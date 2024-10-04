CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Plot And Post-Credits Scene Have Seemingly Leaked Online - SPOILERS

Captain America: Brave New World's entire plot has supposedly leaked online following test screenings, meaning we have intel on the plot, cameos, the mid-credits scene, and Red Hulk! Check it out here...

By JoshWilding - Oct 04, 2024 10:10 AM EST

The plots of many Marvel Studios movies have leaked online in advance thanks to test screenings and it appears we can now add Captain America: Brave New World to the list. 

The leak was originally shared on Reddit by a now-deleted account and several social media scoopers have since confirmed it's legitimate. There are some big missing pieces but we now know the overall plot, which MCU characters make cameo appearances, and even the contents of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sequel's mid-credits scene.

As always, it's best to take this with a pinch of sale and to bear in mind that this was a test screening; they're held to figure out what is and isn't working, so a lot may have changed by next February. 

For now, you can read through a recap of the supposed Captain America: Brave New World plot leak below. 
 

7. The Serpent Society

GSTlal7-WMAAS-53

It's said that Captain America: Brave New World opens with Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres on a mission to take down the Serpent Society and retrieve stolen Adamantium. 

Sidewinder takes hostages and Sam battles a villain with "golden 'fan' knives" who sounds a lot like Seth Rollins' Cobra. The Serpent Society is defeated and Giancarlo Esposito's baddie manages to escape, presumably for whatever that Disney+ series is he'll appear in. 

After this brief opening - that's it for the group apparently - the focus shifts to General Ross...
 

6. President Ross

GSTlc-Jg-Xg-AAi-Xh-E

After a training montage with Sam, Joaquin, and Isaiah Bradley, the new Captain America takes them to the White House for an event which sees them rub shoulders with President Thaddeus Ross. 

We then get the conversation between Sam and Ross about a new team of Avengers before the presentation about Adamantium which ends when Isaiah attempts to assassinate the President. 

He's arrested after fleeing but security footage shows a series of flashing lights on his phone which hypnotised the Super Soldier. 
 

5. The Leader's Plan

GSTlal4-WMAAt-Uwn

Captain America and the Falcon eventually trace that back to The Leader who this leaker says has a "weird molded-on brain-shaped rubber cap and slightly green skin."

The villain reveals that Ross was dying and that he turned to Samuel Sterns for help; it worked, but he'll Hulk out if his blood pressure rises and it seems the lollipops he's using in place of cigars are keeping that under control. 

Not much is said about Ruth/Sabra, though she joins Sam and Joaquin for a brief spell. They even travel to Stark Industries and meet Amadeus Cho; unfortunately, very little else is revealed about his role, though we do know who plays him.
 

4. World War III

GSTlfbb-W0-AA7w-US

While this is happening, tensions between America and Japan continue to rise due to a dispute over Adamantium (it seems the Serpent Society's actions have made it seem like the U.S. stole their share of the precious metal). 

Captain America and the Falcon are dispatched to deal with the situation and seemingly stop war from breaking out at the remains of Eternals' Tiamut. Unfortunately, Joaquin is injured and taken to hospital where Bucky stops by for a cameo. 

He then leaves for a fundraiser which may or may not be the one seen in trailers for Thunderbolts*.
 

3. Red Hulk Rages

GSTlf-h-Xs-AAYh-DP

Ross reportedly learns of The Leader's machinations and that he's attempting to sew discord among world leaders. At a press conference at the White House, Sterns' uses that same mind control technology to expose the President as Red Hulk. 

An earlier exchange reveals that the villain is confident Captain America will die in the battle but he prevails and eventually stops Ross by stabbing him with one of his wings (this is all a little vague and we don't know whether the hero has an enhanced Adamantium suit at this point). 

Ross is locked up in The Raft after taking accountability for his actions and is met by his daughter Betty Ross. The movie supposedly ends with Sam and Joaquin reuniting and talking about visiting Wakanda to get new wings. 
 

2. World War Hulk(s)

GSTle5-NWw-AAMNk-J

A mid-credits scene supposedly finds The Leader in The Raft too, with it strongly hinted that Amadeus Cho has also been given that Hulk serum. He then revealed that something "big and bad" is coming, though the leaker isn't sure if that refers to Incursions or more Hulks. 

However, Daniel Richtman has said the scene is meant to set the stage for World War Hulks, presumably meaning The Leader has created several Hulks like Ross he can control in a bid for...world domination?

The leaker complains that Isaiah's story and the mention of a new Avengers team don't really pay off. In fact, their review of the movie is largely negative with complaints about the brevity of Red Hulk's role, though that's just one person's opinion. 
 

1. Final Thoughts

GSTlb-IJWUAAxjzj

As we're sure you'll agree, the breakdown makes for interesting reading. While we don't anticipate the finished product being too different, it's worth noting that this cut had unfinished scenes and likely some missing scenes (for the sake of protecting at least some spoilers, perhaps).

The leak is also very vague, surprisingly opinionated, and clearly missing a lot of big plot beats. 

