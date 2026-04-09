Amazing Spider-Man: Aunt May's Huge Secret Might Have Been Revealed, And It Promises To Be Controversial

Amazing Spider-Man: Aunt May's Huge Secret Might Have Been Revealed, And It Promises To Be Controversial

Ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #1000, a huge secret will be revealed that promises to turn Peter Parker's world upside down. Now, thanks to "Death Spiral," we have figured out what it is.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is fast approaching, and Marvel Comics recently revealed that this June's issue #31/#995 will feature "The Talk," a story that turns Peter Parker's world upside down following one of the biggest reveals in the character's history.

However, thanks to the ongoing "Death Spiral" storyline, we may have figured out what it is. 

In the event, the new Symbiote villain Torment is hunting anyone related to or closely associated with Peter Parker, Eddie Brock, and Mary Jane Watson. In this week's Amazing Spider-Man #25/#990, Torment targets another of the wall-crawler's family members, identifying a seemingly random man as Peter's first cousin.

That would make him the son of Ben Parker, Peter's biological uncle. Joe Kelly's Amazing Spider-Man run has focused heavily on the idea of Aunt May being a mother figure to Peter, so assuming this is also her child, the revelation that she gave him up as a young woman would indeed send shockwaves through the hero's world. 

It may be a very blatant misdirect, but fans are already speculating wildly about what this means for Spider-Man moving forward. If May does have a son—he could also be Ben's child from a different relationship, of course—then it will massively change Peter's dynamic with his aunt, especially if this unnamed first cousin chooses to become part of their life.

The man is clearly older than Peter by at least a couple of decades, but beyond that, we know absolutely nothing about him. 

"There is so much to say about this issue," Kelly previously teased. "It’s heartbreaking, for one. Some of the most honest and emotional stuff we’ve done. Pat Gleason delivers a powerhouse performance and captures everything I’d hoped for. It’s also one of those times where you can honestly say, 'This changes everything.'"

"A family secret comes to light that rocks Peter and May to the foundation of their relationship. It’s huge and has ramifications well past issue #1000. I try not to oversell these sorts of moments, but this is the big one," he concluded. 

We still don't know what's planned for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, and likely won't find out for at least a couple of months. The odds of Peter finally reuniting with Mary Jane Watson seem slim, even in the wake of Paul's (widely celebrated) death.

Check out an excerpt from Amazing Spider-Man #25/#990 below, along with the cover for June's #995.

image host

image host

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (LGY#995)
Written by JOE KELLY
Art and Cover by PATRICK GLEASON
On Sale 6/17

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Marvel Dimensions Variant Covers Showcase Some Of The Best Alex Ross Artwork We've Ever Seen
Related:

Marvel Dimensions Variant Covers Showcase Some Of The Best Alex Ross Artwork We've Ever Seen
Marvel Comics Reveals QUEEN IN BLACK #2 Covers And Tie-Ins For Hela vs. Knull Event Series
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Reveals QUEEN IN BLACK #2 Covers And Tie-Ins For Hela vs. Knull Event Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder