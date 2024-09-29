ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN First Look And Details Reveal That Diana Prince Is The World's First Public Superhero

At the San Diego Comic-Con this past July, DC Comics announced plans for a new Absolute Universe of comic books launching in October, November, and beyond.

Essentially, this is meant to be DC Comics' Ultimate Universe and each of these characters has been drastically reinvented in world where DC's biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before (Darkseid is expected to be key in the story).

In the case of Wonder Woman, Diana Prince was raised in Hell rather than in Themyscira, meaning she grew up surrounded by monsters. However, when kaiju-like creatures attack Gateway City, the Amazon is forced to leave her home and become a superhero.

Talking to Newsarama, Absolute Wonder Woman writer Kelly Thompson and artist Hayden Sherman shed new light on what fans can expect.

"[Diana's] compassion shines through, and is highlighted because of the contrast, which was 100% the goal," Thompson said of how the series differs from Absolute Batman. "I was very happy when we started getting more out there and people started seeing more about who she really is. I was happy to see people starting to get that the compassion, the kindness, the soul of her is still fully intact."

"We've just rearranged how she got there, and some of her very cool weapons and some of her allies. We've made a sort of new mythology for her that talks to the old stuff, but I think puts a fresh spin on it."

Talking about the costume redesign, Sherman added, "Well, starting with the design, one of the touchstones for it was a sense of it being assembled without the illustrious means you would have if you were on Themyscira. It's got more of a self-made look to it, but also reinforcing the practicality."

"Her arms and legs are covered because the forces she's going up against could very well take them off! So you need to have them protected and covered and everything like that. We really wanted the sense that the way that she presents herself speaks to the threats that she's going up against."

As for Wonder Woman's role in the Absolute Universe, Thompson confirmed she's "the first public superhero" and noted, "When she debuts on the scene, that's the first time the world has seen a superhero. There's literally news cameras there. It's a big debut and you can't put that back in the box."

"They live in a world where crazy kaiju things show up on the beach and a woman comes out of nowhere in a bolt of lightning and is fighting them. So it's pretty wild in that respect."

Check out some artwork from Absolute Wonder Woman #1 below ahead of its release on October 23.