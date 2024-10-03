New MCU Rumors Tease Henry Cavill's Future And Who Marvel Studios Has Cast As Amadeus Cho

New MCU Rumors Tease Henry Cavill's Future And Who Marvel Studios Has Cast As Amadeus Cho

A couple of very interesting MCU rumours have surfaced tonight, including claims that Man of Steel star Henry Cavill will return after Deadpool & Wolverine and the identity of Amadeus Cho. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 03, 2024 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' 2024 offerings are winding down now we're nearly at the halfway point of Agatha All Along, though next year looks set to be a busy one for the MCU.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, Daredevil: Born Again, and Marvel Zombies are among the movies and TV shows on the way and the next instalment in the Avengers franchise, Doomsday, won't be too far behind in May 2026. 

It's an exciting time and we now have a few fun rumours to share with you. 

The first comes from @MyTimeToShineH; apparently, Henry Cavill isn't done with the MCU after his cameo as a Wolverine Variant - the Cavillrine - in Deadpool & Wolverine. Whether that means he'll be back in that role or another remains to be seen. 

The scooper has also shared a familiar rumour about Marvel Studios wanting Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to play Apocalypse, a claim it's still hard to believe, if we're being honest. 

Our next rumour comes from the slightly more reliable Daniel Richtman. He's just taken to X to reveal that Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Logan Kim has been cast as Amadeus Cho in the MCU. 

He doesn't specify when or where we'll see Kim as Cho, though it's worth noting that the character is confirmed to appear in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. With that in mind, this may be a voiceover role rather than a live-action one.

If it does end up being the latter, we'd bet on Captain America: Brave New World.  

In the comics, Amadeus Cho was introduced as the "7th smartest person in the world" and became a key ally to heroes like the Hulk, Thor, and Hercules. After befriending the Hulk, Cho eventually absorbs some of his powers and becomes the "Totally Awesome Hulk."

Earlier this year, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy addressed perhaps the threequel's biggest cameo by revealing how Cavill ended up playing a Wolverine Variant in the movie. 

"If we’re going to talk about him, we must call him by his actual credited name, the Cavillerine, which Ryan coined. I knew it was undeniable as soon as Ryan came up with that term. He said 'yes' right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful. It was also with a lot of affection for him and his body of work, and playing with his legacy as a DC hero now that he’s appearing as a variant of a Marvel hero."

As always, you can let us know your thoughts on these rumours in the comments section below.

MCU Rumor Roundup: SPIDER-MAN's Marvel Studios Future, News On NOVA, And A Magical SCARLET WITCH Update
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: SPIDER-MAN's Marvel Studios Future, News On NOVA, And A Magical SCARLET WITCH Update
Marvel Studios Casting Director Hints At Potential MCU Role For The Legendary Meryl Streep
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Casting Director Hints At Potential MCU Role For The Legendary Meryl Streep
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/3/2024, 2:12 PM
Cavill would be great as Captain Britain or Cyclops.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/3/2024, 2:19 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - too old for Cyclops but otherwise - I would agree!
rychlec
rychlec - 10/3/2024, 2:14 PM
Cavill as a re-cast Hercules, please.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 10/3/2024, 2:14 PM
Captain Britain would be the obvious, and great, choice. I really hope we get a comic accurate version of Wolverine someday 🤷🏻‍♂️

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder