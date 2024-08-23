AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: "The 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man" Details Reveal More About Spidey's Deal With Doctor Doom

Zeb Wells' divisive run of Amazing Spider-Man comes to a close this October; however, his predecessor (Nick Spencer) had an equally controversial stint on the comic, as did Dan Slott before him.

Simply put, Spider-Man fans can be hard to please sometimes!

It's Joe Kelly's turn next as he returns to the wall-crawler's corner of the Marvel Universe this November for a huge new story arc titled "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man." Today, Marvel Comics has released the official solicitation details for Amazing Spider-Man #61 and Amazing Spider-Man #62, the first and second chapters of the story.

"The world has changed, Dcotor Doom is Sorcerer Supreme, but he has no plans to spend his time like his predecessor," reads the description for issue #61.

"Each year, Doctor Strange would use every ounce of his power and experience to save the world from an evil god and his scions. This year, Doom is delegating this task to...Spider-Man?! The leader of Latveria has given Spider-Man a new, magic-powered suit and eight extra lives with which to save the world?! True Believer, they won’t be enough..."

Details for issue #62 provide additional details about the sort of threats Peter Parker will have to face during this adventure as Doctor Doom's unexpected new ally.

"Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next Scion of Cyttorak," the description teases. "That’s right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of Juggernaut! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak’s power! To quote a wise philosopher...'Uh-oh.'"

Marvel Comics has struggled to find a fan-pleasing direction for Spider-Man in recent years, but even with issue #1000 on the horizon, there are no indications that Peter will be reunited with Mary Jane Watson. However, those two are together in the new Ultimate Universe, something it seems has been done to appease any upset fans.

It's unclear whether Kelly is going to be Amazing Spider-Man's permanent writer after this arc but, given his previous work with the character, we're sure most of you would be happy enough with that decision.

Check out some cover art for "The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man" below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61

Written by JOE KELLY

Art & Cover by ED McGUINNESS

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

Written by JOE KELLY

Art & Cover by ED McGUINNESS