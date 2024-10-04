CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Plot And Post-Credits Scene Have Seemingly Leaked Online - SPOILERS

The plots of many Marvel Studios movies have leaked online in advance thanks to test screenings and it appears we can now add Captain America: Brave New World to the list. The leak was originally shared on Reddit by a now-deleted account and several social media scoopers have since confirmed it's legitimate. There are some big missing pieces but we now know the overall plot, which MCU characters make cameo appearances, and even the contents of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sequel's mid-credits scene. As always, it's best to take this with a pinch of sale and to bear in mind that this was a test screening; they're held to figure out what is and isn't working, so a lot may have changed by next February. For now, you can read through a recap of the supposed Captain America: Brave New World plot leak below.

7. The Serpent Society It's said that Captain America: Brave New World opens with Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres on a mission to take down the Serpent Society and retrieve stolen Adamantium. Sidewinder takes hostages and Sam battles a villain with "golden 'fan' knives" who sounds a lot like Seth Rollins' Cobra. The Serpent Society is defeated and Giancarlo Esposito's baddie manages to escape, presumably for whatever that Disney+ series is he'll appear in. After this brief opening - that's it for the group apparently - the focus shifts to General Ross...



6. President Ross After a training montage with Sam, Joaquin, and Isaiah Bradley, the new Captain America takes them to the White House for an event which sees them rub shoulders with President Thaddeus Ross. We then get the conversation between Sam and Ross about a new team of Avengers before the presentation about Adamantium which ends when Isaiah attempts to assassinate the President. He's arrested after fleeing but security footage shows a series of flashing lights on his phone which hypnotised the Super Soldier.



5. The Leader's Plan Captain America and the Falcon eventually trace that back to The Leader who this leaker says has a "weird molded-on brain-shaped rubber cap and slightly green skin." The villain reveals that Ross was dying and that he turned to Samuel Sterns for help; it worked, but he'll Hulk out if his blood pressure rises and it seems the lollipops he's using in place of cigars are keeping that under control. Not much is said about Ruth/Sabra, though she joins Sam and Joaquin for a brief spell. They even travel to Stark Industries and meet Amadeus Cho; unfortunately, very little else is revealed about his role, though we do know who plays him.



4. World War III While this is happening, tensions between America and Japan continue to rise due to a dispute over Adamantium (it seems the Serpent Society's actions have made it seem like the U.S. stole their share of the precious metal). Captain America and the Falcon are dispatched to deal with the situation and seemingly stop war from breaking out at the remains of Eternals' Tiamut. Unfortunately, Joaquin is injured and taken to hospital where Bucky stops by for a cameo. He then leaves for a fundraiser which may or may not be the one seen in trailers for Thunderbolts*.



3. Red Hulk Rages Ross reportedly learns of The Leader's machinations and that he's attempting to sew discord among world leaders. At a press conference at the White House, Sterns' uses that same mind control technology to expose the President as Red Hulk. An earlier exchange reveals that the villain is confident Captain America will die in the battle but he prevails and eventually stops Ross by stabbing him with one of his wings (this is all a little vague and we don't know whether the hero has an enhanced Adamantium suit at this point). Ross is locked up in The Raft after taking accountability for his actions and is met by his daughter Betty Ross. The movie supposedly ends with Sam and Joaquin reuniting and talking about visiting Wakanda to get new wings.



2. World War Hulk(s) A mid-credits scene supposedly finds The Leader in The Raft too, with it strongly hinted that Amadeus Cho has also been given that Hulk serum. He then revealed that something "big and bad" is coming, though the leaker isn't sure if that refers to Incursions or more Hulks. However, Daniel Richtman has said the scene is meant to set the stage for World War Hulks, presumably meaning The Leader has created several Hulks like Ross he can control in a bid for...world domination? The leaker complains that Isaiah's story and the mention of a new Avengers team don't really pay off. In fact, their review of the movie is largely negative with complaints about the brevity of Red Hulk's role, though that's just one person's opinion.

