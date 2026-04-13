DNX Event Will See The X-Men And Fantastic Four Team-up To Stop Beast's X-Virus From Mutating Mankind

This September, the X-Men and Fantastic Four unite against a threat that even their combined intelligence and strength can't overcome in DNX, a new five-issue comic book event series from superstar writer Jed MacKay (X-Men, Bloodhunt) and acclaimed artist Federico Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man).

Pairing up the iconic teams, DNX kicks off when the Chairman, the misguided original Hank McCoy, a.k.a. founding X-Man Beast, and his Machiavellian group of supervillains known as 3K prepare to unleash a virus that will forcibly—and horribly—transform humanity into mutants.

This long-seeded plan, teased since the very beginning of MacKay's X-Men run, hits the Marvel Universe with seismic repercussions. These not only impact MacKay's continuing work on the franchise, but also upset the very balance between mutantkind and humanity as we know it.

Here's the official description for DNX, an event that boasts the tagline, "Evolution Is Contagious":

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another’s throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area!

"DNX is the next big milestone event of our X-Men run," MacKay explained today. "Age of Revelation showed the future, and DNX shows that future’s impact on the present! The X-Men and 3K are on a collision course that has been set since issue one—and only one will survive. And with the Fantastic Four joining the fray, this is going to be an event that will transform the X-Men dramatically."

Vicentini added, "I'm so happy to be working on DNX. I love what Jed is doing with X-Men, and I've been telling him for a long time that I wanted to work with him. Now the opportunity has arrived, and it’s an even bigger challenge because I finally have the chance to work on the Fantastic Four too!"

Following the success of Ultimate Endgame #1 and Daredevil #1, DNX #1 will be the latest Marvel Comics launch available in True Believers Blind Bags, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors.

Contributing artists include Skottie Young, Leinil Francis Yu, Fanyang, Artgerm, John Tyler Christopher, Chris Giarrusso, Ken Lashley, and more.

Once again, it's said that, along with the regular variant covers, we look forward to super rare exclusive covers by surprise contributors, including hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers. And once again, the interest in these Blind Bags will give the comic a massive boost in sales.

Below, you can check out Kaare Andrews' "Hidden" main cover for DNX #1, with one version you see on the shelf and an alternate version hiding underneath. We also have connecting covers for all five issues, along with pieces by Chip Zdarsky, Ryan Stegman, Marco Checchetto, and John Tyler Christopher.