Amazing Spider-Man: Aunt May's Huge Secret Might Have Been Revealed, And It Promises To Be Controversial

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is fast approaching, and Marvel Comics recently revealed that this June's issue #31/#995 will feature "The Talk," a story that turns Peter Parker's world upside down following one of the biggest reveals in the character's history.

However, thanks to the ongoing "Death Spiral" storyline, we may have figured out what it is.

In the event, the new Symbiote villain Torment is hunting anyone related to or closely associated with Peter Parker, Eddie Brock, and Mary Jane Watson. In this week's Amazing Spider-Man #25/#990, Torment targets another of the wall-crawler's family members, identifying a seemingly random man as Peter's first cousin.

That would make him the son of Ben Parker, Peter's biological uncle. Joe Kelly's Amazing Spider-Man run has focused heavily on the idea of Aunt May being a mother figure to Peter, so assuming this is also her child, the revelation that she gave him up as a young woman would indeed send shockwaves through the hero's world.

It may be a very blatant misdirect, but fans are already speculating wildly about what this means for Spider-Man moving forward. If May does have a son—he could also be Ben's child from a different relationship, of course—then it will massively change Peter's dynamic with his aunt, especially if this unnamed first cousin chooses to become part of their life.

The man is clearly older than Peter by at least a couple of decades, but beyond that, we know absolutely nothing about him.

"There is so much to say about this issue," Kelly previously teased. "It’s heartbreaking, for one. Some of the most honest and emotional stuff we’ve done. Pat Gleason delivers a powerhouse performance and captures everything I’d hoped for. It’s also one of those times where you can honestly say, 'This changes everything.'"

"A family secret comes to light that rocks Peter and May to the foundation of their relationship. It’s huge and has ramifications well past issue #1000. I try not to oversell these sorts of moments, but this is the big one," he concluded.

We still don't know what's planned for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, and likely won't find out for at least a couple of months. The odds of Peter finally reuniting with Mary Jane Watson seem slim, even in the wake of Paul's (widely celebrated) death.

Check out an excerpt from Amazing Spider-Man #25/#990 below, along with the cover for June's #995.