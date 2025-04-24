July's BRING ON THE BAD GUYS Issues Will Reveal Green Goblin And Loki's Secret History With Mephisto

Marvel's greatest supervillains look set to steal the spotlight this June in Bring on the Bad Guys, a new seven-part saga celebrating the nearly 50-year legacy of the groundbreaking trade paperback of the same name.

The event begins this June in Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1 by Emmy Award-winning writer Marc Guggenheim and acclaimed artist Stefano Raffaele. Today, you can learn more about the next three chapters, on sale in July: Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1, Bring on the Bad Guys: Abomination #1, and Bring on the Bad Guys: Loki #1.

The saga comes from a lineup of superstar creators, spearheaded by Guggenheim, who will write the opening and closing chapters along with a backup story in each issue, shedding light on Mephisto’s overarching scheme and the mysterious new villain Sister Sorrow.

In Bring on the Bad Guys: Green Goblin #1, Eisner-nominated writing duo Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan and rising star artist Matteo Della Fonte reveal an all-new piece of Norman Osborn’s villainous history. The Green Goblin is one of the most terrifying villains in the Marvel Universe - thanks to a deal with Mephisto. But what does the Soul Forge have to do with it?

Then, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Sergio Dávila, team up in Bring on the Bad Guys: Abomination #1. Emil Blonsky is never one to turn down a good deal. Whether it’s to fell the mighty Grootslang in exchange for his freedom from a Wakandan prison, or to collect a soul on behalf of Mephisto for a mystery boon. The Abomination is always the monster for the job, and he’s going to prove it once and for all.

And, discover who gets the last laugh in Bring on the Bad Guys: Loki #1 by acclaimed writer Anthony Oliveira. Loki is the God of Mischief. Mephisto is the Lord of Lies. In a centuries-old battle of wits, Loki needs of a favor, and in exchange, Mephisto commands him to retrieve a soul – one belonging to an agent of Khonshu. But no one tells Loki what to do.

"Marvel broke the mold with supervillains, pushing them past the archetypical to the complex and some even morally gray but still to be feared," Editor Mark Paniccia said today. "Each of these one-shots are an opportunity for fans to see what makes these villains some of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel Universe."

Check out the new covers for Bring on the Bad Guys below and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 6/18

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: GREEN GOBLIN #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM, ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/2

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: ABOMINATION #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/16

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: LOKI #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM & ANTHONY OLIVERIA

Art by TBA

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

On Sale 7/30

On Sale August 2025

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: RED SKULL #1

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DORMAMMU #1

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO #1