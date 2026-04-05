Marvel Comics Officially Reveals REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT's Mysterious Origin Box Recipients

While Marvel Comics' new Ultimate Universe is set to wrap up in Ultimate Endgame, we still don't know what the future holds in store for those characters. However, thanks to the Origin Boxes brought back to Earth-616 by Miles Morales, that world's lasting effect on Earth-616 will be explored this summer in the pages of Reborn: Ultimate Impact.

Exploring the fallout from the end of the Ultimate Universe, the five-issue limited series will debut all-new characters empowered by Origin Boxes. As a reminder, those contain the catalysts that The Maker collected to rob characters of their destinies.

Each Origin Box holds all that’s needed to grant familiar power sets to whoever opens it, from the mighty abilities of legendary superheroes to the deadly skills of the world's fiercest supervillains. Who will get their hands on these powers, and what abilities will they gain?

Well, we now have an official look at Sightseer (Mar-Vell/Captain Marvel) and Mogul (The Juggernaut), as well as the previously revealed Vin Lerner (Wonder Man), and Hostilicus. The cover also seems to hint at someone gaining Doctor Strange's powers, which is another possibility for Sightseer. We're in the dark right now, so chances are these aren't the only new heroes and villains we'll meet in Reborn: Ultimate Impact.

Asked by Marvel.com about Miles' role in Reborn: Ultimate Impact in the wake of Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, Condon said, "Miles is aware of the power he now possesses in the Origin Boxes, and that's where we pick up our story - he wants to find someone he can trust to take things over from him."

"Miles seeks out a fellow hero to help better guard these powerful catalysts, but unfortunately, Miles isn't the only person aware of the Origin Boxes and their power," he teased. "Cue: trouble!"

Pushed to share details on what to expect from these newly created characters, the writer confirmed that Hostilicus hails from the Ultimate Universe. Could this be a hint that not every character will perish when that world comes to an end in the appropriately named Ultimate Endgame?

"Hostilicus isn't Annihilus himself; he's a descendant, of a sort. The Cult of Annihilus is locked in a forever war with a rival religious cult, Blastaar's Children," Condon explained. "Hostilicus is the great warrior leader of his cult, wearing bits and pieces of petrified Annihilus into battle. He's a fanatical, powerful, and cunning villain. I'm not sure the Marvel Universe is ready for him."

As for the recipients of those Origin Boxes, he added, "We have Sightseer, who can see beyond the veil. We have Mogul, who is unstoppably persuasive as a media executive. We have Wonder Man, who hails from my home state of New Jersey (and, yes, this is his most important attribute)."

"These characters, including Hostilicus, will enter into the 616 Universe and find themselves up against Marvel's greatest heroes (and anti-heroes). What you will see is an action-packed five-part story that is thrilling, intriguing, and, most importantly, fun," Condon concluded.

Check out these new additions to the Marvel Universe below.

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON! MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by BEN HARVEY

First Appearance Variant Cover A by STEFANO CASELLI

First Appearance Variant Cover B by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 5/20