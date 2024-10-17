Marvel Comics Announces THE RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM Event As ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Era Begins

First teased last year at this past July's San Diego Comic-Con, One World Under Doom is billed as an overarching status quo shift coming to Marvel Comics that's being compared to 2008's Dark Reign (which saw Norman Osborn take on a Nick Fury-like role in the Marvel Universe).

Spinning out of Blood Hunt - where Doctor Doom manipulated Doctor Strange into passing him the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme - One World Under Doom will impact Marvel's entire line of comics. As a result, we'll see the launch of tie-in series and one-shots, forming a new era of storytelling around a villain who will soon be played by Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU.

This initiative will be anchored by a core title launching in February, The Rise of Emperor Doom. The five-issue event series will written by Ryan North, whose acclaimed current run of Fantastic Four will be heavily impacted by One World Under Doom, and illustrated by one of the industry's hottest artists, R.B. Silva, known for his defining work on the X-Men in titles like Powers of X and Rise of the Powers of X.

While Doom’s reign will be felt across the Marvel Universe, The Rise of Emperor Doom will take readers behind the mask as they bear witness to the triumphs and trials of Doom's rule, as well as the foolish attempts to topple it.

Here's an official description:

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme - then disappeared behind Latveria's closed borders. For most, there’s enough going on in the world that Doom's absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was... the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived. The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth's Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World - the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth's leaders seem to be going along with this. Luckily, whether it's mind control or Doombots, whatever's affecting them hasn't affected Earth's heroes - and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom's machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamouring for One World Under Doom?

"One World Under Doom is the umbrella, impacting not just the Rise of Emperor Doom, but the entire Marvel Universe," Marvel Comics VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said today. "To the Avengers, Spider-Man and more...Doom is going to impact every corner of the universe for 2025."

"One World Under Doom sees Doctor Doom coming out of [Latveria], and overnight, taking over the world," North added. "Every country is a province of a united Latveria, and everyone answers to Doom, and he is going to make some changes. He gets to show the world that he’s the greatest at what he does, and that might not be great for people not named Victor Von Doom."

Check out Ben Harvey's main cover for The Rise of Emperor Doom #1, a promotional piece by Greg Land, and interior artwork below.

THE RISE OF EMPEROR DOOM #1 (OF 5)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 2/12