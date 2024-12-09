Marvel Comics Announces STORM: LIFEDREAM #1 As The Hero's 50th Anniversary Celebration Continues

Arriving in comic book stores on January 29, Storm: Lifedream features all-new stories by a lineup of acclaimed Black creators including Angélique Roché, John Jennings, and Karen S. Darboe. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Dec 09, 2024 09:12 AM EST
To honour Black History Month, Marvel Comics will continue its tradition of highlighting Black characters and uplifting Black voices with another special Marvel's Voices comic one-shot. This time around, it will revolve around one of the most groundbreaking superheroes in pop culture: Storm.

Arriving right in time for the X-Man's 50th anniversary, Storm: Lifedream will celebrate the character's impact with a thrilling saga that revisits her most iconic eras.

Today, you can check out all four covers, including breathtaking new pieces by Karen S. Darboe, Olivier Coipel, and the artist of her current solo series, Lucas Werneck, along with never-before-seen interior artwork.

Here's the official description for the comic:

Storm: Lifedream kicks off when intergalactic historians attempt to update their records on Earth’s Mightiest Mutant—Ororo Munroe! As they dive into Storm’s rich history, they’ll find a woman too powerful to contain – and risk unleashing a side of her no one’s seen before. It’s a whirlwind journey across Storm’s key adventures and greatest feats as a malevolent entity threatens to corrupt her legacy!

Spearheaded by journalist and Marvel's Voices creator Angélique Roché, Storm: Lifedream will include stories written by Curtis Baxter, who recently made his Marvel Comics debut in Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1; Brittney Morris, best-selling author of SLAY and The Cost of Knowing; and Eisner Award-winning writer and artist John Jennings, known for his work on Kindred and Silver Surfer.

The issue will be illustrated by acclaimed Marvel artists Karen S. Darboe (Bloodline: Daughter of Blade) and Alitha Martinez (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Black Panther) along with rising star cover artist Edwin Galmon and Charles Stewart III in his exciting Marvel Comics debut.

From joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Jed MacKay and Valerio Schiti’s Avengers to the launch of her new solo ongoing series by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck, it's an exciting time to be a fan of Storm. She'll also appear in Marvel Animation's What If...? season 3 later this month where we know she'll wield Mjolnir.

Check out the artwork, including new character designs, below and stay tuned for more on Storm: Lifedream #1 as we have it. 

STORMLIFED2025001-Cover
STORMLIFED2025001-Werneck
STORMLIFED2025001-Darboe
STORMLIFED2025001-Coipel
STORMLIFED2025001-Designs
STORMLIFED2025001-Interior-Stewart
STORMLIFED2025001-Interior-Darboe

STORM: LIFEDREAM #1
Written by ANGÉLIQUE ROCHÉ, JOHN JENNINGS, CURTIS BAXTER & BRITTNEY MORRIS
Art by KAREN S. DARBOE, EDWIN GALMON, ALITHA MARTINEZ & CHARLES STEWART III
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Variant Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE
Variant Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL
Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
On Sale 1/29

