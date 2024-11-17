MAGIK Is Unleashed In Marvel Comics Series - First Look Reveals New Darkchylde Design And More

Illyana Rasputina is finally going solo in Marvel Comics' long-awaited Magik ongoing series next January. Written by rising star Ashley Allen (X-Men: Blood Hunt - Magik) and illustrated by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta (Black Panther), Magik will pit the fan-favourite New Mutant against mystical threats targeting the mutant community.

Today, we can share interior artwork from the series and several variant covers. Both feature The Demon Crow, a mysterious new villain designed by Ultimate X-Men artist Peach Momoko.

Other covers include pieces from best-selling artists like Jeehyung Lee and David Nakayama, both of which will also be available as virgin variant covers; along with a special foil variant cover by Dike Ruan; and a stunning pinup shot of Magik by Jay Anacleto. Plus, Peralta's new design for Illyana’s Darkchylde form has also been revealed.

"Illyana is such an interesting protagonist," Allen said in a recent interview. "She’s a woman who’s gone through a dark past but refuses to let that stop her from doing good in the world. I believe the desire to leave the world a better place than before resonates with a lot of fans (myself included)."

"While she’s snarky and has some walls up, she’s ultimately a sweetheart who loves her friends and family deeply."

"Since we are talking comics, I’d be remiss to not also discuss the visual elements of storytelling," Allen continued. "Illyana’s powerset has so many great opportunities for cool visual moments that we can really have shine in a solo series. Her spells, her mutant ability to teleport through space and time, and, of course, her Soulsword. Who doesn’t love a woman with a sword?"

From Colossus' kid sister to New Mutant, Illyana Rasputina has climbed the ranks over the years to become one of the fiercest X-Men, and her long overdue solo adventures will see her unleash her Soulsword, spells, and dark side like never before.

Check out a first look at Magik #1 below and stay tuned for more on this comic in the coming weeks.

THE MYSTIC MUTANT GOES DEMON HUNTING IN HER OWN SERIES! The X-Man Illyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that’s Magik’s territory now!

MAGIK #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Colors by ARTHUR HESLI

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Foil Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by JAY ANACLETO

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 1/8