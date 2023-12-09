Comic Book Store Owner Is Going Viral For His Comments That Modern Writers Don't Actually Love Superheroes

Comic book store owner Glenn O’Leary, who owns The Comic Book Palace in Massachusetts is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to modern comic book stories and writers.

A clip from the latest episode of The Comic Book Palace Reborn podcast is going viral, where Glenn discusses his belief that modern comic book writers don't love the characters as much as old-school writers. He asserts that modern writers don't care about the established personalities and character traits of classic superheroes and instead, want to place themselves under the mask.

Most of these new writers don't have the love of comics that these older writers had. And all they care about is, 'How can I put myself into the book?' But we don't care about what you would do if you were Iron Man. We don't care who you are, you're writing Tony Stark, you're not writing yourself in a book.



If that's the case, write your own comic, with you in it. No one would read it, because nobody cares. People grew up, loving Peter Parker, loving Miles Morales, loving Captain America- we don't need you to put your input in it, just write Steve Rogers. Don't write, 'What would Steve Rogers be, if I were Steve Rogers.' That's not how it works, but that's how most of these new people write nowadays. That's why most of the stuff is sh*#.



We don't care about what you would do, because we don't care about your life whatsoever. Just write a book, get paid for what you're suppoused to be doing, and make it a good story. "

However, as you can imagine, with Glenn's comments going viral, many comic book creators are weighing in to share their opinions. Fan response has been polarizing, to say the least.

Talking to Glenn tonight on my Millar Time Youtube channel. All I've seen is guys pile on him for expressing legitimate concerns about his biz and I hate seeing people bullied. Looking forward to a proper chat & hearing his story in depth. https://t.co/sWBRNCOWNs — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) December 6, 2023 I was so appalled at the way a comic retailer was being harassed and bullied by a digital mob this week just for saying comic-books are going in the wrong direction I had to talk to him. Here is my interview with Glenn O'Leary from this afternoon...https://t.co/IyIJ0K2Yy8 pic.twitter.com/u2oXXRlLUy — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) December 6, 2023 This is a tiny clip of a much longer video.



This gentleman has had his story thirty years. My hat is off to him and I have watched his videos and they're good fun. — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) December 5, 2023 I stand by it. https://t.co/s52Mg5h7cP pic.twitter.com/2LSI6Jq2Nx — Jamal Yaseem Igle's Offical Bird App Account. (@JAMALIGLE) December 9, 2023

In a now deleted Tweet, Jimmy Palmiotti wrote, "It is something I tell newer writers all the time, read all the history of the character and understand their motivations and why the audience fell in love with them. It will help you understand who they are so if you change everything about them, it’s in line with who they are."

He then followed up with:

Deleted that post because of the bad energy it was bringing. Amazing how some people can’t have a civil conversation anymore. I enjoy hearing both ends of an argument but it has to stay polite. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) December 4, 2023 Excuse the wild rampant nose hair and generally unattractive head. A short chat. pic.twitter.com/QQ19dUSuz2 — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) December 6, 2023 30 year comic shop owner knows nothing about how comics have always been made.



Fixed it for you. https://t.co/PKDReZM3wk — The Politely Defiant Tom Brennan (@Brennanator) December 4, 2023 Anyone who describes writing as "You get paid to write the stuff we want..." has not a clue what writing is about.



I don't know how many times people need to hear it, that is simply not how art or creativity works. — Ram V (@therightram) December 5, 2023 This.



It's not a restaurant, and you don't get to order what you want off the menu. https://t.co/x8476MKlfA — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) December 5, 2023

Where do you come in on the divide? Should comic book writers adhere to the stories and established personalities that have come before? Or does the artistic nature of the medium dictate that writers should be allowed creative freedom? Let us know in the comment section below.