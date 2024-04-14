KICK-ASS Creator Mark Millar Details His Possible Plans For A Public Domain "SUPERMAN" Comic In 2033

KICK-ASS Creator Mark Millar Details His Possible Plans For A Public Domain &quot;SUPERMAN&quot; Comic In 2033 KICK-ASS Creator Mark Millar Details His Possible Plans For A Public Domain &quot;SUPERMAN&quot; Comic In 2033

Kick-Ass creator Mark Millar suggests he's scrapped plans to return to DC Comics for a new Superman story and will instead wait for the Man of Tomorrow to enter the public domain a decade from now...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics
Source: Bleeding Cool

Mark Millar is known for making some pretty bold claims on social media, but this might be his most audacious to date. 

As Bleeding Cool first reported, it was back in 2022 that the Kick-Ass and Nemesis creator revealed plans to one day return to DC Comics for a new Superman story. It's been a long time since Millar wrote for the big two comic book publishers, so a mainstream return like that would be a huge deal. 

Nothing appears to have happened since, though the Civil War scribe has found himself a very busy man thanks to a lucrative "Millarworld" partnership with Netflix (which, so far, has only led to the short-lived Jupiter's Legacy and the animated Super Crooks). 

Now, Millar appears to have changed his mind about writing a Superman comic for DC. With the early version of the Man of Steel set to enter the public domain in 2033, it seems the writer plans to bide his time. 

"I'd been thinking about writing a Superman story late summer," he said on X, "but Superman goes public domain in 9 years so I can write my stories in 5 years time & pay the best artists in the industry to draw them so it's all banked and ready for me to publish myself in 2033."

It's a good idea, but this Superman will still be quite different to the modern interpretation of the character. Millar also won't be alone in putting his own spin on the character, so his story is going to need to be something really special to stand out from countless knock-offs.

Of course, the writer might just be trying to negotiate in public with the powers that be at DC Comics!

DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane will enter the public domain in the early 2030s. Batman will follow in 2035, The Joker in 2036, and then Wonder Woman in 2037. The clock is ticking.

Ultimately, this could lead to a flood of unauthorised comics. Movie producers will also be able to put their own spin on these heroes, similar to how we see endless iterations of Dracula and Robin Hood on screen.

Initially, however, they’ll only be able to borrow certain characteristics; for example, when Superman debuted, he could only leap tall buildings in a single bound and was unable to fly.

A Copy Of ACTION COMICS #1 Has Just Become The Most Expensive Comic Book Auction Of All-Time
Related:

A Copy Of ACTION COMICS #1 Has Just Become The Most Expensive Comic Book Auction Of All-Time
DC COMICS Announces JOKER: THE WORLD Anthology Series Which Sees The Clown Prince Of Crime Globetrotting
Recommended For You:

DC COMICS Announces JOKER: THE WORLD Anthology Series Which Sees The Clown Prince Of Crime Globetrotting
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/14/2024, 2:06 PM
I dont think there is a 2033
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 4/14/2024, 2:07 PM
Can’t you basically just do this at this point? Throw a rock and you’ll hit a Superman that’s not Superman story
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/14/2024, 2:31 PM
@Ha1frican - You know what's better than a Superman that's not Superman story? A Superman that IS Superman story.
kazuma
kazuma - 4/14/2024, 2:11 PM
In 2033 the 1938 version of Superman goes into public domain. And the 1938 version couldn't even fly.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/14/2024, 2:16 PM
User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 4/14/2024, 2:35 PM
I do admire Millar's work. It's just a shame he talks a lot of crap beyond his work.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/14/2024, 2:39 PM
People need to understand that the majority of aspects that make the character and his mythology so popular were introduced well after 1938. These aspects will not be accessible to the public in 2033.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/14/2024, 2:45 PM
That’s great. I can’t think of a Superman story with a rape scene in it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder