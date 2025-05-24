IRONHEART: "Every Dream Has A Cost" On New Poster For Marvel's Next Disney+ Series

Marvel Television's next Disney+ MCU series, Ironheart, debuts with a 3-episode premiere exactly one month from today, and we have a colourful new poster featuring star Dominique Thorne as genius-level inventor and budding hero, Riri Williams.

The recent trailer showed Ironheart in action while also revealing a little more about the villainous Hood (Anthony Ramos). The teaser seemed to go over well enough with fans of the character, but those less familiar with Riri's comic book adventures will likely take a bit more convincing.

During a recent interview with Games Radar, Thorne spoke about where we find Williams at the beginning of the series.

"Coming off the heels of this super vulnerable experience, with her having been imprisoned, that vulnerability presents a very tender opportunity for Riri to make a real and impactful decision about how her genius will impact the world around her. How will it affect the people that she loves? How can it affect her own goals and ambitions?"

"There’s a clear understanding that she’s not Tony Stark," Thorne continued. "She does not have a billion dollars at her disposal. She does not have the resources... she doesn’t have the mentorship, or the guidance. And so what does it look like for someone like The Hood to enter her sphere now, where she is vulnerable and reflecting? It does set the stage for a very interesting journey ahead to see the people who pop up as she’s working to get those answers and what the scale of their influence can be, if any?"

Check out the new artwork at the link below.

Every dream has a cost. Marvel Television’s #Ironheart arrives in ONE MONTH.



Catch the 3-episode premiere June 24 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ARMfS07oyr — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 24, 2025

Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Wakanda Forever director and Ironheart EP Ryan Coogler teased after the trailer debuted. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

Have another look at the trailer, poster and promo stiulls below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Marvel Television's all-new series #Ironheart launches with a 3-episode premiere June 24 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZGRhMf33fF — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2025

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.