CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Set Photos Showcase Anthony Mackie In His Classic Suit

With reshoots ongoing on Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, a ton of new set photos have been surfacing online over the past few days and the latest batch reveals star Anthony Mackie ("Sam Wilson/Captain America") suited up in his classic white-and-blue suit from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, essentially reaffirming that he'll be sporting multiple looks in the eagerly-awaited Marvel blockbuster.

As per a recent report, the additional photography isn't expected to be particularly extensive, and should conclude within another week or two. New action sequences were expected to be added, so based on what we're seeing in these photos, it looks like they might be shooting a new opening for the film, where Mackie sports his first Captain America suit.

He'll also wear a wingless blue-and-red suit in the film, something not too dissimilar from Steve Rogers' stealth suit, but it's not yet clear what brings on the change in attire.

Plot details remain under lock-and-key for the time being, but the movie is being described as a political action thriller in the same vein as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige dubbing it a “relatively grounded action film.”

In addition to Mackie, the cast features Danny Ramirez ("Joaquin Torres/Falcon"), Carl Lumbly ("Isaiah Bradley"), Tim Blake Nelson ("Samuel Sterns/Leader"), Shira Haas ("Ruth/Sabra"), Academy Award-nominee Harrison Ford ("Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross"), Liv Tyler ("Betty Ross"), Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, and 5x Primetime Emmy-nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

Julius Onah (Luce; The Cloverfield Paradox; The Girl is in Trouble) is directing the feature with a screenplay from Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Empire; Bel-Air) and Dalan Musson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Iron Sky: The Coming Race; See What I'm Saying: The Deaf Entertainers Documentary), with Matthew Orton (Moon Knight; Devil's Peak; Operation Finale) having also contributed to the new material currently being filmed in Atlanta.

Captain America: Brave New World is part of Phase Five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of its launch, we'll see Deadpool & Wolverine next month, Agatha All Along in September, Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Thunderbolts.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025!