MAGIK Is Unleashed In Marvel Comics Series - First Look Reveals New Darkchylde Design And More

Next January, Marvel's mutant sorcerer headlines her first solo ongoing series in Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta's Magick #1, and we have a first look at the comic's covers, interior artwork, and more.

By JoshWilding - Nov 17, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Illyana Rasputina is finally going solo in Marvel Comics' long-awaited Magik ongoing series next January. Written by rising star Ashley Allen (X-Men: Blood Hunt - Magik) and illustrated by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta (Black Panther), Magik will pit the fan-favourite New Mutant against mystical threats targeting the mutant community.

Today, we can share interior artwork from the series and several variant covers. Both feature The Demon Crow, a mysterious new villain designed by Ultimate X-Men artist Peach Momoko. 

Other covers include pieces from best-selling artists like Jeehyung Lee and David Nakayama, both of which will also be available as virgin variant covers; along with a special foil variant cover by Dike Ruan; and a stunning pinup shot of Magik by Jay Anacleto. Plus, Peralta's new design for Illyana’s Darkchylde form has also been revealed.

"Illyana is such an interesting protagonist," Allen said in a recent interview. "She’s a woman who’s gone through a dark past but refuses to let that stop her from doing good in the world. I believe the desire to leave the world a better place than before resonates with a lot of fans (myself included)."

"While she’s snarky and has some walls up, she’s ultimately a sweetheart who loves her friends and family deeply."

"Since we are talking comics, I’d be remiss to not also discuss the visual elements of storytelling," Allen continued. "Illyana’s powerset has so many great opportunities for cool visual moments that we can really have shine in a solo series. Her spells, her mutant ability to teleport through space and time, and, of course, her Soulsword. Who doesn’t love a woman with a sword?"

From Colossus' kid sister to New Mutant, Illyana Rasputina has climbed the ranks over the years to become one of the fiercest X-Men, and her long overdue solo adventures will see her unleash her Soulsword, spells, and dark side like never before. 

Check out a first look at Magik #1 below and stay tuned for more on this comic in the coming weeks. 

THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN SERIES! The X-Man Illyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that’s Magik’s territory now!

MAGIK #1
Written by ASHLEY ALLEN
Art by GERMÁN PERALTA
Colors by ARTHUR HESLI
Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
Foil Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN
Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO 
Variant Cover by JAY ANACLETO 
Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE 
Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE 
Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
On Sale 1/8

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 11/17/2024, 9:14 AM
Looks pretty badass.
Fares
Fares - 11/17/2024, 9:17 AM
I know next to nothing about Magik but I always thought she looked cool. I hope they take another crack at bringing her to live-action, or maybe put her in some AAA action adventure video games
mountainman
mountainman - 11/17/2024, 9:21 AM
New Mutants wasn’t a great movie but Taylor-Joy was great as Magik.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/17/2024, 9:54 AM
@mountainman - 100% agree, I did think though the movie wasn't as bad as I was led to believe.

Its a guilty pleasure of mine.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/17/2024, 9:57 AM
@marvel72 - it's got its strengths for sure.

@mountainman - came to sing her praises as well... I'd love to see them bring her back
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/17/2024, 9:24 AM

I've always liked New Mutants and Magik in the comics. I would love to see that character in the MCU.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/17/2024, 9:56 AM
One of my favourite characters, they say it's on going but I bet it's cancelled after say 12 issues with a new number 1.

So it might as well be a limited series.

