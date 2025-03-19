Guy Fieri Takes Batman And Superman To Flavortown In New Variant Covers

What a world we live in.

Who would have thought that Guy Fieri, a TV personality and professional chef notorious for his frosted tips, would join superheroes like Batman and Superman on the front of DC comics? Does the comic have anything to do with Guy Fieri? Nope, but it’s still awesome.

The synopsis for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest reads:

“THE WAVES CRASH! Superman and Batman have a code against killing… but does a king of Atlantis? As the Floronic Man makes his final play for dominion over the seas, Aquaman is forced to react as a warrior, not a superhero — and the consequences will surprise you!”

On the front cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #37, you can see Guy Fieri himself riding inside his legendary 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Batman sipping a drink and Superman munching on a burger. In the background, you can see Guy Fieri’s trademark “Welcome to Flavortown USA” sign in the background as well as a sign that dons the logo of Fieri’s famous show, Drivers Dine-Ins and Dives. You can check out the awesome new cover below drawn by artist Dan Mora.

This isn’t the first time celebrities have graced the covers of DC comic books. Nicholas Cage, Jerry Seinfeld, and Sir Paul McCartney are all celebrities Guy Fieri now joins on a very exclusive list.

The issue also starts the first crossover event in DC’s big new initiative called the All In era. The initiative started back in October of 2024 in a one shot comic called DC All In Special #1. In this rather large comic book written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, Superman reforms the Justice League while the other half of the comic focuses on Darkseid and was where the Absolute Universe was announced which has gone on to include Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman in very different versions of the characters that fans are used to.

DC All In has tied into the main stream issues of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Action Comics, Birds of Prey, The Flash, Green Arrow, Nightwing, Green Lantern, Supergirl, and just about every other major DC publication.

For an event so huge, DC may be trying to bring themselves a little more attention in the press, which admittedly has seemed to work, by creating a pretty outlandish cover featuring a wild celebrity for the start of the first major crossover event of the initiative.

What do you think about the cover of Batman/Superman: World’s Finest featuring Guy Fieri? Was this a welcome surprise to you too? Let us know in the comments!