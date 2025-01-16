AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Writer Dan Slott Leaves Marvel Comics To Write New SUPERMAN UNLIMITED Series For DC

DC has announced today that Dan Slott, best known for his work on Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, and Superior Spider-Man, is making the leap from Marvel Comics to pen a new Superman Unlimited comic book.

Set for release in May, he'll be joined by artist Rafael Albuquerque on the new ongoing series. Superman Unlimited will be a key title in DC’s upcoming All In "Summer of Superman" publishing initiative, and this is quite the get for the publisher.

Love or hate Slott's Spider-Man work (and much of it has been controversial), he was responsible for some of that character's biggest-selling stories and heavily influenced the Spider-Verse movies released by Sony Pictures.

Superman Unlimited #1 goes on sale on Wednesday, May 21, and the new ongoing series will launch with a 10-page prelude by Slott and Albuquerque in DC All In 2025 FCBD Special Edition #1 on Saturday, May 3, as part of DC’s Free Comic Book Day programming.

Here's what Slott said about the move to DC to take charge of the Man of Steel's new series:

"He’s the first and the greatest superhero of all-time, and I’ve been waiting my whole life to tell stories about him. Not just because of all the amazing powers he has, but because of who he is inside. Rafael Albuquerque and I are going to take him—and you—to places you’ll want to escape to every month." "Millions of surprising ideas for Superman, Lois, the supporting cast, classic rogues, and all-new friends and foes too. If you’ve never read a Superman book, a DC book, or any comic book before—or if you’ve been a Superman fan your entire life—you couldn’t ask for a better place to take the leap and go all in than Superman Unlimited #1."

To kick off DC's Superman Unlimited series in May, a massive extinction-level Kryptonite asteroid showers Superman’s greatest weakness down upon the earth, creating an arms race for the new most valuable resource on the planet: Green K.

The greater availability of Kryptonite in the DC Universe changes the balance of power in the criminal empires of Metropolis and across the globe: Intergang, under new leadership, is on the rise, with practically all their foot soldiers carrying at least one clip of Kryptonite bullets on them. The asteroid left massive Kryptonite deposits to be mined, and it houses unlimited horrors yet to be unpacked.

To survive, Superman will need to forge new alliances, new tech and new tactics if he hopes to carry on his quest for truth, justice and a better tomorrow.

Superman Unlimited won’t just provide Superman’s nemeses with near-unlimited Kryptonite: the Daily Planet gets an upgrade. A merger with a new incarnation of Morgan Edge's Galaxy Communications expands the Daily Planet brand into a multimedia news platform with a cable news channel, website, strong social media presence, and—yes—Lois Lane is still editor-in-chief.

Daily Planet regulars Jimmy Olsen, Ron Troupe, Cat Grant and Steve Lombard will staff satellite branches across the DC universe, creating a global network. Behind it all is the tech-savvy of a new IT specialist from Gorilla City, King Solovar’s goddaughter, Tee-Nah.

There are lots of intriguing ideas here and you can get a first look at cover art for Superman Unlimited below.