers to deeply connect with characters over dozens of hours – a strength he believed The Wheel of Time embodied.

Surprisingly, the cancellation isn't due to dwindling viewership (although views were down in comparison to season 1 and 2). According to Deadline, financial considerations were the deciding factor. In fact, the series was reportedly a personal favorite among several Prime Video executives. This makes the decision particularly frustrating, especially since Season 3 was widely praised for aligning much more closely with the source material, a welcome shift after some notable departures in its earlier seasons.

Readers of the 14-volume Wheel of Time series are well aware of the fact that the fantasy saga begins slowly, truly hitting its stride and reaching breathtaking highs in its later installments. Sadly, it appears Judkins' adaptation will never have the chance to explore those highly anticipated narrative peaks on screen.

As is common with ambitious, high-concept series facing early cancellation, The Wheel of Time's passionate fanbase is already mobilizing. Supporters are rapidly launching campaigns to secure a new platform, hoping to keep the intricate story alive.

Stay tuned for more updates, as we anticipate statements from Rafe Judkins and the show's cast in the coming days.