Captain America: Brave New World sounds like a solid solo adventure for Sam Wilson that sees him acting to stop war breaking out, all while setting the stage for a future Hulk story. We'd also imagine the second stinger will be for Thunderbolts* rather than The Fantastic Four: First Steps

What do you think about this plot leak? You can see the original Reddit post here

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/4/2024, 10:39 AM
Sounds crap, ngl.
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 10/4/2024, 10:39 AM
If this is legit the pieces seem there well just have to see how they fit together
TheCoonII
TheCoonII - 10/4/2024, 10:41 AM
@TheCoonII - update after scrolling down its timetoshine yall nevermind when are we going to start just ignoring this troll
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/4/2024, 10:42 AM
"we have intel on the plot, cameos, the mid-credits scene"
Weren't you's all sh1t scarred about leaking stuff when they said they'd take leakers asses to court, like a month or so back? what happened to all that?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/4/2024, 10:43 AM
@HashTagSwagg - he was left shitless so his shit run out and now he fears nothing.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/4/2024, 11:13 AM
@Malatrova15 - I feel the same way.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/4/2024, 10:42 AM
Oh thank God Seth Rollins is still in .
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/4/2024, 10:48 AM
Drinking lot leak could it be good vs evil villain want rule world or kill it heros there there stop him I like comics and entertainment of comics but really plot and story to movies comics tv shows are all same different characters different company hate to say it Matt walsh is 100 percent right half right what says about comic book movies and comics comic tv shows same thing different formula different characters story and plot is always same ?si=dkfjnlRgVcf-CJKg
Gambito
Gambito - 10/4/2024, 10:49 AM
Sounds like a disaster honestly but it’s not surprising even from the trailers it looks mediocre
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/4/2024, 10:56 AM
Captain America: Brave New World 1 Billion Plus at the Box Office.

User Comment Image
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/4/2024, 10:56 AM
The only Marvel product I’m really looking forward to at this point is 'Thunderbolts.' Nothing else seems that interesting, especially this film. Marvel needs to take a step back and start listening to the fans. When your biggest success in a while is a Foxverse-focused movie, you’ve lost the plot.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/4/2024, 10:58 AM
I need to see/hear more! Seems disjointed, but it turn out to be good.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/4/2024, 10:59 AM
Adamantium suit or not, no way Sam Wilson stops a hulk unless it’s by diplomacy. Stab a hulk with adamantium, think wolverine tried that about a thousand times in one fight. 1 hit from hulk, even if it do isn’t damage the suit would still shatter every bone in his body. Not to mention the concussion that would be an explosion in his skull. Hopefully he’s got a lot of those lolly pops to give him.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/4/2024, 11:04 AM
The leak is also Very Vague, surprisingly opinionated, and clearly missing a lot of big plot beats.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/4/2024, 11:06 AM
it suck deep
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 11:08 AM
Interesting however I’m already seeing a couple of discrepancies (which could have been changed via reshoots) such as the White House sequence with Isaiah…

I remember that they showed that full sequence more or less at SDCC/D23 and it was said that they hear music being played over the loudspeakers that causes Isiah to attack Ross , not flashing lights on his phone.

I do think Sidewinder and Serpent Society won’t have a big role in this though and that Ross did perhaps have Sterns held captive to make Hulks or super soldiers for him (maybe even save his life since hadn’t they mentioned before that he had a heart problem or something?).

Anyway , we’ll see about this but these plot pieces sound decent and I hope they come together in a satisfying manner if true!!.

User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/4/2024, 11:09 AM
I have been super into spoilers lately, which is really out of character for me. I was all over every single Deadpool spoiler possible and a few others as well. This one... I think I can wait for.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/4/2024, 11:13 AM
Ban these scooper idiots
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 10/4/2024, 11:13 AM
I don't read it.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/4/2024, 11:14 AM
This will be just as bad as The Marvels, perhaps even worse.
Nolanite out
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 10/4/2024, 11:15 AM
If true, there's a lot of dropped plot threads. It definitely sounds like rewrites shifted things dramatically.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/4/2024, 11:16 AM
@LeoAtrox1 - I’m pretty sure the rewrites were done before the reshoots after which they showed footage at various events in which some things don’t even align with this leak.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/4/2024, 11:26 AM
This looks set to be generic capeshit, not the political thriller winter soldier follow up i was promised
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 10/4/2024, 11:41 AM
I don’t mind Sam as Cap but I have no idea how he could hang in a fight against smart hulk let alone frickin red hulk. Heck, I’d have a hard time believing Steve Rodgers could too.

From this leak I get the feeling they could have got rid of all the Hulk bs and just focused on the serpent society going after adamantium. Not as much of a draw for non fans but you could build up some bs how it’s more dangerous than vibranium and all the other countries want it to wage war against Wakanda. Idk spit balling here.

The hulk stuff seems forced like Marvel had to do something hulk related otherwise the rights would revert back or some bs.

