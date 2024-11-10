Red Hulk Rages And A New Team Assembles In New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills

Marvel Studios didn't bring any new announcements to D23 Brazil, but Kevin Feige was still kind enough to share a couple of big surprises with fans at home, including action-packed new trailers for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

You can check those out HERE and HERE, but Disney has just sent over some official stills from two of 2025's biggest comic book movies.

For Captain America: Brave New World, the undeniable highlight is a new shot of Harrison Ford as Red Hulk. The legendary actor has graced the screen in all manner of iconic roles over the years, and it's fair to say we never expected to see the Indiana Jones and Star Wars icon quite like this.

For Thunderbolts*, we have a great shot of the team along with characters like Yelena Belova, Bucky, and Bob. While the latter is expected to suit up as The Sentry, Marvel Studios is currently keeping him under wraps.

Marvel Studios must be confident in both Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* to be sharing content like this so far out from their respective release dates, though it definitely feels like there's a lot from each of them we're not being shown.

You can see the new stills from both movies, along with their respective synopses, cast lists, and release dates, below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

Confirmed cast members for Thunderbolts* include Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Geraldine Viswanathan replaced Ayo Edebiri in an undisclosed role now believed to be Songbird, while Lewis Pullman has taken over as The Sentry following Steve Yeun's unexpected departure from the movie. Both he and Edebiri are said to have left due to scheduling issues.

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.