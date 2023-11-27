THE MARVELS Once Again Fails To Take Off At The Box Office Over Five-Day Thanksgiving Weekend

There were hopes that The Marvels might recoup some of its losses over Thanksgiving, but it appears the Captain Marvel sequel's time making anything significant at the box office is already winding down...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2023 08:11 AM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels
Source: Deadline

The Marvels has proven to be a major box office disappointment for Marvel Studios, but it's far from the only movie to have significantly underperformed in November.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Napoleon, and Disney's Wish have all fallen short of expectations, with none of them exactly setting the box office on fire over the lengthy Thanksgiving weekend. 

The Marvels once again failed to crack the Top 5 during its third weekend in theaters, though it did perform slightly better than expected with a -37% drop to earn just $6.4 million. That takes its current domestic total to $76 million, meaning it will likely need a miracle to reach $100 million in the U.S. when all is said and done. 

Earning an additional $7.9 million overseas, the Captain Marvel sequel currently sits at $187.1 million worldwide. 

Disney will also be unhappy with the response to Disney Animation's Wish; many believed it would be a return to form for the House of Mouse after Strange World, particularly as the studio is in the midst of celebrating its 100th anniversary. Instead, it debuted at #3 with $31 million over Thanksgiving. 

As for Sir Ridley Scott's Napoleon, it debuted at #2 with $32 million. Holding on to the top spot was The Hunger Games prequel with $42 million, and all signs now point to that at least coming close to turning a small profit. However, it's still not been the franchise re-starter Lionsgate was banking on. 

In related news, a new keyframe from The Marvels has been released which showcases Monica Rambeau/Photon in action. 

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters worldwide.

worcestershire - 11/27/2023, 8:14 AM
The movie wasn’t just good enough.
worcestershire - 11/27/2023, 8:27 AM
just wasn’t*
worcestershire - 11/27/2023, 8:15 AM
Anyone watch Napoleon or Hunger Games prequel? Are any of those worth watching at the cinema?
Matchesz - 11/27/2023, 8:17 AM
@worcestershire - Watch Godzilla Minus One
worcestershire - 11/27/2023, 8:19 AM
@Matchesz - It’s on my list, but it’s not showing in my country yet :(
Origame - 11/27/2023, 8:38 AM
@worcestershire - I liked the hunger games prequel, but it definitely drags at the second half. Basically the hunger games ends and the film keeps going.

Napoleon felt like everyone was on autopilot.
Th3Batman - 11/27/2023, 8:15 AM
It's hard to believe that less than half a decade ago, nearly everything Disney put out was a massive hit at the box office.
worcestershire - 11/27/2023, 8:17 AM
@Th3Batman - as it should. Disney (Marvel Studios) set the benchmark for $1b films. Yes, we had movies cross that threshold before but it was never a strong measure of success in the way it is now.
marvel72 - 11/27/2023, 8:16 AM
I am waiting for it to be pulled from theatres and the announcement when it's coming to Disney Plus.



Disney Marvel should be embarrassed.
philinterrupted - 11/27/2023, 8:17 AM
MaxPaint - 11/27/2023, 8:20 AM
marvel72 - 11/27/2023, 8:22 AM
I heard Wish is doing well as well.
Matchesz - 11/27/2023, 8:23 AM
Replace Kevin Feige with Javier Milei!
marvel72 - 11/27/2023, 8:28 AM
@Matchesz - Replace everyone at Disney,start from scratch and cancel pointless shit and stop all the woke pandering crap.
mountainman - 11/27/2023, 8:39 AM
@Matchesz - I hope he’s successful so the world can learn that shrinking government is a good thing.
PartyKiller - 11/27/2023, 8:27 AM
The Marvels were sent to defeat The Flash not join him in defeat!
Origame - 11/27/2023, 8:40 AM
@PartyKiller - which was like being sent to beat a baby in a bench pressing competition. How did they still lose?
Spidey91 - 11/27/2023, 8:27 AM
Marvel is gonna have a lot of thinking to do next year. With only DP3 being slated for release, maybe they can start turning things around. Unsurprisingly, the only actual success they had this year (both critically and comercially) was Guardians 3. Quality brings in the cash, they need to be reminded of that.
Vigor - 11/27/2023, 8:36 AM
As far as disney goes this is a calamity. Terrible for movie theateres too. The tides are shifting. The economy, previous misfires, strike, and most chiefly streaming services may spell long term disaster for movie theaters. Not yet it's Death knell however
TheUnworthyThor - 11/27/2023, 8:40 AM
Maybe, just maybe, the studios shouldn’t have been so gung ho about shortening the theatrical window and putting everything out on streaming for no additional fee so quickly. Wish and the new Trolls come out with a whimper. Hunger Games no where near the box office of the previous ones. The Marvels crashing and burning. Aquaman projections even worse than The Marvels. Perhaps it wasn’t the best idea long term to condition everyone to just wait and watch these movies at home.
tmonster - 11/27/2023, 8:41 AM
My son took time to watch it. He told me not to discount it. He said it was more fun than the 1st one. The fun came from the young actress Iman Vilani, she was the personality of the movie. My thoughts are... the first one made 1 billion dollars and after rewatching it this weekend, I could not figure out why. The movie was bad, forgettable, dull. Why would I want to go through that all over again? The black woman was introduced in Wandavision. She was uninteresting, forgettable. Iman Velani was introduced as Ms Marvel in her own series... and she was barely interesting enough to hold my attention through all of the episodes. The history sequences of Ms Marvel were the most interesting parts. In these flashbacks, the Muslims (in this story) claimed that evil white men forced them from their homes, forced them to move to Pakistan from India. HISTORY shows that Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Muslim League in India DEMANDED a separate nation from India... but these flashback sequences establish a firm hatred/mistrust of white men. Why would I, as a white man, want to spend my hard earned money to see any MORE OF THAT. Let this movie die peacefully. How much more effort needs to be expended to make characters, whose comics fail every time that they are relaunched, superstars in the Marvel Universe?
Th3Batman - 11/27/2023, 8:46 AM
@tmonster - "My son took time to watch it. I could not figure out why."

Simple, you've got a stupid son.
vectorsigma - 11/27/2023, 8:41 AM
Watched The Flash again on HBO and ignoring the bad visual effects, it is a great movie.

The Marvels deserves this flop more.
KennKathleen - 11/27/2023, 8:44 AM















WhatIfRickJames - 11/27/2023, 8:47 AM
The question is what was total box office receipts in $ vs 2022?

Vs 2021 and so on. Movie going is diminishing.

