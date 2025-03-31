Marvel Comics Reveals First Official Look At ALL-NEW VENOM (And This Is Going To Be Controversial)

Face it, Tiger: You didn't see this one coming (well, unless you caught the spoilers that leaked online last week).

Since the start of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's All-New Venom, the secret identity of Venom's all-new host has been driving fans wild. Following the clues alongside Dylan Brock, readers have ruled out various suspects over the months, including the four characters who were originally named as the four main possibilities: Luke Cage, Madame Masque, Rick Jones, and Robbie Robertson.

While fans became nearly certain the new symbiote hero was the hugely unpopular Paul Rabin, this week's All-New Venom #5 reveals the shocking truth that it's his girlfriend and occasional superhero Jackpot, Mary Jane Watson.

You can see the big reveal on the newly-revealed All-New Venom #5 Spoiler Variant Cover by Martín Cóccolo that pays homage to MJ's iconic first appearance, a secret fifth Suspect Variant Cover by Clayton Crain which many comic shops will receive as a complimentary surprise variant cover, and Lucas Werneck's Spoiler Variant Cover for All-New Venom #6.

Crain's surprise cover and the final page of the All-New Venom #5 will be used as Variant Covers for the issue's upcoming Second Printing.

Here's the official description for the issue now that cat is finally out of the bag:

From strutting down runways as a high fashion model to fighting supervillains as the superhero Jackpot, Mary Jane’s life has taken some unpredictable turns—but never like this! Now that she’s been unmasked, the REAL mystery begins—how and why did she become ALL-NEW VENOM?! Stay tuned for answers in next month’s ALL-NEW VENOM #6 where symbiote and host have a tense confrontation as MJ’s adventures as a symbiote hero continues!

Addressing his decision to take Spider-Man's greatest love in this bold new direction, Ewing explained, "We hooked readers in with the big mystery - albeit with a little misdirection thrown in - but now the cat's out of the bag, we can really get into the unlikely interaction of MJ and Venom."

"Unlike previous hosts, these two aren't together by choice, but their odd-couple energy makes for a bubbling pot of old-school soap opera thrills," he continued. "If you've enjoyed this lighter take on Venom, there's a lot more on the way - as well as some darker directions to come."

Let us know your thoughts on this development in the life of Mary Jane in the comments section below.