SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Director Says Bob Iger's THE MARVELS Comments Are "Absolute Bullsh*t"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey has taken aim at Disney CEO Bob Iger after the executive recently blamed a lack of supervision on set for The Marvels' poor box office numbers.

By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2023 03:12 PM EST
The Marvels struggled to take off at the box office and is likely to go down as Marvel Studios' biggest commercial failure. Addressing that at the New York Times' Dealbook Summit earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger pointed the blame at a lack of supervision on set from studio executives. 

"The Marvels was shot during Covid," he said. "There wasn’t as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives [that are] really looking over what’s being done day after day after day."

It's an explanation which has raised eyebrows across all corners of the internet, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey has now weighed in to describe Iger's remarks as an "astounding level of bullsh*t." 

The filmmaker, who has helmed episodes of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka for Disney, would go on to share his belief that Iger "has to sound like he's got an answer." When one fan pointed out Thor: Love and Thunder could have done with a little more supervision on set, Ramset argued, "How do you know that it wasn’t 'supervision' that caused what you don’t like about it?"

Later, he'd share his opinion that, "Nothing happens on those movies [without] lots of scrutiny from Feige and co. Marvel’s issues seem to go deeper than that."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only one of two superhero movies to be considered a financial success this year (the other is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). Ramsey's perspective leaves us with plenty of consider and, given how much blame has unfairly been laid at the feet of his fellow filmmaker, Nia DaCosta, it's easy to see why he came to her defence here. 

After all, how many movies do we know of that have been improved by on-set supervision from studio execs? Check out his comments in full (via Toonado.com) below.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The movie stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital and Blu-ray. 

bobevanz - 12/3/2023, 3:58 PM
Yeah it was generic word salad from Iger, he knows why these movies have been flopping
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 4:04 PM
@bobevanz - I would agree with that.
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 4:13 PM
@bobevanz - yeah, he’s gonna get the leash ready.
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 4:13 PM
I wouldn’t say goodbye Kevin Feige, but he’s gonna loose power, hopefully for the better. Bring back the winter soldier era of Marvel Studios
Fogs - 12/3/2023, 4:17 PM
@bobevanz - yes.
Ha1frican - 12/3/2023, 3:58 PM
Film executives are the dumbest people alive.
dagenspear - 12/3/2023, 3:59 PM
I do think it's an easy answer that seems, to me, to spin it as not the studios fault, but the creatives fault, maybe, which may be at least partially accurate, but to that I say maybe you could hire creatives who could do the job and not just some people who throw in random stuff and offshoots from Rick and Morty.
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/3/2023, 3:59 PM
Iger is probably hoping David Zaslav makes another blunder to keep the heat off him.
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/3/2023, 4:00 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - yes
It’s called Aquaman
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/3/2023, 4:04 PM
"How do you know that it wasn’t 'supervision' that caused what you don’t like about it?"

facts lol I’m glad people who actually work on these films are speaking more. these fans think directors control everything lmao 😂 🤦🏾‍♂️
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 4:04 PM


Way to moon the boss dumba$$.
GeneralZod - 12/3/2023, 4:13 PM
@DocSpock - The level of adult immaturity on display at X is astounding.
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 4:29 PM
@GeneralZod -

Very true.

You put a few rattlesnakes in a bag, and pretty soon, they start biting each other.
Doomsday8888 - 12/3/2023, 4:04 PM
There's blood in the water.

And the sharks are coming out, i see.
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 4:20 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I always knew at the first sight of failure from marvel at Disney, this would be the case
Th3Batman - 12/3/2023, 4:04 PM
He would've been better off just telling the truth, that it was a movie that seemed to work on paper but not in practice.
Mugens - 12/3/2023, 4:11 PM
@Th3Batman - While I still contend that the movie was no where as bad as most have made it out to be, my opinion of course, I 100% with your assessment.
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 4:05 PM
Man, this guy is so not in touch with his company.
AlexCorvis - 12/3/2023, 4:08 PM
Yet again, if you did the slightest bit of research, you'd know he didn't direct Across The Spider-Verse.

Heck, at the very least, all you had to do was proofread this.

For someone who considers themselves a "professional," you make an astonishing amount of errors.
DalekCraigWasson - 12/3/2023, 4:08 PM
Peter Ramsey co-directed Into the Spider-Verse, not Across the Spider-Verse. He is an Executive Producer on it though.
KaptainKhaos - 12/3/2023, 4:10 PM
I like this guy, he's scrappy
TheCoonII - 12/3/2023, 4:20 PM
Please tell me how you make sure every film fitis into a cinematic universe where everything connects without having tje projects supervised
LiteraryJoe - 12/3/2023, 4:25 PM
I was lucky to have met Pete. Solid down to Earth guy, his comments hold weight for me.
bkmeijer1 - 12/3/2023, 4:33 PM
Ramsey probably doesn't hold the answers either, but he sure is making sense
garu - 12/3/2023, 4:43 PM
Perfect take, Iger is just pathetically failing to explain their losses right now.

