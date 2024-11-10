Red Hulk Rages And A New Team Assembles In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills

Red Hulk Rages And A New Team Assembles In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills

Marvel Studios has shared new official stills from Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* showcasing various characters, including Red Hulk, Yelena Belova, and...Bob?! Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 10, 2024 06:11 AM EST

Marvel Studios didn't bring any new announcements to D23 Brazil, but Kevin Feige was still kind enough to share a couple of big surprises with fans at home, including action-packed new trailers for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

You can check those out HERE and HERE, but Disney has just sent over some official stills from two of 2025's biggest comic book movies. 

For Captain America: Brave New World, the undeniable highlight is a new shot of Harrison Ford as Red Hulk. The legendary actor has graced the screen in all manner of iconic roles over the years, and it's fair to say we never expected to see the Indiana Jones and Star Wars icon quite like this

For Thunderbolts*, we have a great shot of the team along with characters like Yelena Belova, Bucky, and Bob. While the latter is expected to suit up as The Sentry, Marvel Studios is currently keeping him under wraps. 

Marvel Studios must be confident in both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* to be sharing content like this so far out from their respective release dates, though it definitely feels like there's a lot from each of them we're not being shown.

You can see the new stills from both movies, along with their respective synopses, cast lists, and release dates, below. 

ECE4100-TRL-comp-UPP-v0032-1017-R
ASA7015-TRL-comp-UPP-v0002-1007
ROC-TLR4-Still-UHD-1-1-34
ROC-Trailer-Still-13-R

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

OAB-TRL3-Still-UHD-1-1-9-R
OAB-TRL3-Still-UHD-1-1-26-R-1
DRV5320-TRL-comp-RSP-v0007-1067
20-BM-2a-33-00-RC
73-D-2a-3-21-22-RC

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

Red Hulk Is Fully Unleashed In Epic New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer And Poster
Related:

Red Hulk Is Fully Unleashed In Epic New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer And Poster
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Crazy Popcorn Bucket Revealed As Rumors Swirl About Next Trailer Release
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Crazy Popcorn Bucket Revealed As Rumors Swirl About Next Trailer Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/10/2024, 6:09 AM
I got to admit, those trailers were good. Brave New World has that thriller vibe to it, just some of those 'outdoor' visuals look off. February isn't too far when you think about it.

Wait is that new for Marvel? To drop a movie straight after the January slump?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 11/10/2024, 6:17 AM
@Conquistador

Black Panther was a February release.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/10/2024, 6:27 AM
@regularmovieguy - oh yeah you right!

This one is a proper valentine's day release. Guess i know what me and the wife are doing. 😅
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/10/2024, 6:10 AM
Ford looks great as red Hulk, CGFX look fine.
Slightly off topic, my dream Bruce Banner casting is Justin Long
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 11/10/2024, 6:18 AM
@ProfessorWhy -
User Comment Image
Fares
Fares - 11/10/2024, 6:21 AM
The CGI in the Cap trailer looked a little rough, and I can spot some dialogue in the conversation with Isaiah that does not match the lip movement, it could be a trailer thing, or it could be a reshoots/ADR thing. All in all, I liked the vibe of the trailer, but I'm still worried about it.
rexlincoln92
rexlincoln92 - 11/10/2024, 6:30 AM
So I think it's pretty obvious that Taskmaster dies in that first scene in the bunker. I know they've added her to that scene in Avengers Tower for one shot but she's clearly not actually there. Nor is she in any other scene shown in the trailers.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder