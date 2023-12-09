Comic Book Store Owner Is Going Viral For His Comments That Modern Writers Don't Actually Love Superheroes

Comic Book Store Owner Is Going Viral For His Comments That Modern Writers Don't Actually Love Superheroes Comic Book Store Owner Is Going Viral For His Comments That Modern Writers Don't Actually Love Superheroes

Comic book readers around the U.S. are rallying behind comic book store owner Glenn O’Leary, who's blasting modern writers for inserting themselves into the story.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 09, 2023 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Comic book store owner Glenn O’Leary, who owns The Comic Book Palace in Massachusetts is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to modern comic book stories and writers.

A clip from the latest episode of The Comic Book Palace Reborn podcast is going viral, where Glenn discusses his belief that modern comic book writers don't love the characters as much as old-school writers. He asserts that modern writers don't care about the established personalities and character traits of classic superheroes and instead, want to place themselves under the mask.

Most of these new writers don't have the love of comics that these older writers had. And all they care about is, 'How can I put myself into the book?' But we don't care about what you would do if you were Iron Man. We don't care who you are, you're writing Tony Stark, you're not writing yourself in a book.

If that's the case, write your own comic, with you in it. No one would read it, because nobody cares. People grew up, loving Peter Parker, loving Miles Morales, loving Captain America- we don't need you to put your input in it, just write Steve Rogers. Don't write, 'What would Steve Rogers be, if I were Steve Rogers.' That's not how it works, but that's how most of these new people write nowadays. That's why most of the stuff is sh*#. 

We don't care about what you would do, because we don't care about your life whatsoever. Just write a book, get paid for what you're suppoused to be doing, and make it a good story. "

You can check out the full episode of The Comic Book Palace Reborn below.

However, as you can imagine, with Glenn's comments going viral, many comic book creators are weighing in to share their opinions. Fan response has been polarizing, to say the least.

You can check out some of the responses from a few well-known comic creators below.

In a now deleted Tweet, Jimmy Palmiotti wrote, "It is something I tell newer writers all the time, read all the history of the character and understand their motivations and why the audience fell in love with them. It will help you understand who they are so if you change everything about them, it’s in line with who they are."

He then followed up with:

Image

Where do you come in on the divide? Should comic book writers adhere to the stories and established personalities that have come before? Or does the artistic nature of the medium dictate that writers should be allowed creative freedom? Let us know in the comment section below.

Marvel Gets To Keep SPIDER-MAN And DOCTOR STRANGE After Reaching Settlement With Steve Ditko's Estate
Related:

Marvel Gets To Keep SPIDER-MAN And DOCTOR STRANGE After Reaching Settlement With Steve Ditko's Estate
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Comic Book Editor Reveals Whether ONE MORE DAY Will Ever Be Undone
Recommended For You:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Comic Book Editor Reveals Whether ONE MORE DAY Will Ever Be Undone
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

MosquitoFarmer - 12/9/2023, 9:47 AM


garu - 12/9/2023, 9:48 AM
when a guy looks like that, you know he's got nothing to lose
DocSpock - 12/9/2023, 9:49 AM


And this was the guy voted best looking most buff comic book store owner who got the January page in their annual skin calendar.
ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/9/2023, 9:50 AM
Oh boy Glenn wait till you find out what old writers were doing lol
Superheromoviefan - 12/9/2023, 9:51 AM
i think he is wrong
puting themselfs into the book has nothing to do with it
ultimate spiderman was made like that and it was a good comic
Vigor - 12/9/2023, 9:51 AM
Can someone who reads some of the newer comics, share any examples of what issues or runs he may be referring to?
Th3Batman - 12/9/2023, 9:57 AM
@Vigor - Probably the vast majority of them, as they all seem to have this problem. This doesn't seem to be an issue with limited series/else world stories though. The problem is, those are few and far between.
MarkJulian - 12/9/2023, 10:00 AM
@Th3Batman - I was going to say the same. Writer are always talking about how they're going to insert their own personal traumas and stories into a new run and that doesn't always jive with the character they're writing or what's come before. But I would actually place more of the blame on editors who greenlight these types of pitches. They're the true gatekeepers.
ObserverIO - 12/9/2023, 9:54 AM
He's not entirely wrong though.

Not so much about putting yourself into the book, but about not writing the characters as they have been written for years.

Writers don't even read the comics these days. If you're writing a continuing story but you don't read the story you're continuing then... then...
Th3Batman - 12/9/2023, 9:59 AM
I would've said it in a more diplomatic way, but overall, he's not wrong. There was a writer a few years ago who said it was more important to them to send readers a political message than sell comics. There's a reason Japanese manga is wiping the floor with the American comic book industry, as that mindset simply isn't sustainable.
lazlodaytona - 12/9/2023, 10:07 AM
@Th3Batman - 100% agreed sir
Polaris - 12/9/2023, 10:03 AM
The problem is all writers want to leave their mark, alter the character in some way so they're remembered and it is almost always shit. All we get are ooc characters, retcons and bombastic events.
bkmeijer1 - 12/9/2023, 10:05 AM
I am not caught up with modern comics at all, but I do believe his words. But moreso because I think things existing in bubbles also applies in general, and thus also in comics.
capcyclopsftw - 12/9/2023, 10:05 AM
lol comics are at its lowest point ever and some people are so blind as to why! There’s no passion being put into comics these days. No love.

Just sad. And this guy is being attacked, even though he’s right, just because he has differing views. Sad because he probably knows more about comics than everyone on this site combined.
SuperiorHeckler - 12/9/2023, 10:09 AM
@capcyclopsftw - He's a grunt down in the trenches trying to run a business and earn a paycheck. Meanwhile, the comic-book pros parade their contempt and elitism for the common man (and the comic book consumers). 🧐
SuperiorHeckler - 12/9/2023, 10:06 AM
The sad reality that various comic-book "professionals" resorted to making fun of his appearance and NOT directly addressing the basis of his argument is all we really need to know about the content of THEIR characters. 🤨
lazlodaytona - 12/9/2023, 10:06 AM
Despite looking like a total Pedo, I understand his stance. How many times has Goyer and such just wrote whatever they could to get it on the big screen?
Bade III, Superman III & 4, both fantastic 4 films, wait ... and that crap remake, Dark Knight Rises, The Suicide Squad (which i really liked), Birds of Prey (which I also liked), X-Men 3, X-Men Apocalypse, that Dark Phoenix garbage film, the latest Thor, Iron Man 2, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, STEEL, Batman 3 & 4 by Schumacher, X-Men Origins: Wolverine,
Green Lantern, and so on and so on.
I understand his stance because Hollywood (esp WBs) has meddled with a certain territory that they do not understand.

Rant Over.
MisterDoctor217 - 12/9/2023, 10:10 AM
I mean he’s not wrong tho.

Too many writers want to see themselves reflected in the characters, and infuse them with their own traits.


Also for all those against him, then why are comic book sales declining?

If it’s not a “restaurant where you can order whatever you want” it certainly isn’t a political platform either where you can insert your own politics with characters who are probably older than you are.
SirDuckAlot - 12/9/2023, 10:14 AM
DC and Marvel comics are a shell of their former selves and people wonder why sells keep tanking year after year.
Thing94 - 12/9/2023, 10:14 AM
Go Glenn!!
Nomis929 - 12/9/2023, 10:16 AM
I got to Disagree with him and I've been reading comics for over 40 years.

While I have some issues with some current writing on the classic characters, Writers have always put themselves and even their personal ideology in their characters and stories in comics. Some more apparent than others, but that always were the case.

Few examples:

Writer Steve Englehart had Captain America become Nomad it was because of his views on US policies in the Vietnam War and the Nixon administration. It changed Cap perspective he had for over 30 years.
"
Denny O Neil had Green Lantern go from being a space "cop" to someone who saw that the law wasn't just "black and white" and began questioning those in authority because that was his personal views.

He even made Green Arrow a comic book version of "Abbie Hoffman" because of his admiration of him.

Frank Miller made Batman old in the 'Dark Knight Returns' because he had just turn 30 and thought hey had become "over the hill" and he brought tension to the "superman/Batman" team because he didn't they they would be friend I know they view fighting crime. A team up that was almost 40 years old.

Those are just a few, and they had a lot of negative backlash from some readers, but I think this guy issue is that the changes modern writers have done with established characters don't line up with what he wants in them. but he need to understand that comics, being a monthly periodical, and something that always reflect the zeitgeist of the times, are an ever evolving concept with it's characters and themes.

Just because they don't line up with your perspective don't mean the writer is bad or don't love the character.
FlixMentallo21 - 12/9/2023, 10:17 AM
*Loud resigned sigh.*

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder