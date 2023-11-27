THE MARVELS Once Again Fails To Take Off At The Box Office Over Five-Day Thanksgiving Weekend

The Marvels has proven to be a major box office disappointment for Marvel Studios, but it's far from the only movie to have significantly underperformed in November.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Napoleon, and Disney's Wish have all fallen short of expectations, with none of them exactly setting the box office on fire over the lengthy Thanksgiving weekend.

The Marvels once again failed to crack the Top 5 during its third weekend in theaters, though it did perform slightly better than expected with a -37% drop to earn just $6.4 million. That takes its current domestic total to $76 million, meaning it will likely need a miracle to reach $100 million in the U.S. when all is said and done.

Earning an additional $7.9 million overseas, the Captain Marvel sequel currently sits at $187.1 million worldwide.

Disney will also be unhappy with the response to Disney Animation's Wish; many believed it would be a return to form for the House of Mouse after Strange World, particularly as the studio is in the midst of celebrating its 100th anniversary. Instead, it debuted at #3 with $31 million over Thanksgiving.

As for Sir Ridley Scott's Napoleon, it debuted at #2 with $32 million. Holding on to the top spot was The Hunger Games prequel with $42 million, and all signs now point to that at least coming close to turning a small profit. However, it's still not been the franchise re-starter Lionsgate was banking on.

In related news, a new keyframe from The Marvels has been released which showcases Monica Rambeau/Photon in action.

Explore her different superpower forms. Basically, based on the description，we want this to be bubble-like transparent, and rainbow colored. #TheMarvels

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters worldwide.