IRON MAN: Marvel Comics Announces New Series Featuring An "Improvised" Armor Design Unlike Any Before It

IRON MAN: Marvel Comics Announces New Series Featuring An &quot;Improvised&quot; Armor Design Unlike Any Before It

This October, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman and artist Julius Ohta will team up to launch their run of Iron Man. However, the Armored Avenger is rocking a bold new look...

By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Marvel's Armored Avenger will take off for a new set of adventures this October in the pages of Iron Man #1. The run, described by Marvel Comics as "hard-hitting," will be written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Spencer Ackerman (Waller vs. Wildstorm) in his Marvel debut.

Ackerman will be joined by rising star artist Julius Ohta (Hellverine).

Gerry Duggan's Invincible Iron Man reached an end today, leaving Tony Stark back on top after regaining control of his company, armour, and confidence. He's now determined to never hit rock bottom again, so when familiar threats like Roxxon and A.I.M. resurface, they'll be met by an Iron Man more than willing to fight back, play dirty, and unleash every bit of his intellect to bring them down.

When the best of his own technology fails him, Tony will build a brand-new armour unlike any seen in his over 60-year history. Dubbed the "Improvised Iron Man," it's said we'll get to see it assembled throughout the series as Tony does what he does: tinkering and upgrading it to counter anything the world throws at him.

The series will also feature the debut of a new Iron Monger, complete with his own mysteriously-powered new armour. 

Here's Iron Man #1's official description: 

Roxxon and A.I.M. team up to take on Stark Unlimited! But they’re ready for the old Tony Stark. This one? He's a lot angrier than he used to be. Iron Man is going to war! New armor, old enemies, and unbelievable twists abound in this fresh take on a fury-powered Iron Man!

"Winning a Pulitzer is cool and all, but it's not writing for Marvel Comics," Ackerman said in a press release issued today. "And to write Iron Man is a very specific dream come true. A lot of comics' best creators have used Iron Man to tell big stories about security and freedom - with a whole lot of superhero action, of course – and I can't wait to build on their legacy." 

Elaborating on how his journalism career prepared him to tackle Tony Stark’s specific complexities, Ackerman added, "In my day job reporting on national security, I've covered the real-life equivalents of the Stark Expo, watched experimental weapons in action, seen their impact on human beings, and tracked the massive wealth they generate for a select few."

"Tony struggles with challenges – and is sure about to struggle with challenges - that I've covered for years. Only now I can write about them the way I've always wanted to: in a superhero universe!"

Below, you'll find Iron Man's main cover by Yasmine Putri, a variant cover by Sumit Kumar, and Ohta's new armour designs. 

IM2024001-cover
IM2024001-Kumar
IM2024001-Design

IRON MAN #1
Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN
Art by JULIUS OHTA
Cover by  YASMINE PUTRI
Variant Cover by SUMIT KUMAR
On Sale 10/23

