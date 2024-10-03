New MCU Rumors Tease Henry Cavill's Future And Who Marvel Studios Has Cast As Amadeus Cho

Marvel Studios' 2024 offerings are winding down now we're nearly at the halfway point of Agatha All Along, though next year looks set to be a busy one for the MCU.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, Daredevil: Born Again, and Marvel Zombies are among the movies and TV shows on the way and the next instalment in the Avengers franchise, Doomsday, won't be too far behind in May 2026.

It's an exciting time and we now have a few fun rumours to share with you.

The first comes from @MyTimeToShineH; apparently, Henry Cavill isn't done with the MCU after his cameo as a Wolverine Variant - the Cavillrine - in Deadpool & Wolverine. Whether that means he'll be back in that role or another remains to be seen.

The scooper has also shared a familiar rumour about Marvel Studios wanting Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to play Apocalypse, a claim it's still hard to believe, if we're being honest.

Our next rumour comes from the slightly more reliable Daniel Richtman. He's just taken to X to reveal that Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Logan Kim has been cast as Amadeus Cho in the MCU.

He doesn't specify when or where we'll see Kim as Cho, though it's worth noting that the character is confirmed to appear in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. With that in mind, this may be a voiceover role rather than a live-action one.

If it does end up being the latter, we'd bet on Captain America: Brave New World.

In the comics, Amadeus Cho was introduced as the "7th smartest person in the world" and became a key ally to heroes like the Hulk, Thor, and Hercules. After befriending the Hulk, Cho eventually absorbs some of his powers and becomes the "Totally Awesome Hulk."

Earlier this year, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy addressed perhaps the threequel's biggest cameo by revealing how Cavill ended up playing a Wolverine Variant in the movie.

"If we’re going to talk about him, we must call him by his actual credited name, the Cavillerine, which Ryan coined. I knew it was undeniable as soon as Ryan came up with that term. He said 'yes' right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he’s appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero."

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.