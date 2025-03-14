The Flash Will Finally Race Sonic In New DC x SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Comic Book Series

The Flash Will Finally Race Sonic In New DC x SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Comic Book Series

DC Comics has shared a first look at DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1, a new five-issue series featuring the Justice League's meeting with characters from Sonic's world...and yes, he'll be racing The Flash!

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 14, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics and SEGA of America have shared a first look at the cover art and interior pages for DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1, along with the covers for the following three issues. 

In case the title doesn't make it clear, the upcoming comic book series will see DC's Justice League team up with characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog Universe. 

In DC x Sonic the Hedgehog, by writer Ian Flynn and artist Adam Bryce Thomas, the Justice League will meet Sonic and friends to kick off an all-new, five-issue comic book series. The comic features an unprecedented crossover event where the Justice League and Team Sonic must unite to save their worlds from a major threat.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #1 by Flynn, Thomas, and colorist Matt Herms will be reelased on March 19, with a cover by Pablo M. Collar and a variant cover by Ethan Young.

Here's the official description for the series offering a better idea of what to expect: 

The action speeds up when the monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power.

Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them. Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up. 

Throughout the five issues of DC x Sonic the Hedgehog, sacrifices will be made, heroes will rise, and the need for speed will test the Justice League and Team Sonic to their limits. 

Announced during SEGA's Sonic Central event in September 2024, the comic book series releases ahead of a larger collaboration spanning apparel, toys, collectables, and more by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and SEGA of America.

Releasing later in 2025, the collection will feature Shadow the Hedgehog as Batman, Knuckles as Superman, Amy Rose as Wonder Woman, Silver the Hedgehog as Green Lantern, Tails as Cyborg, and Sonic as...of course, The Flash! The campaign kicked off on Batman Day 2024 when Sonic and DC’s social media accounts shared a mysterious video of Shadow donning his very own Batman suit.

Available exclusively at Target.com, the first apparel celebrating the DC x Sonic collaboration features Shadow the Hedgehog as Batman on t-shirts and hoodies. It's said that there's more to come as this exciting crossover partnership races through 2025, speeds into 2026, and beyond. 

Take a first look at DC x Sonic the Hedgehog below. 

DCx-STH-Cv1-00111
DCx-STH-Cv1-var-00121
DC-X-SONIC-THE-HEDGEHOG-Cv2
DC-X-SONIC-THE-HEDGEHOG-Cv3
DC-X-SONIC-THE-HEDGEHOG-Cv4
DCx-Sonic-interior-preview-1
DCx-Sonic-interior-preview-2
DCx-Sonic-interior-preview-3
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Writer Dan Slott Leaves Marvel Comics To Write New SUPERMAN UNLIMITED Series For DC
Related:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Writer Dan Slott Leaves Marvel Comics To Write New SUPERMAN UNLIMITED Series For DC
ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 Preview Reveals The Crazy First Meeting Between The Man Of Steel And Lois Lane
Recommended For You:

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2 Preview Reveals The Crazy First Meeting Between The Man Of Steel And Lois Lane

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder