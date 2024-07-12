BEETLEJUICE Meets Michael Keaton's BATMAN On Awesome New DC Comics Variant Covers

With just a couple of months left before Tim Burton and Michael Keaton's long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives in theaters, DC Comics has shared a slew of variant covers featuring the chaotic "bio-exorcist" invading the DC Universe.

These will begin rolling out next month and feature the sequel's title character crossing paths with the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn.

However, the cover which has received the most attention is Beetlejuice looming large over Batman; it's not just any version of the Dark Knight, though! As we're sure you'll notice, that's the Batman played by Keaton in Burton's Batman and Batman Returns.

Here's when and where you'll find each of these variant covers:

Gotham City Sirens #2 - August 13

House of Secrets #92 (2024 Facsimile Edition) - August 21

Nightwing #117 - August 21

Superman #17 - August 21

Wonder Woman #12 - August 21

Batman #152 - September 4

After an unexpected family tragedy, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Check out the new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice-themed covers below.

Michael Keaton returns to his iconic role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Contii in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

Tim Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), with a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson.

Burton’s creatives behind the scenes include director of photography Haris Zambarloukos (Murder on the Orient Express), production designer Mark Scruton (Wednesday), editor Jay Prychidny (Wednesday), costume designer Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland), Oscar-winning creature effects and special makeup FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), composer Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas), and hair and makeup designer Christine Blundell (Topsy-Turvy).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024.