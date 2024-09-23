BATMAN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #1 Preview Reveals First Look At Jeph Loeb's THE LONG HALLOWEEN Sequel

BATMAN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #1 Preview Reveals First Look At Jeph Loeb's THE LONG HALLOWEEN Sequel

Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #1 arrives in comic book stores this Wednesday and DC Comics has shared a five-page preview for the long-awaited sequel which you can check out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 23, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Earlier this year, DC Comics announced plans to release Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween. Now, with just a couple of days to go before the first issue hits stands, we have a sneak peek inside the opening chapter of the sequel series.

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale created the original Batman The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands among the most influential Batman stories of its time.

Sale sadly passed away in 2022, but Loeb will be joined by an all-star lineup of talent, with Eduardo Risso (100 Bullets) providing artwork for Batman: The Last Halloween #1. Future issues will see Klaus Janson, Mark Chiarello, and more join the series. 

As you'll see below, the comic opens with Two-Face in hiding alongside his wife Gilda Dent. Jim Gordon, meanwhile, is trick-or-treating with his family but is left reeling when his son, James, disappears. 

Here's the official description for Batman: The Last Halloween #1:

In the debut issue, Gotham City learns to fear Halloween once more as a terrible event threatens to destroy Jim Gordon’s life and puts Batman and Robin’s teamwork to the test more than ever before. In a city of liars, masked vigilantes, and criminals…can anyone be trusted?

"Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween is Tim Sale’s parting gift to me," Loeb said back in May. "Tim and I had already decided to tell this last chapter following Batman: The Long Halloween Special, which will serve as the prologue to this 10-part action-packed mystery."

"Tim’s unfortunate passing put our plans for this series on hold. About a year later, after speaking with Mark Chiarello and Richard Starkings, my partners on the previous Long Halloween titles, we decided the time was right to move this forward as a tribute to Tim, who continues to be with us in spirit."

The writer added, "This story concludes the war between the freaks and the crime families forever, as Batman, Robin, and DC’s most infamous Bat-villains face off against Holiday, and secrets dating back to Batman: The Long Halloween Special will be revealed."

Make sure to check back here on Wednesday for our spoiler-filled breakdown of the issue. In the meantime, you can see the first five pages of Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #1 below.

Batman-TLH-01-A-RGB-1-copy
Batman-The-Long-Halloween-The-Last-Halloween-1-3
Batman-The-Long-Halloween-The-Last-Halloween-1-4
Batman-The-Long-Halloween-The-Last-Halloween-1-5
Batman-The-Long-Halloween-The-Last-Halloween-1-6

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #1
Written by JEPH LOEB
Art by EDUARDO RISSO
Cover by TIM SALE
On Sale September 25

METAMORPHO: THE ELEMENT MAN Comic Book Series Launching Ahead Of Hero's Debut In DC Studios' SUPERMAN
Related:

METAMORPHO: THE ELEMENT MAN Comic Book Series Launching Ahead Of Hero's Debut In DC Studios' SUPERMAN
TWO-FACE Is Getting His First Solo Series This Year As Harvey Dent Finally Returns To The Courtroom
Recommended For You:

TWO-FACE Is Getting His First Solo Series This Year As Harvey Dent Finally Returns To The Courtroom
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/23/2024, 6:49 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/23/2024, 6:53 AM
Very excited. I’ll have to pull out my old copy of Long Halloween to beef up before Wednesday. I probably haven’t read it in almost 20 years
Slotherin
Slotherin - 9/23/2024, 7:18 AM
Long Halloween is top tier and Dark Victory wasn't a bad start. If nothing else, the art looks just as great here.
bcom
bcom - 9/23/2024, 7:45 AM
I don’t know why they don’t shorten the title and just call it The Last Halloween. That full title is a mouthful!
AC1
AC1 - 9/23/2024, 7:49 AM
Looks pretty good, and TLH was great - not sure why they called this Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween though, didn't need to include "The Long Halloween" again especially when the title for this is so similar that it's clearly a reference to it anyway. It's like if Frank Miller called his TDKR sequels "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: The Dark Knight Strikes Again" or "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns: The Dark Knight III: The Master Race" it's just silly.

Also wasn't Dark Victory a sequel to Long Halloween? So is this set after Dark Victory, essentially acting as a trilogy capper? Or is it a direct sequel to Long Halloween set before Dark Victory, or perhaps even retconning Dark Victory?

Nitpicks aside, I very rarely buy comics these days but I may have to check this out.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder